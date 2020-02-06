It’s a warm, glowing day. There are friends and spirited laughter, maybe a troubadour playing – make that a singer-songwriter, gotta stay with the times – and carefree pours of wine. This is not the time to pop that dusty bottle of vintage Krug Clos d’Ambonnay.
No, no. Casual moments are best paired with a friendly, lively wine like the sparkling Rosé from Folktale. It’s a non-vintage wine with fine, active bubbles that give a little spark to the fresh fruit sensation – strawberries and watermelon on the nose, more berries and a hint of cherry when sipped.
Yet there’s a quiet balancing act. A squirt of sharp, grassy kiwi and yeasty must filter through the fruity aromas. Impressions of apple peel and a huff of minerality on the palate give the wine some footing. Yet the fruit plays on, happily – clinging to the finish as if unwilling to part from the fun.
The wine is an 80/20 blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, perked by stainless steel. It’s meant to be a kindly, easy-drinking wine – nothing more. Indeed, this is a sparkler that is as cheerful as a patio gathering.
FOLKTALE WINERY 8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. 293-7500, folktalewinery.com
