This may be one of the most exciting times in Monterey County’s history, at least when it comes to dining. As the pandemic waned, new and interesting restaurants began to appear, along with chefs worthy of national recognition. While Aubergine has long been a destination – it owns a Michelin Star – restaurants like Chez Noir, Coastal Kitchen, Montrio, Lucia, Alejandro’s, Stokes Adobe, Cella, Foray, Villa Azteca and others have given traveling gourmands reason to visit. And this culinary renaissance extends beyond fine dining. There are remarkable chefs at casual places preparing everything from tapas and paella to Mediterranean-inspired California cuisine, street tacos, even burgers. We could name many places here, but the listings that follow give a sense of the flavors available in the county’s dining rooms.

Big Sur

Big Sur Roadhouse

American

A mandatory stop along your travels down the coast for breakfast or lunch, the Big Sur Roadhouse enjoys outdoor patios with fire pits to pair with a hand-picked wine list and beer selection. 47080 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-2370, glenoaksbigsur.com

Big Sur Smokehouse

Barbecue

Set in a historic home along Highway 1, Big Sur Smokehouse is a casual spot to relax on the deck and enjoy some essential American low and slow cooking. The pitmaster draws on several barbecue regions, both major and minor – think Memphis and central South Carolina. 48123 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-2419, bigsursmokehouse.com

Big Sur Taphouse

American

Beyond the great (and constantly changing) selection of beers on tap, there’s a robust menu of pub food to keep you happy, from sandwiches and wings to tacos and quesadillas. There are vegetarian options, too. 47520 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-2197, bigsurtaphouse.com

Coast Big Sur

Eclectic

Coast Big Sur is a go-to for any Big Sur visitor, with a small but flavorful menu starring local ingredients, pastries, along with coffee, beer and wine and seasonal lemonades. New here: If you have a group and want to picnic, they’re offering catering services as well. 49901 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-2301, coastbigsur.com

Deetjen’s Restaurant

International

Big Sur favorites have a habit of sticking around for awhile. Maybe it’s the setting, maybe it’s the home-style cooking paired with a carefully curated wine list. Candlelit dining rooms don’t hurt the mood. 48865 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-2378, deetjens.com

Homestead Restaurant

American

Tucked into Big Sur Lodge in the Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park, the kitchen keeps the menu small, but somehow manages to have something for everyone (where else is it possible to find plant-based seafood next to a Wagyu burger?). And the chef draws on local ingredients. 47225 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-3100, bigsurlodge.com

Nepenthe

American

People come for the scenery and fall in love with the food, drinks and charismatic staff. For more than 75 years, Nepenthe has been cooking up all-American favorites like steak, seafood and burgers; it also boasts one of the world’s best south-facing views of the Pacific. 48510 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-2345, nepenthe.com

Restaurant at River Inn

American

Breakfast, lunch and dinner can be served inside. But there’s that deck seemingly part of the forest itself, and the plates – meat, chicken, fish, salads – can be brought outdoors. 46800 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-2700, bigsurriverinn.com

Sierra Mar

American

Wine Spectator Grand Award. Caviar. Wagyu – all of that speaks to the level of this much-honored destination. There is a prix fixe menu of four courses and offerings change, often daily. The quality does not. Reservations required for dinner. 47900 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-2800, postranchinn.com

The Lodge Restaurant

International

An ode to seasonal ingredients in four courses, with many of the herbs and vegetables plucked from the property’s organic garden. That happens six days a week. On Fridays it’s more casual, with pizza from a wood-fired oven. Reservations recommended. TreeBones Resort, 71895 Highway 1, Big Sur. (805) 927-2390, treebonesresort.com

The Sur House

International

Organic, seasonal produce harvested from Ventana’s gardens allows for cooking and presentation with an upscale flair, though without being stuffy. The dishes are on the level with the patio’s Pacific-facing views. Alila Ventana Big Sur, 48123 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-4242, ventanabigsur.com

Wild Coast Sushi Bar

Japanese

All dining is an experience, especially here. Wild Coast is an omakase restaurant, with 15 artful tasting courses of the chef’s choice for eight lucky people each seating (book well in advance). There are no vegan or vegetarian options. Treebones Resort, 71895 Highway 1, Big Sur. (805) 927-2390, treebonesresort.com

DELIS, MARKETS AND SHOPS

Big Sur Deli

This place has been around for three decades. They serve the expected range of deli sandwiches (loaded), as well as some nice breaks from the usual. 47520 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-2225

BAKERIES, ICE CREAM AND OTHER TREATS

Big Sur Bakery

You can order some rustic loaves to match the scenery, sure. Be aware, however, that the “bakery” also more than dabbles in dinner, with pizzas, fish, steak, salads – it’s not what you expect. 47540 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-0520, bigsurbakery.com

Carmel

Aabha Indian Cuisine

Indian

Aabha’s kitchen makes tikka masala a specialty. You say tikka masala is not uniquely Indian? Well, the tikka is – and it is free-range chicken. They also prepare butter chicken, rogan josh, curries, vindaloos, biryanis, tandoori dishes and more. 3690 The Barnyard, Carmel. (831) 250-5940, aabhaindian.com

Akaoni

Japanese

Sashimi and other dishes are wonders. The tofu can be memorable. There’s an elegance – and then there are the new items scribbled on the board. Amberjack gill, perhaps. Or steamed monkfish liver. This is not your typical American sushi place. Mission and 6th, Carmel. (831) 620-1516

Allegro Gourmet Pizzeria

Pizza, Italian

A longtime institution for pizza, pasta and salads that marry Old World Italian recipes with a 21st-century California vibe. Allegro was the first parlor in the area to treat pizza as gourmet, yet the vibe is low-key, and the prices are family friendly. 3770 The Barnyard, Carmel. (831) 626-5454, allegropizzeria.com

Alvarado Street Brewery & Bistro

International, Brewpub

This ASB outpost opened late in 2018 to a rather heady response. Their array of sour beers drew one crowd, but the unexpectedly elevated pub fare appealed to a different sort. And yet it all works. Mission between Ocean and 7th (in Carmel Plaza), Carmel. (831) 293-8621, asb.beer

Anton & Michel

International

Anton & Michel is classic, right down to the gracious service. It’s the type of place you expect to find duck breast, rainbow trout or New York steak, but also spring rolls with a fine dining touch. Indoor or patio seating. Mission between Ocean and 7th, Carmel. (831) 624-2406, antonandmichel.com

Aubergine

International

Awarded the Central Coast’s only Michelin star, this is a 12-table gem of orchestrated excellence, along with a cellar which features a 3,500-bottle wine collection. The eight-course menu changes daily, based on the finest ingredients. L’Auberge Carmel, Monte Verde and 7th, Carmel. (831) 624-8578, auberginecarmel.com

Basil Seasonal Dining

Italian

The first certified green restaurant in the area wins with sustainable sourcing and practices, an impressive wine list, charming ambiance and a menu of pasta dishes and flatbreads. San Carlos between Ocean and 7th, Carmel. (831) 626-8226, basilcarmel.com

Bistro Giovanni

European

The bar is central, with a wrap-around counter of mustard-hued cement where customers can drink, dine and chat. The food is California bistro style, with wine-country accents and Mediterranean influences. San Carlos between 5th and 6th, Carmel. (831) 626-6003, threecarmelrestaurants.com

Brophy’s Tavern

Pub, American

Beer – note the wall of empties – fish and chips, burgers, fries. This is a neighborhood-style pub in the heart of Carmel. And the bartenders aren’t bad at classic cocktails, either. 4th and San Carlos, Carmel. (831) 586-5566, brophystavern.com

Cantinetta Luca

Italian, Pizza

Cantinetta Luca offers rustic Italian dishes prepared with fine dining style. And why not? It draws an appreciative crowd. The kitchen also serves impressive and authentic pizzas. Dolores between Ocean and 7th, Carmel. (831) 625-6500, cantinettaluca.com

Carmel Belle

American

Belle’s motto is “Slow down, say no to fast food!” Chalkboards are crammed with listings built around sourced meats, artisanal cheeses and regional produce, arranged in creative dishes as if to prove counter service can be artisanal, too. San Carlos between Ocean and 7th (in Doud Craft Studios), Carmel. (831) 624-1600, carmelbelle.com

Carmel Burger Bar

Burgers

The kitchen starts with Wagyu beef. Or bison. Or lamb, or even plant-based patties. This is a burger place, so they have it all, including breakfast on weekends. Milkshakes, too. Ocean and Mission (Carmel Plaza), Carmel. (831) 574-8693, carmelburgerbar.com

Carmel Grill House

Mediterranean

Combine locally sourced ingredients with a Mediterranean menu and you get something fresh and delicious. Seafood is a star, but there are lots of flavorful options and creative takes on the classics. Ocean and Mission, Carmel. (831) 574-8991, carmelgrillhouse.com

Carmel’s Hidden Gem Restaurant

American

Everyone is looking for a hidden gem, right? The restaurant features fresh, local flavors and a menu that treads easily between fine dining and familiar comfort. A good spot for family breakfast and date night dinner. Mission between 4th and 5th, Carmel. (831) 250-7811, carmelshiddengem.com

Casanova

European

A much-loved cottage that is French and Italian, right down to its Dover sole meuniere and mushroom ravioli. But at lunch one can find a cheeseburger – on brioche, with pomme frites. 5th between Mission and San Carlos, Carmel. (831) 216-3811, casanovacarmel.com

Catch

Seafood

A seafood haven. Salmon, halibut, shellfish and more. You can order it grilled, fried, tossed with pasta baked on a pizza and… wait, what? That’s right, where else can you order a roasted garlic and shrimp pizza. And Catch relies as much as possible on sustainably caught fish. Ocean between Lincoln and Monte Verde, Carmel. (831) 624-5659, catchcarmel.com

Chez Noir

International

Opened in 2022 by kitchen standout Jonny Black, the menu strives to be hyperlocal. The chef likes to take advantage of local seafood and farm produce. But he also likes to forage, free dive and spearfish. Who knows what might end up on the plate. You just know it will be exquisite. 5th between Dolores and San Carlos, Carmel. cheznoircarmel.com

China Delight

Chinese

One of Carmel’s favorite Chinese restaurants tips between Cantonese, Szechuan and Hunan-style cuisine. 145 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel. (831) 625-3367

Chopstix

See listing under Monterey. 26135 Carmel Rancho Blvd., Carmel. (831) 625-2622, chopstixboba.com

Crossroads Barbecue

Barbecue

It’s a classic BBQ joint set in Carmel’s Crossroads shopping center – casual, with counter service. The smokers are visible just outside. And it’s a sibling of Salinas City BBQ, so… you know. That’s a serious credential for this area. 241 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel. (831) 250-7616, thecrossroadsbbq.com

Cultura Comida y Bebida

Mexican

This social hub features a menu focused on traditional yet adventurous dishes – fried grasshoppers, anyone? – with precisely sourced ingredients and a deft touch in the kitchen. The menu features an updated take on Oaxacan tradition and a deep selection of artisanal mezcals. Dolores between 5th and 6th, Carmel. (831) 250-7005, culturacarmel.com

Dametra Cafe

Mediterranean

They speak tzatziki here, and moussaka. But also ravioli and kebabs. There’s even an all-American cheeseburger on the menu. Something for all, including a vibrant and friendly atmosphere. Ocean and Lincoln, Carmel. (831) 622-7766, dametracafe.com

Edwin’s Kaona

Pacific Islands, Global Fusion

Call it Pacific fusion and beyond (“calibonara,” a take on the Italian carbonara, for example). The kitchen draws on Island and Pacific rim flavors, but there are unexpected moments. A grilled cheese sandwich is on offer, as is oxtail. Live music on many nights. 6th and San Carlos, Carmel. (831) 250-7744, edwinscarmel.com

Enzo Ristorante Italiano

Italian

Simple fare, stylish approach – that’s the Enzo way. The chef remains true to tradition, so the dishes are not dressed with fusion flavors. Yet somehow there’s an elegance to it all. San Carlos between Ocean and 7th, Carmel. (831) 624-6545, enzocarmel.com

Flaherty’s Seafood Grill and Oyster Bar

Seafood

Still fresh after three-and-a-half decades, this place draws locals and tourists alike. The inviting oyster bar and central Carmel location also help. Dolores Street and 6th, Carmel. (831) 625-1500, flahertysseafood.com

Foray

American

The emphasis here is on meticulous sourcing, local ingredients and finesse. For example, fresh black cod caught in Monterey Bay is then aged 14 days in house. Call it approachable fine dining – they do, and it seems to fit. San Carlos and 5th, Carmel. (831) 250-6100, forayrestaurant.com

From Scratch

Breakfast, Sandwiches

The kitchen serves breakfast all day (or as long as the doors are open, which isn’t really all day) and a nice list of sandwiches for lunch. 3626 The Barnyard, Carmel. (831) 625-2448, fromscratchrestaurant.com

Grasing’s Coastal Cuisine

International

Readers have voted Grasing’s the best restaurant in Carmel plenty of times, quite an accomplishment in the eatery-saturated hamlet. And they’re not alone. As Bon Appétit proclaimed, “Grasing’s turns local ingredients into inspired cuisine.” Mission Street and 6th, Carmel. (831) 624-6562, grasings.com

Hog’s Breath Inn

American

Former owner Clint Eastwood’s Carmel eatery is steeped in cool Western ambiance, thanks to rustic decor and paintings of Our Hero. The no-fooling-around menu offers straight-ahead American fare. San Carlos and 5th, Carmel. (831) 625-1044, hogsbreathinn.net

Il Tegamino

Italian

Recipes here are inspired by Italian home cooking. A beautiful Euro-style patio charms as well as the menu. Patio of the Golden Bough, Ocean between Lincoln and Monte Verde, Carmel. (831) 238-9608, iltegamino.com

Katy’s Place

Breakfast, Brunch

Katy’s is the quintessential cozy Carmel breakfast spot where you can bring your family. As you wait for one of the dozen styles of eggs Benedict or an order of thick waffles, a server offers toys for the kids. Mission between 5th and 6th, Carmel. (831) 624-0199, katysplacecarmel.com

L’Escargot

French

The menu is inspired by country French, suiting the restaurant’s courtyard. Think terrines and steak frites, rabbit, chicken and veal – unfussy fare, yet with a worldly flair. Mission near 4th, Carmel. (831) 620-1942, escargot-carmel.com

La Balena Cucina Toscana

Italian

A wealth of Old World Italian charm squeezes into the cozy and adorable La Balena, thanks to elements like handmade pastas, fresh local produce and seductive seasonal dishes. A tough reservation and a place where chefs go. Junipero between 5th and 6th, Carmel. (831) 250-6295, labalenacarmel.com

La Bicyclette

French, Italian

La Bicyclette is a little bit French. You’ll see words like canard and boeuf on the menu. But it’s a little bit Italian, with pizza from a wood-fired oven. No wonder the place is so popular. Dolores and 7th, Carmel. (831) 622-9899, labicycletterestaurant.com

Le Soufflé

French

Here they treat souffle and other French classics with proper elegance. Diners choose either a two – or three-course menu with several options each round. The menu changes seasonally, but you can be certain of one item. Yes, souffle – both savory and sweet. Reserve well in advance. 5th and Dolores, Carmel. (831) 250 – 5314, lesoufflecarmel.com

Links Club

American

Fun, casual dishes with a little flair, including street tacos, creative nacho variations, a classic Chicago dog and more because when you are frustrated at having hacked your way to a double bogey, you want something comforting. Yes, the spot includes six Trackman golf simulators with more than 100 courses to choose from. Ocean and Mission (in Carmel Plaza), Carmel. (831) 250-7816, linksclubgolf.com

Little Napoli

Italian

Soothing songs of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin relax the evening, while paintings and photographs of Italy spark conversations. The setting is Old World charm with a quaint courtyard for outdoor dining. Oh – and it’s good. Very good. Dolores and 7th, Carmel. (831) 626-6335, chefpepe.com/restaurants/little-napoli

Little Swiss Cafe

Breakfast, Lunch

One of the best phrases in the English language is “breakfast served all day.” Too bad Little Swiss Cafe is only open through lunch, but that still gives you time for a stack of pancakes and eggs any way. 6th and Dolores, Carmel. (831) 624-5007

Lugano Swiss Bistro

Swiss, Fondue

You make a commitment when you settle inside the wood paneled walls of Lugano Swiss Bistro because, well, it’s Swiss. That means schnitzel and other hearty foods, and big pots of fondue – not just the cheese version, either. 3670 The Barnyard, Carmel. (831) 626-3779, swissbistro.com

Mission Bistro

Steakhouse

Steak and seafood classics, with caviar service. It’s an elegance place, but the menu is hardly staid or snobby. They serve a fine fish and chips or cioppino, as well. Open for lunch, brunch and dinner. Mission between Ocean and 7th, Carmel. (831) 574-8344, carmelmissionbistro.com

Mediterranean Restaurant

Mediterranean, American

Care to guess what you’ll find on the menu? You’d think hints of Greece, Morocco, Italy, Lebanon, and so on. And you’d be right – to some extent. But there are burgers and other American selections, as well. Lincoln and Ocean, Carmel. (831) 624-5659

Nicolás Cocina de Herencia

Mexican

A new concept from Villa Azteca chef Susanna Alvarez (who set the standard for upscale Mexican in the county). When it opens in 2023, it promises Michoacán classics and three generations of family recipes. Ocean and Junipero (Carmel Plaza), Carmel.

Pacific’s Edge

International

The timeless spot relaxes visitors with soul-stirring ocean views, a huge wine list and award-winning cuisine that can be both global and comforting. Even the simple dishes rely on French technique and the finest ingredients. 120 Highlands Drive, Carmel. (831) 622-5445, pacificsedge.com

Pangaea Grill

Global, Fusion

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner (all boozy – they even have honking breakfast cocktails), it’s hard to tire of this restaurant. Go from rack of lamb to Thai coconut curry to kalbi. And it’s worth traveling the world their way. Ocean between Lincoln and Dolores, Carmel. (831) 624-2569, pangaeagrillcarmel.com

Pescadero

Mexican

With dishes inspired by the flavors of Baja, Pescadero puts a fresh spin on both contemporary and traditional Mexican dishes. On Wednesdays they extend their geographic reach with pupusas. San Carlos and 7th, Carmel. (831) 624-7400, pescaderocarmel.com

PortaBella

European

Here you can choose between Spanish, French or Italian cuisine, paired with a glass of California wine. Those are good options to have. Ocean between Lincoln and Monte Verde, Carmel. (831) 624-4395, portabellacarmel.com

Promesa

Spanish

Set in a handsome, inviting villa, Promesa offers tapas – as simple as marcona almonds dressed in olive oil and Maldon sea salt or as expressive as ham croquettes – cheeses, charcuterie and a few main plates. Mission between 5th and 6th, Carmel. (831) 574-8665, promesacarmel.com

R.G. Burgers

Burgers

Gourmet hamburgers are the mission here, where the Real Good (“RG”) burgers come in Western barbecue, Mediterranean and other styles. RG also serves bison, turkey and falafel burgers. 201 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel. (831) 626-8054, rgburgers.com

Robata Grill and Sake Bar

Japanese

An impressive sushi bar is the centerpiece of this colorful Japanese restaurant. Robata also keeps the central dining room grill hot, offering meats along with side dishes with a distinct flair for the unusual. 3658 The Barnyard, Carmel. (831) 624-2643

Rio Grill

Southwestern, American

A vibrant, lively atmosphere complements Rio Grill’s innovative mix of California and Southwest regional cuisine, with a spread of evolving dishes. Rio is one of the area’s most cherished institutions. Worthy cocktails, too. 101 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel. (831) 625-5436, riogrill.com

Sea Harvest Fish Market and Restaurant

Seafood

All manner of seafood, in the case to take home or from the kitchen as you like it – fried, broiled or grilled. 100A Crossroads Blvd., Carmel. (831) 626-3626, seaharvestfishmarketandrestaurant.com

Seventh & Dolores

Steakhouse, American

This boutique steakhouse fashions itself as a temple of meat and wine – and mixology designed “to keep boring people away.” As elegant as caviar (you can get a full tin), as casual as a bowl of grits. Lots of wet – and dry-aged steaks. 7th and Dolores, Carmel. (831) 293-7600, 7dsteakhouse.com

Shearwater Tavern

American

One of the county’s hidden gems, the kitchen will surprise you. Tater tots are actually beautiful croquettes. The burger includes Wagyu beef in the mix. The menu is pared down, but offers plenty. 3665 Rio Road at Highway 1 (in Carmel Mission Inn), Carmel. (831) 624-1841, carmelmissioninn.com

Stationæry

Eclectic

This tucked away place started a buzz thanks to its changing menu and lively but cozy atmosphere. The fare is simple yet has an elegance (lobster rolls, for instance, that can be dressed with caviar), the room is nicely appointed. San Carlos between 5th and 6th, Carmel. (831) 250-7183, thestationaery.com

Sur

American

Contemporary California cuisine and comfort fare served up in generous portions complement a lively space. They haven’t downsized cocktails, either. 3601 The Barnyard, Carmel. (831) 250-7188, surcarmel.com

Sushi Heaven

Japanese

This cozy Carmel sushi joint gets a following for its seafood, complex flavors, creative presentation and friendly service. Nice lunch and dinner combos are a strength too. Dolores between 7th and 8th, Carmel. (831) 625-2067, sushiheavencarmel.com

The Cottage

Breakfast, Lunch

Traditional breakfast dishes with homey touches like waffles with walnuts – it’s a grandma thing – that you can also order for lunch. But why pass up egg salad sandwiches or patty melts? Lincoln between Ocean and 7th, Carmel. (831) 625-6260, cottagerestaurant.com

The Grill

International

An intimate space with welcoming service and large windows for Ocean Avenue people watching. The menu is approachable with some California twists. Ocean between Mission and San Carlos, Carmel. (831) 574-8691, thegrilloceanave.com

The Noodle Palace

Vietnamese

Plenty of noodles, buns, rice bowls and the like. Yes, that means respectable pho. The added Carmel touch? There’s a decent wine list for pairing. 3678 The Barnyard, Carmel. (831) 622-7777, thenoodlepalace.com

The Pocket

International

The Pocket aims for comfort done well. Think grill meat and fish, pasta, charcuterie plates – familiar fare. The menu changes with the seasons, and there is a happy hour menu featuring quick bites. Lincoln between 5th and 6th, Carmel. (831) 626-8000, thepocketcarmel.com

The Restaurant at Mission Ranch

Steakhouse

Given the plump sheep grazing on greenery against dramatic views of Point Lobos, white picket fences and a large outdoor patio, there’s plenty of charm to go around at Clint Eastwood’s Mission Ranch. Mission Ranch Hotel, 26270 Dolores St., Carmel. (831) 625-9040 missionranchcarmel.com.

The Tuck Box

Breakfast, Lunch

A comforting spot for a simple breakfast or lunch. But it may be the only place to order Welsh rarebit. And afternoon tea service gives one a chance to pause the day, Old World style. Dolores between Ocean and 7th, Carmel. (831) 624-6365, tuckbox.com

Tommy’s Wok

Chinese

You can order dishes that are inspired by Hunan and Szechuan flavors. Or go with traditional dishes done Tommy style. Mission between Ocean and 7th, Carmel. (831) 624-8518, tommyswokcarmel.com

Toro Sushi

Japanese

Unlike so many sushi places, the folks at Toro keep a short list of specialty rolls, as well as a few seared rolls. There are, of course, the classics as well as nigiri, sashimi, hand rolls and a list of entrees. Dolores between 5th and 6th, Carmel. (831) 574-3255, torosushicarmel.com

Tree House Cafe

International

A family-friendly atmosphere lives here, thanks to the tree-shaded raised deck out front. The menu follows a stunning diversity, but one that works for the tastes of each member of the family. San Carlos between 7th and 8th, Carmel. (831) 626-1111, treehousecafecarmel.com

Vesuvio

Italian

A highly social locals’ favorite for pizza, pasta and the usual, plus an Italian-leaning wine list. Another major draw: the rooftop bar and lounge, complete with comfy seating and fire pits. Secret: They serve a good burger. Shh! 6th and Junipero, Carmel. (831) 625-1766, chefpepe.com/restaurants/vesuvio

Village Corner Bistro

Breakfast, Lunch

Things do change at this longstanding kitchen, but not too much. They still know a good old short stack from a full stack. And they can serve up a reuben that tastes of Brooklyn next to Monterey sand dabs. 6th and Dolores, Carmel. (831) 624-3588, villagecornercarmel.com

Yafa

Mediterranean

As warm and welcoming as it is popular, Yafa serves Greek favorites, as well as flavors from around the Mediterranean. Junipero and 5th, Carmel. (831) 624-9232, yafarestaurant.com

DELIS, MARKETS AND SHOPS

5th Avenue Deli

If you’ve seen it at a deli, they offer it here, from soups to hot meals to grab-and-go sandwiches, Just don’t pass up their desserts. Take a moment, it’s a long list. 5th between San Carlos and Dolores, Carmel. (831) 625-2688, 5thavedeli.com

Carmel Honey Company

Local honey that has pollinated a range of flowering things. So there are honeys of different hues and flavors, in jars larger or small. Other honey and honeycomb related products in stock as well. Mission between Ocean and 7th, Carmel, (831) 687-8511, carmelhoneycompany.com

Cornucopia Community Market

An organic health food store with fresh, local produce that is perched between a camping trip to Big Sur or a cruise through Carmel Valley. Grab-and-go food options, too. 26135 Carmel Rancho Blvd., Carmel. (831) 625-1454

The Cheese Shop

To step into this narrow space is to travel the world in cheese, wine and other goods. The finest cheeses, the little known artisan treasures – it’s all here. You think sampling will help you make up your mind? No, that just adds to your want list. It’s a must experience. Ocean and Junipero (in Carmel Plaza), Carmel. (831) 625-2272, thecheeseshopinc.com

BAKERIES, ICE CREAM AND OTHER TREATS

Cafe Carmel

Part coffee shop, part ice cream parlor and a favorite for breakfast or sandwiches, Cafe Carmel is a local go-to. There are muffins, croissants, cookies, cakes and more. You can even find strudel. Ocean between Mission and San Carlos, Carmel. (831) 624-3870

Cafe dal Mare

Sweet treats and coffee are timeless. And this cozy room suites the pairing nicely. There are breads, but cannolis and Italian cookies are hard to pass up. Dolores between Ocean and 7th, Carmel. (831) 250-5307

Cottage of Sweets

They call them sweets here, not candy. It’s a British-style shop, after all. However, there are global flavors and more licorice than you can imagine. Ocean between Lincoln and Monte Verde, Carmel. (831) 624-5170, cottageofsweets.com

Dutch Door Donuts

Southerners swoon when the neon light glows at Krispy Kreme. That’s Dutch Door Donuts, but all the time. And far better. They fry doughnuts to order, so you have to wait a bit. But you are rewarded with crispy, airy delight. Ocean and Mission (in Carmel Plaza), Carmel. (831) 250-7901, dutchdoordonuts.com

Lafayette Bakery

Artisan breads and traditional French pastries (hello, warm croissant!) are among the offerings at this family-owned cafe. The pastry chef trained all over Europe and applies all of that sweet and yeasty knowledge. Grab a cup of coffee and spend an excellent morning. 3659 The Barnyard #E22, Carmel. (831) 915-6286, lafayette-bakery.com

MYO Pure Frozen Yogurt

Weekly readers have repeatedly crowned MYO Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt in the county. Flavors range widely and wildly – go savory or sweet, at three popular locations around the area. 157 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel. (831) 574-3228, myofrozenyogurt.com

Sweet Reba’s

People are justifiably disappointed when they see that last slice of a favorite cake or the last cookie disappear. But there are other favorites to find at this popular spot for baked treats. 206 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel. (831) 601-4818, sweetrebas.com

COFFEE, TEA, JUICES

Cafe Luna

It’s a coffee shop, so you can find specialty drinks and teas. But the cafe also serves ramen and other treats to make it a meal. Ocean and Mission (in Carmel Plaza), Carmel. (831) 624-0138

Carmel Coffee House and Roasting Company

Coffee roasted on premises and in small batches is enough. But they also stock loose teas. And there is an outdoor seating area. Ocean between San Carlos and Dolores, Carmel. (831) 626-2095

Coffee Bank

Yes, there is a vault. But unlike most banks, this is a handsomely appointed place with comfortable chairs and plenty of coffee, as well as snacks, wine and beer. Not in the mood for caffeine? No problem. Try the golden latte. 26135 Carmel Rancho Blvd., Carmel. (831) 250-7047, coffeebankcafe.com

Carmel Valley

IN THE VILLAGE:

Baum & Blume

Eclectic

Its several decades of existence is a testament to the kitchen. What makes this place so distinct is that they provide take home meals, are a boutique shop and a lunch place in one. 4 El Camino Road, Carmel Valley. 659-0400, baumandblume.com

Cafe Rustica

European

The charming Cafe Rustica brings the flavors of Italy, Alsace and California together in one irresistible package. The setting is casual and so is the food. 10 Del Fino Place, Carmel Valley. (831) 659-4444, caferusticavillage.com

Corkscrew Cafe

Casual

It’s all about the ambiance – almost – at this pleasant garden spot with plenty of natural stone. The menu is small, which allows the kitchen to focus on what they do well. But with burgers, pizza, fish tacos and the like, there’s enough. 55 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. (831) 659-8888, corkscrewcafe.com

Kathy’s Little Kitchen

Breakfast, Lunch

Bacon and cheese on a burger is just about as adventurous as things get at Kathy’s Little Kitchen, and that’s just fine. Sometimes you want comfort – a homey omelet or some chicken salad. 13 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. (831) 659-4601

Mika Sushi

Japanese

Under new management as this guide went to print. 9 Del Fino Place, Carmel Valley. (831) 235-3455

Roux

European

The Euro-comfort food capital runs the gamut on California-Mediterranean style cuisine, but features many Spanish – and French-leaning dishes. 6 Pilot Road, Carmel Valley. (831) 659-5020, rouxcarmel.com

Running Iron Restaurant and Saloon

American

Steaks and country-style fare are served up in the casual atmosphere of a neighborhood bar and restaurant. In this case, the neighborhood is Carmel Valley Village. 24 E. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. (831) 659-4633, runningironrestaurantandsaloon.com

Trailside Cafe

American

With the help of a sunny front deck, long craft-beer bar and pebbled beer garden, the emphasis here is on accessible fare like sandwiches, mac and cheese and tri-tip. 3 Del Fino Place, Carmel Valley. (831) 298-7453, trailsidecafecv.com

IN THE VALLEY:

Baja Cantina and Grill and Filling Station

Southwestern, Mexican

Baja Cantina features Southwestern/Mexican cuisine and a sunny setting that makes it easy to linger over brunch. The back decks are a beautiful place to enjoy the frequent sun, valley views, enchiladas and margaritas. 7166 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. (831) 625-2252, carmelcantina.com

Bear + Flag Roadside

American

Define the phrase “modern California roadside eatery.” If you need some help, think a top chef using good ingredients to bring sandwiches, burgers and other simple fare – pimento cheese and crackers – to an unheard of level. There’s even a seasonal grilled cheese sandwich, along with craft beers and local wines. 7152 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. (831) 293-8608, bearandflagroadside.com

Covey Grill

Steakhouse

Glistening grilled meats, slabs of halibut or salmon – this is classic fine dining, but with a twist. Yes, you can order steak (or a steak flight) and a Caesar salad. But depending on the season, you might find grilled nopales. And the burger is a standout. 8205 Valley Greens Drive (Quail Lodge), Carmel. (866) 675-1101, quaillodge.com

Earthbound Farm Stand

Salads, Sandwiches

Since 1984, Earthbound Farm in Carmel Valley has delivered fresh, organic produce to the world. Its organic kitchen, next to fields and the organic farm stand, continues this tradition. 7250 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. (831) 625-6219, ebfarm.com

Jeffrey’s Grill & Catering

Breakfast, Lunch

If you wonder where everyone is on a Sunday morning in Carmel Valley – or pretty much any other morning to early afternoon – they are crowded into Jeffrey’s. There’s something for everyone on the menu. But if you want a traditional brunch, the Hollandaise on their Benedicts is spot on. 112 Mid Valley Center, Carmel. (831) 624-2029, jeffreysgrillandcatering.com

Lucia Restaurant

Global

Lucia is one of the county’s Zagat-rated dining rooms and a frequent choice for Best Restaurant by Weekly readers – for good reason; the cooking is done with rare finesse. Both menu and cocktail lineup changes regularly. Bernardus Lodge, 415 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. (831) 658-3400, bernarduslodge.com/wine-cuisine

Valley Kitchen at Carmel Valley Ranch

International

The kitchen is known for modern takes on farm-fresh fare in a resort setting. Drawing inspiration from the property’s own honey, lavender, chickens and garden, the chef’s creations can range from sandwiches to poke to risotto or steak. 1 Old Ranch Road, Carmel. (831) 626-2599, carmelvalleyranch.com

Wagon Wheel

Breakfast, Lunch

There is nothing wrong with a plate of pancakes or an all-American burger. And quiche – who doesn’t find a slice comforting? That’s Wagon Wheel. 7156 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. (831) 624-8878

DELIS, MARKETS AND SHOPS

Jerome’s Carmel Valley Market

A chef-owned, family operated little treasure if you need fine wine or craft beer for an outing or crave a deli sandwich and coffee. The small meat counter goes big with natural meats and homemade sausages. 2 Chambers Lane, Carmel Valley. (831) 659-2472, jeromescarmelvalleymarket.com

COFFEE, TEA, JUICES

Beerded Bean

See listing under Salinas. 319 Mid Valley Center, Carmel. thebeerdedbean.com

Marina

Aki Fresh Mex

Mexican

The kitchen has drawn raves since opening in 2021 for its traditional foundation, including homemade tortillas. While it’s difficult to look past mole con pollo, tacos or molcajete, there are zucchini dishes here that are wows. 265 Carmel Ave., Marina. (831) 747-1074, aki-fresh-mex-restaurant.business.site

Daddy’s City Diner

Breakfast, Lunch

When the older generations speak about breakfast and lunch, this is what they are referring to. Daddy’s is a family run place for staples of the American diner, like stacks of pancakes. 265 Reservation Road, Marina. (831) 883-0817

Dametra Fresh Mediterranean

Mediterranean

This sister restaurant to the original Carmel location offers a more casual take on equally fresh and flavorful Mediterranean fare. The General, a new and inviting neighborhood watering hole, is in back if you want to pair a cocktail with your meal. 120 Gen. Stilwell Drive, Marina. (831) 274-4444, dametra.com

El Salvadoreño Pupuseria

Salvadoran

As the name suggests, this little spot features pupusas. Yet there are other attractions, such as pastelitos – those deep-fried empanadas – fried plantains, fried yucca and some things that aren’t fried. 3056 Del Monte Blvd., Marina. (831) 747-2385

Evelyn’s Restaurant

Salvadoran, Eclectic

Pupusas are a draw here, but they are a dinnertime order. Otherwise, you’re likely to find something for everyone here: burritos, burgers, clam chowder, French toast for breakfast. It’s a small menu, but they try to reach far. 250 Reservation Road, Marina. (831) 614-7514

Ho Wah Chinese Restaurant

Chinese

The friendly service here is what makes this spot truly stand out. And they will, helpfully, point to the most popular dishes. There is a long list of good vegetarian options. 3116 Del Monte Blvd., Marina. (831) 384-7951, howahmarina.com

I’m Thai Cuisine

Thai

Menu options go on for days, or so it seems – which may send up a red flag. Yet the kitchen is able to deliver compelling appetizers and entrees across the board. A favorite for many local fans of Thai cooking. 3170 Vista Del Camino Road, Marina. (831) 718-8173, imthaicuisine.com

Keoki’s Hawaiian Barbeque

Hawaiian

They speak kahlua here, as well as musubi. Keoki’s is a popular take-away spot for its smoked pork plates and sandwiches. 3170 Vista Del Camino, Marina, (831) 809-8644

Las Cazuelas

Mexican, American-Mexican

No one leaves Las Cazuelas hungry. Meat spills from the tacos and the regular burritos are so heavy it makes you fear the super burrito. Otherwise a modest place. 3156 Del Monte Blvd., Marina. (831) 901-3741

Marina Poke House

Hawaiian

The spot gives Marina and the CSU Monterey Bay crew sushi-grade fish over greens or rice in the Hawaiian-style tradition, with a choice of sauces and add-ons. 266 Reservation Road, Suite S, Marina. (831) 384-7898, pokehouseofmarina.com

Michael’s Grill & Taqueria

Mexican, American-Mexican

An assortment of classic and filling menu items you can mix and match – think plates, fajitas, nachos, burritos and the like. 265 Reservation Road #I, Marina. (831) 884-2568

Nak Won

Korean

Nak Won bills itself as a Korean barbecue house and you can certainly go that route here, but there are other staple dishes that hit the spot. 330 Reservation Road #A, Marina. (831) 883-2302

New Korea

Korean

You’ll find everything you want in a family Korean place, from blood sausage to bibimbap to bulgogi. Note the dining room fills up fast. 300 Carmel Ave. #D, Marina. (831) 384-7171

Noodle Bar

Vietnamese

Pho and dry noodle bowls, rice plates and more are done consistently and to perfection. There are vegetarian dishes and a long list of smoothie options. A much smaller sister location in Seaside does to-go orders only. 215 Reservation Road, Marina, (831) 384-6225, noodlebar831.com

Pho Lucky Noodle House

Vietnamese

Pho is popular, of course. Yet rice noodles and stir fried noodles are good options. They are a noodle house, after all. For dessert try one of the freezes. 266 Reservation Road, Marina. (831) 883-8003, pholuckymarina.com

Salt Wood Kitchen & Oysterette

International, Seafood

In a community known for global flavors from mom and pops, Salt Wood gives Marina a taste of fine dining. Come for the seasonal oyster menu, stay for anything else on offer from the kitchen, which draws from local sources and changes seasonally. 3295 Dunes Drive, Marina. (831) 883-5535, saltwoodkitchenandoysterette.com

Siam Marina

Thai

The time-honored address for noodles, curries and a list of unique dishes. You might even find frog legs or something more familiar (and more global) when the kitchen runs specials. 210 Reindollar Ave., Marina. (831) 883-9399, siammarina.com

Tico’s

Breakfast, Sandwiches

Go sweet or savory, but go big – this is a great spot to fuel up for the day on a hearty brunch. 330 Reservation Road, Marina. (831) 582-2509, ticosrestaurant.com

DELIS, MARKETS AND SHOPS

Grinderz

This is a classic, unpretentious sandwich spot with cold cuts or internationally inspired hot options (banh mi, cubano, chicken parm) on one hand, and a German grocer on the other, with offerings like mustards, pickles and salamis. 215 Reservation Road, Suite N, Marina. (831) 324-4291, grinderzdeli.com

BAKERIES, ICE CREAM AND OTHER TREATS

Cheesecake Dreamations

Bakery

Cheesecakes come in all sizes, from a customary pie to one – or two-bite minis. And the flavors, well, there are something like 50 of them. So if you happen to be craving an ube cheesecake, this is the place. Plenty of topping options, too. 265 Reservation Road, Marina. (831) 884-5033, cheesecakedreamations.com

Marina Donuts & Bagels

Bakery

There are regularly long lines flowing from this institution, for good reason. There are doughnuts – try the creme filled – and bagels with different spreads to choose from, just as the name suggests. 266 Reservation Road, Marina. (831) 833-4527

MoonScoops Ice Creamery

Ice Cream

Curiously enough, ice cream isn’t the main attraction here. They serve it, yes – organic soft serve in different flavors. But the rainbow of house made “moon ices” in a carnival of flavors is what reels you in. They are like a fusion of sorbet and Italian ice, only better. 110 General Stilwell Drive #104, Marina. (831) 901-3384, moonscoops.com

COFFEE, TEA, JUICES

Coffee Mia

The friendly neighborhood atmosphere plus strong coffee, flavorful paninis and a dog-friendly setting make this a popular local’s destination to grab a bite or to linger. 250E Reservation Road, Marina. (831) 384-0148

Monterey

Abalonetti Bar & Grill

Seafood

Treat yourself to the joy of squid at this local seafood landmark with a dockside view. Order Abalonetti’s famous calamari prepared six different ways. 57 Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey. (831) 373-1851, abalonettimonterey.com

Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill

Brewpub, American

The brewhouse-grill enjoys nearly 5,000 square feet, 110 seats and 20-foot ceilings, plus a back patio beer garden – and rotating house-brewed drafts. They do fresh California bar-and-grill fare with a creative kick. 426 Alvarado St. (831) 655-2337, alvaradostreetbrewery.com

Alejandro’s

Mexican

Put aside notions of a taqueria or Tex-Mex place. This is Mexican-style fine dining. The flavors are inspired and even the simple dishes are done well. And the bar is equal to the kitchen in its preparations. Plus, it’s a handsome space. 474 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 717-4781, alejandros.co

Ambrosia India Bistro

Indian

Sublimely aromatic and spicy cuisine from every region of the subcontinent is served at this slightly off-the-beaten-path restaurant. The second location is on the beaten path. 565 Abrego St., Monterey, (831) 641-0610; 751 Cannery Row #121, Monterey, (831) 324-4852. ambrosiaib.com

American Burger

Burgers

There are different burgers to choose from. There’s a basic one and a few hot, spicy and wild ones. And two vegetarian burgers – you get the point. 738 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 373-7573, americanburger.wixsite.com

Benihana

Japanese

Teppanyaki-style steak, chicken and shrimp are specialties at this branch of the national franchise, strategically located adjacent to Fisherman’s Wharf and Custom House Plaza. 136 Olivier St., Monterey. (831) 644-9007, benihana.com

Bistro Moulin

European

Long known for its fine French standards, Bistro Moulin is also deft with classic Italian and other European dishes. The wine list is as full of as many dynamic flavors as the sauces. A favorite spot for gourmands in the know. 867 Wave St., Monterey. (831) 333-1200, bistromoulin.com

Bon Ton L’Roy’s Lighthouse Smokehouse

Barbecue, International

This place makes a case for barbecue in this area, but the menu ranges to New Orleans and Russia. And there is generally a dessert that is well worth trying – if you can manage after a plate of smoked meat. 794 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 375-6958

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Seafood, American

The menu at this friendly, kitschy chain boasts at least a dozen shrimp dishes. It is a great place for the kids, where mom and dad can enjoy the ocean view. 720 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 373-1884, bubbagump.com

Bulgogi House

Korean

The narrow restaurant with its open kitchen is aptly named. Bulgogi is the star here, but they also offer rice bowls, kalbi and snacks. Plates come with three banchan, because a Korean restaurant table should be crowded. 413 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 920-1251, bulgogihousemonterey.com

Cafe Fina

Seafood, Italian

Cafe Fina serves fresh, local seafood and Italian dishes in a beautiful waterfront setting. Pizza from the wood-burning oven. 47 Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey. (831) 372-5200, cafefina.com

Cella Restaurant & Bar

International

An irresistible setting in the Cooper Molera Adobe may distract guests from the plates and cocktails – until they arrive at the table. The menu is seasonal, so it changes. But it’s not over the top, except in flavor. 525 Polk St., Monterey. (831) 920-1046, cellarestaurant.com

Chart House

Seafood, American

Although the Chart House is technically a chain, with locations in 15 states, plates at the high-end eatery have a local touch, with seafood from the adjacent coast. 444 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 372-3362, chart-house.com

Chef Lee’s Mandarin House

Chinese

The setting is reminiscent of American Chinese restaurants in the ’60s heyday – colorful and ornate, with plenty of themed decor accents. At Chef Lee’s, this extends to an exterior you can’t miss. 2031 N. Fremont St., Monterey. (831) 375-9551, chefleesmandarinhouse.com

China Garden

Chinese

China Garden’s downtown location and free parking are supremely convenient. Lunch specials and family dinner deals too. 600 Munras Ave., Monterey. (831) 375-1111, chinagardenmonterey.com

Chong’s Szechwan Restaurant

Chinese

Chop suey, egg foo yung and long lists of chicken, beef, pork and seafood dishes are among the classic options at this downtown establishment. 485 Tyler St., Monterey. (831) 373-5153, chongsmonterey.com

Chopstix

Vietnamese

Part boba cafe, part Vietnamese restaurant, Chopstix’s welcoming, family-owned outposts (there are four around the county) draw swarms of loyal local eaters with familiar dishes at very reasonable price points. 1244 Munras Ave., Monterey. (831) 372-2622, chopstixboba.com

Cibo Ristorante Italiano

Italian

Yes, there are plenty of pasta dishes and other favorites. But Cibo is also known as a haven for live jazz. One of the best happy hours in the area, too. 301 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 649-8151, cibo.com

Coastal Kitchen

International

It’s not unusual for guests to fall silent as they become captivated by the dishes. This is cooking at a high level. The chef prepares a changing tasting menu of four courses plus an amuse bouche. Wine pairings are exquisite, as are the views – outside and on the plate. 400 Cannery Row (in Monterey Plaza), Monterey. (831) 920-6710, montereyplazahotel.com

Crab House

Seafood

Remember that scene in Forrest Gump where Bubba lists all the ways to prepare shrimp? Well, Crab House is like that, substituting the namesake ingredient. And there are plenty of other seafood dishes, as well. 60 Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey. (831) 717-4898, crabhousemonterey.com

Crêpes of Brittany

Creperie

The Peninsula’s oldest creperie, and there’s a reason it has been around so long. The crêpes are so pleasingly authentic that the need to put that little accent mark over the first e. 211 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 649-1930, crepesofbrittany.com

Crêpes on the Row

Creperie

A handy spot for those visiting the Aquarium. Crepes range from sweet – think Nutella and strawberries or bananas and chocolate – to savory items with meat and cheese. So it’s an option for breakfast, lunch or a snack. 807 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 641-7004

Crystal Fish

Japanese

The quarters are cozy and the sashimi is fresh. The winning combination makes the family-owned-and-operated spot a favorite. Don’t let the humble exterior fool you, Crystal Fish earns the Best Sushi vote from Weekly readers regularly. 514 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 649-3474, crystalfishmonterey.com

Del Monte Bar & Grill

Breakfast, Lunch

The menu is small, but who needs choices when it comes to a swarthy smashburger or a crispy chicken sandwich? The hidden gem looks out at Del Monte Golf Course, the oldest continuously operating course west of the Mississippi (and Pebble Beach’s original course). 1300 Sylvan Road, Monterey. (831) 373-2700, pebblebeach.com

Del Monte Grill & Cafe

Diner

Once a Seaside establishment, Del Monte Grill moved to Monterey in 2023. But that’s the biggest change. It remains a staple for American diner breakfast and lunch fare. Then it switches gears with a dinner menu. 2030 Fremont Ave., Monterey. (831) 394-7851

Domenico’s on the Wharf

Seafood, Italian

For a steaming, flavorful bowl of cioppino and a gorgeous view of the water, there’s always Domenico’s. Seafood is served with an Italian accent and a view from every table. 50 Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey. (831) 372-3655, domenicosmonterey.com

Dos Victorias

Mexican

A stop for breakfast, late night and in between. Dos Victorias promises something for everyone, but it’s hard to get past those asada fries. 299 Cannery Row #B, Monterey. (831) 372-7298, dos-victorias.com

Duffy’s Tavern

Pub, Burgers

Some places claim a neighborhood vibe. Duffy’s is truly a neighborhood space. There’s a list of burgers, baskets and appetizers, as well as a kids menu. Go for a burger. Worth it. 282 High St., Monterey. (831) 644-9811

El Cantaro Vegan Mexican Restaurant

Vegan, Mexican

Two words that you never expect to see together – vegan Mexican – marry at the El Cantaro. Somehow they get flavors and textures right, all without dairy or meat, in dishes like crispy potato tacos. Spicy salsas and rich, deep moles are made in house. 791 Foam St., Monterey. (831) 646-5465, elcantaro.us

El Charrito Express

Mexican

See listing under Salinas. This is a scaled down lunch place in Alejandro’s (see above). 474 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 884-5143, elcharrito.com

El Estero Snack Bar

Burgers

Order at the window, dine at a picnic bench. The snack bar is situated between Dennis the Menace playground and Sollecito Ballpark. And what goes well with baseball and children? Burgers and hot dogs, of course. 777 Pearl St., Monterey. (831) 372-8446

El Torito

Mexican

A California chain with something like 30 LA-area locations, and at least that many taco-and-margarita combinations. But it’s hard to imagine one with a better view. 800 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 373-0611, eltorito.com

Epsilon

Greek

Old-school Greek menu and the cooking to match at this venerable downtown institution. Dishes learned long ago with a family touch. Always friendly and enjoyable. 422 Tyler St., Monterey. (831) 655-8108, epsilonrestaurant.com

Estéban Restaurant

Spanish, International

It’s all about the tapas and the paella, although some of the main plates may intrude and catch your interest – as may the patio fire pits. There is a sure hand in the kitchen, which makes this place even more compelling. 700 Munras Ave., Monterey. (831) 375-0176,

estebanrestaurant.com

Fin and Field

Seafood, American

Monterey Marriott impresses with their restaurant/bar, featuring locally sourced foods that are affordable, too. The menu changes seasonally. 350 Calle Principal, Monterey. (831) 647-4000, marriott.com

First Awakenings

Breakfast, Brunch

Puffy pancakes stuffed with all manner of fruits and fiber are the specialty at this favorite breakfast spot with regular lines up the block. New location, same favorite breakfast classics. 300 David Ave., Monterey. (831) 372-1125, firstawakenings.net

Full Moon

Chinese

Full Moon offers the standard dishes found in an American Chinese restaurant – but there are a few exceptions, such as boiled fish and cold plates (triple beef, bean jelly, and so on). 429 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 333-1288, fullmoonmandarincuisine.com

Gianni’s Pizza

Pizza

Since 1974, Gianni’s has been a favorite pizza connection. The pies feature a fresh crust – made with a guarded family recipe – covered with sauce, loads of mozzarella and meats and vegetables of your choosing. 725 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 649-1500, giannispizzamonterey.com

Great Wall

Chinese

The list of Mandarin, Szechuan and other dishes you expect from a Chinese restaurant, and there are plenty of options. 724 Abrego St., Monterey. (831) 372-3637, greatwallmonterey.com

Heirloom Pizza Co.

Pizza

A selection of deep dish or thin crust pizzas will be tempting, though you can always build your own. Either way, Heirloom strives to be as local, seasonal and organic as possible. The pizzas are simple excellence – which also happens to be the restaurant’s goal, along with sustainability. 700 Cass St. #102, Monterey. (831) 717-4363, heirloompizzapie.com

Hula’s Island Grill

Hawaiian

This delightful slice of Hawaiiana in Monterey serves island-inspired dishes like poke in a charming, kitschy, split-level room with a charming courtyard out back. One of the best vibes and happy hours in the region, with the tropical cocktails to prove it. A second location in Santa Cruz. 622 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 655-4852, hulastiki.com

Islands Restaurant

Burgers

California-centric chain features burgers, fish tacos and a beach vibe. 300 Del Monte Center, Monterey. (831) 655-1552, islandsrestaurants.com

Jacks Monterey

International

This restaurant goes big on style and spills out into the elegant Portola Hotel lobby. The menu is seasonal and the cocktails inspired. 2 Portola Plaza (in the Portola Hotel), Monterey. (831) 649-7830, jacksatportola.com

Kona Steak & Seafood

Hawaiian, Pacific

Newly opened in 2023, it immediately created a buzz for outstanding seafood and its islands influences. There are many not-to-miss dishes from sea and land. The “Zen Den” bar is simply cool and there’s a shave ice shack. So much to like. 1200 Del Monte Center, Monterey. (831) 920-2911, konamonterey.com

Krua Thai

Thai

The owners came to Monterey from Thailand in 2003, bringing the flavors of their home country along. Yes, you can find pad Thai and spring rolls. But crave chu chee trout and they have that, too. 731 Munras Ave., Monterey. (831) 655-9797, kruathaimonterey.com

La Bahia

Mexican

A casual, family operated spot with a friendly feel. The menu leans toward Jalisco flavors and the tortillas are handmade. 675 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 884-5269

La Casa del Sazón

Mexican

See listing under Salinas. 431 Tyler St., Monterey. (831) 230-0570, lacasadelsazon.com

Lalla Oceanside Grill

American

Unimpeded views over McAbee Beach and funky contemporary chandeliers give the place an elegant yet festive ambiance. And there is a massive range of choices. The bar is a nice spot for cocktails. 654 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 324-0891, lallaoceansidegrill.com

Louie Linguini’s

Italian

Louie Linguini’s has built a reputation in seafood and Italian with a spot smack in the middle of Cannery Row. Classic recipes, a few twists and some pizza, all served with a stunning view of the bay. 660 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 648-8500, louielinguinis.com

LouLou’s Griddle in the Middle

Breakfast, Lunch

Tiny and charming, LouLou’s is a treasure in a unique Wharf 2 spot. Home fries and fluffy pancakes at breakfast give way to generous salads and affordable fish specials at lunchtime. The counter is old-school diner. A local fave. Municipal Wharf 2, Monterey. (831) 372-0568, loulousgriddle.com

Manasiri’s Crepes and Sandwiches

Creperie

You can go sweet or savory with the crepes and there are plenty of options. Manasiri’s also prepares paninis, avocado toast and desserts. There’s also Turkish coffee to consider. 321 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 373-4646

Mando’s

Mexican

The price is right at this cozy, comfort-style Mexican restaurant. Once a favorite in Pacific Grove, Mando’s moved to Monterey in May of 2023. 570 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey

Melville Tavern

American

This downtown Monterey bar-and-grill enjoys the feel of an established spot because of the old-school ambiance and a strong local following. They come for friendly service and very fair prices on beer and wine, plus quality gastropub fare. 484 Washington St., Monterey. (831) 643-9525, melvilletav.com

MidiCi Pizza

Italian

Their gig is Neapolitan pizza, but they also do salads, small plates and other Italian goodies – all of which pair nicely with wine. 467 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 264-7013, mymidici.com

Mission 19 Taqueria

Mexican

An unassuming space on a Lighthouse Avenue corner that will not catch your attention until you approach the counter. Yes, they are making tortillas by hand. Yes, the birria has been simmering all day. Yes, it’s worth a visit. 598 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 717-4843

Monterey Bay Aquarium Restaurant

Seafood, International

Sustainable seafood is just part of the menu here – you might be fooled by some of the vegan options, which get extra points for sustainability. You don’t have to leave your Aquarium tour. 886 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 648-4800, montereybayaquarium.org

Monterey Cookhouse

International, Barbecue

There’s pizza, pasta, meats cooked on a wood-fired grill, meats that have been smoked, barbecue-style, seafood, salads, burgers… in fact, there’s probably something that will catch anyone’s attention. 2149 N. Fremont St., Monterey. (831) 642-9900, montereycookhouse.com

Monterey’s Fish House

Seafood

As the name implies, seafood is the Fish House’s strong suit. Traditional homestyle cooking with an Italian influence and a touch of Japanese flavor characterize many dishes, as well as a touch of nostalgia. Often a line out the door. 2114 Del Monte Ave., Monterey. (831) 373-4647, montereyfishhouse.com

Montrio

Global

Long considered one of the city’s best restaurants, Montrio is back in action after a remodel. There’s a new lineup of craft cocktails and the same friendly service that won it a place in locals’ hearts, but it’s the cuisine that proves most memorable. The menu updates seasonally, but the sauces are always impeccable. 414 Calle Principal, Monterey. (831) 648-8880, montrio.com

Mundo’s Cafe

Sandwiches, American

For the sandwich connoisseur, Mundo’s fixes specialties inspired by cuisines around the world, including the matador, crispy chicken Milanese and signature Argentinian tri-tip. Ample options for the veg heads, too. 170 Webster St., Monterey. (831) 920-1400, mundoscafemonterey.com

3 Mundo’s Sandwich Shop

Sandwiches, American

What’s that we were saying about sandwiches? Oh yeah – Mundo’s. They split their two locations into two separate businesses and at this location, you can still find all things great slapped between two slices of bread (or on a roll or in a wrap). 2233 N. Fremont St., Monterey. (831) 656-9244, 3mundossandwichshop.com

Nacho Bizness

Eclectic

The owners don’t know the limits of nachos, or at least they haven’t found any. Top Taco Works chips (regular or hella sized) with your choice of cheese sauce (vegan included), meat and toppings that include beans, pico and habanero relish. Nachos not your jam? Use mac-n-cheese as a base instead. 470 Alvarado St., Monterey. nachobiz.biz

Namaste Indian Bistro

Indian

Namaste provides an easy atmosphere and attentive service with a smile to go with tasteful creations from the back. The affordable plates help inspire customers to come back for more. 538 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 641-0130, namasteindiabistro.com

Nick the Greek

Part of a large and obviously popular California chain, the kitchen turns out gyros, souvlaki and falafel, but also burgers and fries (with a little Greek flair). 481 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 920-1887, nickthegreek.com

Old Fisherman’s Grotto

Seafood

For over 55 years, Old Fisherman’s Grotto has been serving fish, lobster, crab, pasta, chicken, steaks and its famous clam chowder. Another plus: Every table has an ocean view. 39 Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey. (831) 375-4604, oldfishermansgrotto.com

Old Monterey Cafe

American

What makes breakfast so special at Old Monterey Cafe? The selection set against an old-school charm. Choose a staff favorite or create your own. Lunch served, too. 489 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 646-1021, oldmontereycafeca.com

Osteria Al Mare

Italian, Seafood

Seafood the Italian way, but with a Monterey Bay view. That’s Osteria Al Mare, perched atop the Coast Guard pier. The menu leans toward traditional Old World dishes, though the ingredients are much more local. Quality food, quality service and quality scenery converge. 32 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 920-2833, osteriaalmare.com

Pacific Bowls and Rolls

Seafood, International

At this Hawaiian-Asian-Pacific rim concept, poke is just a starting point. You can build your own bowl or order signature bowls and rolls. Counter service. 475 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 583-8433, pacificbowlsandrolls.com

Paprika Cafe

Mediterranean

Tucked into a space along Lighthouse and easy to miss, it’s a restaurant worth knowing – if you crave vegan baklava. Gyros, shawarma and falafel are staples, of course. 309 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 375-7452, paprikacafe-monterey.com

Petra Cafe

Mediterranean

A little quick service restaurant with a few tables serving gyros, shawarma, hummus and other favorites. It’s also possible to get a Greek salad… which they just call salad over there. 435 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 646-2080

Rockfish Harbor Grill

Seafood

All manner of seafood dishes are featured here. And the view is outstanding. But there are little innovations that set this place apart. Mezcal flights? Try mezcal cocktail flights. Can’t do the fisherman’s platter because you’re vegetarian? Try the roasted vegetable tower. 101 Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey. (831) 324-4375, rockfishmonterey.com

Rosine’s Restaurant

American

Rosine’s has elevated American comfort food to an art form. Generous portions, friendly staff, reasonable prices make Rosine’s a favorite choice for Best Restaurant for Families and Best Desserts in the Weekly’s Readers’ Poll with regularity. 434 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 375-1400, rosinesmonterey.com

Sakura

Japanese

There are several notable things about Sakura. The place has been around for more than 30 years, for one.. 574 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 373-1767, sakurasushi.com

Salty Seal Brewpub & Sports Bar

American, Pub

Plan on indulging in Bermuda-style fish chowder and English comfort foods when you visit, and plan on chilling out in a welcoming atmosphere, too. 653 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 920-2327, saltysealpub.com

Sandbar & Grill

Seafood

Suspended a dozen feet above the water beneath the commercial fishing wharf, the Sandbar offers classic seafood dishes in a warm and friendly setting with a lovely view. It’s a locals’ favorite. Municipal Wharf 2, Monterey. (831) 373-2818, sandbarandgrillmonterey.com

Sapporo Steak and Sushi

Japanese

Teppan tableside dining, sushi and Japanese dishes are prepared right before your eyes. Dockside views of the harbor and magnificent vistas of Monterey Bay come with every show. Municipal Wharf 2, #3, Monterey. (831) 333-1616, montereysapporo.com

Sardine Factory

American, Steakhouse

Overlooking Cannery Row, this landmark restaurant boasts one of the area’s finest wine cellars as well as a reputation for impeccable service, excellently prepared local seafood and quality meats. Superior happy hour bargains, and you can sit in Clint Eastwood’s seat. 701 Wave St., Monterey. (831) 373-3775, sardinefactory.com

Schooners

Seafood, International

Some locals peg this bistro, inside the Monterey Plaza Hotel, as the best place in town to close a business deal; others say it’s a perfect spot for an after-work cocktail. The menu is crafted by one of the area’s best chefs. And there’s a bay view. 400 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 372-2628, schoonersmonterey.com

Sea Harvest

Seafood

Sea Harvest is a top choice for fresh ocean catches. Grilled or broiled fish are available from the restaurant, or shop in the adjoining market for the fresh stuff and cook at home. 598 Foam St., Monterey. (831) 646-0547, seaharvestfishmarketandrestaurant.com

Sea Root

Mediterranean

Sea Root draws from the entire Mediterranean, but with local ingredients and a California flair. The menu changes with the season. Oh, and the cocktails are impressive. 1 Old Golf Course Road, Monterey. (831) 657-6588, hyatt.com

Siamese Bay Restaurant

Thai

Siamese Bay offers traditional Thai food, often with a Monterey Bay touch served in a cozy and convenient downtown spot. And if you’re looking for a filling lunch, the buffet is served Monday through Friday. 131 Webster St., Monterey. (831) 373-1550, siamesebayrestaurant.com

Stokes Adobe

International

Everything about this historic structure, inside and out on the patio, is amazing. So gaze until the food arrives. The chef can present elegant dishes like Wagyu beef or a mushroom pithivier. But the kitchen can also bring elegance to fried yams, crispy potatoes or even simple bread and butter. 500 Hartnell St., Monterey. (831) 264-8775, stokesadobe.com

Sunrise Cafe

Breakfast, Lunch

They can do a lot in this cozy space, from filling breakfast fare to burgers and fries. It’s a friendly, familiar start to a day – and a good place to avoid breakfast crowds on the other end of Lighthouse. 204 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey.

Sur Burger

Burgers

It’s all about the beef… actually, that’s not quite true. There’s a vegetarian burger made in house. And the chicken and waffle sandwich (where the waffles serve as the bun) is a hit. 409 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 241-6064, surburger.com

Sushi Kuma

Japanese

They don’t call them specialty rolls at Kuma. They are designer rolls. So there’s a fun attitude to go along with the familiar lineup. The restaurant also offers a selection of fried or baked rolls. A good place to explore. 414 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 324-4745, kumamonterey.com

Tarpy’s Roadhouse

American

An attractive stone ranch house, built in 1917, is the setting for innovative yet familiar entrées that are hearty and heartfelt numbers. This means they can make simple shrimp and grits into a memory. 2999 Highway 68, Monterey. (831) 647-1444, tarpys.com

Taqueria Del Mar

Mexican

Although it doesn’t look like much from the outside, Taqueria Del Mar concentrates on what’s inside, with an emphasis on seafood. And they use locally caught fish, when it’s available and in season. 530 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 372-7887

The C Restaurant + Bar

International, Seafood

At the Intercontinental Hotel’s restaurant the menu is designed with three fundamentals: creativity, freshness and sustainability. A full bar, outside seating and on-top-of-the-bay placement make it a regional landmark. Clement Monterey Hotel, 750 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 375-4800, thecrestaurant-monterey.com

The Fish Hopper

Seafood

If it’s seafood and a view you want, this would be one of Cannery Row’s popular choices. But if you want pasta or prime rib, they have you covered, too. 700 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 372-8543, fishhopper.com

The Wild Plum Cafe

American

The Wild Plum is a cafe, a bistro and a bakery open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It’s designed as a comfortable place with healthy salads and familiar, homestyle dishes. 731 Munras Ave. #B, Monterey. (831) 646-3109, thewildplumcafe.com

Toribashi

Japanese

With a slogan “inspired by Japan, created in California” you know this counter service restaurant is going to bend the ramen rules just a little, while still sticking with traditional technique. Unique bowls, too. 487 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 643-9556, toribashi.com

Wave Street Cafe

American, Breakfast

The inviting Spanish courtyard vibe comes with a variety of breakfast and lunch options. Sample one of many egg Benedicts. Interesting burgers and sandwiches abound. Tempting big-bowl salads are aplenty. 550 Wave St., Monterey. (831) 718-8171, wavestreetcafe.com

Whaling Station Steakhouse

Steakhouse

Tender, aged beef – this spot is the perennial winner among Weekly readers for Best Steaks in Monterey County – and seafood dishes are the stars of an innovative-but-accessible menu. Big value bar menu, too, and a cigar lounge next door. 763 Wave St., Monterey. (831) 373-3778, whalingstation.net

Woody’s at the Airport

American

Chef Tim Wood puts an elevated take on American classics, in a dining room with a view of take-offs and landings. A salad – and sandwich-centric lunch menu gives way at dinner to classics like ribeye, salmon, sand dabs and calamari. A good bar, too. Inside Monterey Regional Airport, 200 Fred Kane Drive, Monterey. (831) 373-1232, woodysmontereyairport.com

Yama Sushi

Japanese

This is not your traditional sushi spot. Oh, they will adhere to the old ways, but they prefer their own, contemporary take. In fact, they refer to traditional maki as a “beginner’s roll.” 1290 Del Monte Center, Monterey. (831) 646-9262

Zab Zab Thai Cuisine

Thai

The menu spans some of Thailand’s culinary regions, but the instincts behind it are from Isaan and the country’s north. The kitchen also enjoys spicing things up – the name is said to mean something along the lines of “hot, spicy, delicious.” 401 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 747-2225, zabzabmonterey.com

DELIS, MARKETS AND SHOPS

Cannery Row Deli

Cannery Row Deli is small, but that doesn’t hurt its popularity. They serve breakfast – burritos and plates – and a range of deli sandwiches for lunch. It’s just a few steps from the Rec Trail, too, so you can work off that burrito. 101 Drake Ave., Monterey. (831) 645-9549, canneryrowdeli.com

Carmel Honey Company

See listing under Carmel. 700 Cannery Row, Monterey, (831) 205-0085. Carmelhoneycompany.com

Compagno’s Market & Deli

There is almost always a line for their deli sandwiches. That’s the big draw here, but there’s also a selection of chips and other groceries. 2000 Prescott Ave., Monterey. (831) 375-5987

Coniglio Brothers Italian Deli

Maybe it’s best to go with one of the house sandwiches, or a classic like pastrami on rye or a muffaletta. To build your own – let’s put it this way. There are 18 different meats on the menu and 24 different cheeses. Take your time. 750 Cannery Row #108, Monterey. (831) 901-3175, conigliodeli.com

Elroy’s Fine Foods

One can shop for groceries at Elroy’s. There are a number of local items, and an emphasis on organic. And you may desperately need smoked Maldon sea salt for a recipe. But there is also a smoothie bar, prepared foods, a selection of natural wines, coffee, bulk items… this could go on. 15 Soledad St., Monterey. (831) 373-3737, elroysfinefoods.com

Hellam’s Tobacco & Wine Shop

Hellam’s has been a tobacco shop since 1893, making it the oldest in the state (and the oldest continuous business in Monterey). Pick a cigar, order a glass of wine and relax. Or buy a few sticks for the golf course. Other tobacco products, as well. 423 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 373-2816, hellamstobaccoandwineshop.com

Ike’s Love and Sandwiches

Monterey’s outpost of the Bay Area chain offers an impressive list of deli sandwich choices. Yes, there are both vegetarian and vegan options. 570 Munras Ave. #70, Monterey. (831) 643-0900, ilikeikesplace.com

International Market & Deli

It’s far too easy to overlook this spot. And once inside, you still can’t imagine how much stuff – groceries, spices and the deli – fits into such a tiny space. But the gyros alone are worth it. 580 LIghthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 375-9451, internationalmarketanddeli.webs.com

La Sala’s Bi-Rite Market

Among the city’s hidden gems. This deli and market features the meats, cheeses and breads you expect, along with daily specials. 250 Casa Verde Way, Monterey. (831) 372-6824, lasalasbiritemarketca.com

Malinka European Mini Market

Cheeses, smoked fish, cookies, pickles and other items that are difficult to find elsewhere. The focus is largely on eastern and central Europe, although the shop does look across the continent. 484 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 241-9051

Monterey’s Tasty Olive Bar

When someone says “extra virgin olive oil” it just brings up questions from the folks at this shop. Some olive oils are grassy, some fruity, earthy, bitter, buttery or a combination. And then there are balsamics. And flavored varieties. It’s a place to let your taste buds roam. 751 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 242-8900, montereystastyolivebar.com

BAKERIES, ICE CREAM AND OTHER TREATS

Ad Astra Bread Co.

There’s a reason area restaurants boast about serving Ad Astra bread. It can very reasonably be argued that it’s the best around. 479 Alvarado St., Monterey. adastrabread.com

Alta Bakery and Cafe

Alta Bakery captured so many hearts when it opened that Weekly readers named it the best new restaurant. That should have an exclamation mark next to it, for it tells you a lot about the bakery, which serves coffee drinks and bites that can count for lunch. 502 Munras Ave., Monterey. (831) 920-1018, altamonterey.com

Austino’s Patisserie

A delightful bakery in a light and airy space just across from the Aquarium delivers quality and convenience on Cannery Row. It’s an easy to-go option for pastries, sandwiches and clam chowder bowls. 851 Cannery Row, Monterey, (831) 655-5015, austinospatisserie.com

Bagel Bakery

Yep, they have bagels, with unique spreads. The bakery also serves hot deli sandwiches and a few surprises for lunch. There are additional locations in Carmel, Sand City, Pacific Grove and Salinas. 452 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 372-5242, thebagelbakery.com

Candyland

Your inner child will squeal with joy from the (literal) barrels of candy lined up across the floor. 700 Cannery Row, Monterey, (831) 655-7745

Carousel Candies

Carousel makes candies by hand. They make caramel popcorn in house. They’ve been doing treats from scratch since 1960. This place is a must for those with a sweet tooth. 31 Fisherman’s Wharf, (831) 646-9801, carouselcandies.com

Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream

America’s favorite futuristic treat comes in 20-plus flavors of mini ice cream marbles. 711 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 655-5080, dippindots.com

Ghirardelli Ice Cream and Chocolate Shop

In the same vein as San Francisco’s wharf-side factory, the chocolatier headliner’s Cannery Row shop features creamy and decadent treats for passersby. 660 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 373-0997, ghirardelli.com

Great American Cookies

A national chain’s outpost on Cannery Row sells chocolate chips and a lot more. 751 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 641-9300, greatamericancookies.com

L’Aubette Belgian Bakery

The folks at L’Aubette have big plans that include a large space, a tasting room and a brewery. For now, however, they serve Liege-style Belgian waffles from their front porch on Sundays. But they are worth waiting all week for. 102 Drake Ave., Monterey. (831) 905-4509

Layers Cakes

A dangerous place to visit, thanks to the colorful case of cookies, pastries and cakes. The bakery is regularly named by Weekly readers as the best. 9 Soledad Drive #A, Monterey. (831) 655-1544, layerscake.com

Monterey Donuts

Tucked into a shopping center, this doughnut shop is convenient. But what makes it popular is the quality of the doughnuts. 2440 N. Fremont St. #203, Monterey. (831) 333-0281

Monterey Bay Creamery

We’ve often wondered why there weren’t more places on the Monterey Peninsula that churned ice cream in-house. Vacation. Ice cream. They go together. Here, there are sundaes, shakes, churros and other treats. 43 Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey. (831) 288-6218, montereybaycreamery.com

Nece’s Gluten Free Baked Goods

Muffins and cookies and other goodies… all sans gluten, but with plenty of flavor. Nece’s also bakes vegan cookies and cakes. 25 Soledad Drive, Monterey. (831) 316-9768, necesglutenfree.com

Paris Bakery

Paris Bakery offers light lunch selections like sandwiches and salads along with a dazzling array of cakes, Napoleons, fruit tarts and buttery cookies. There’s a smaller Seaside location as well. 271 Bonifacio Place, Monterey, (831) 646-1620. parisbakery.us

Parker-Lusseau Pastries & Cafe

This locally revered French bakery, with its croissants, brioches and galettes, also serves quiches and sandwiches at its small and utterly charming downtown location. 539 Hartnell St., Monterey, (831) 641-9188; 40 Ragsdale Drive, Monterey, (831) 655-3030. parkerlusseau.com

Red’s Donuts

Red’s is a staple. They’ve been preparing doughnuts every morning since 1950. And Red’s is regularly named best by Weekly readers. A second location is in Seaside. 433 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 372-9761, redsdonutsinc.com

Rock N Roll Donut Bar

Most shops close sometime after lunch. So what do you do if you want an after-dinner doughnut? That’s when this spot comes in handy. They are open until 9pm. And they have a lot of interesting options. 685 Cannery Row #101, Monterey. (831) 264-6555, rocknrolldonutbar.com

The Perfect Crumb

This bakery has a surprisingly diverse selection. Owner and pastry chef Susan Carter built a solid following at local farmers markets with decadent key lime pie, puffy almond croissants and her best-selling cookies. 301 Lighthouse Ave., Suite B, Monterey. (831) 241-6269, theperfectcrumbbakery.net

COFFEE, TEA, JUICES

Captain + Stoker

A local favorite, this bright and open space is serious about good coffee, and also good avocado toast. The Pacific Grove location has a smaller selection of bites. 398 E Franklin St., Monterey. (831) 901-3776, captainandstoker.com

East Village Cafe

This is more than a coffee shop (though it is that). It’s also historically been home to an open mic and other live entertainment. And now they’ve added a chef versed in Ethiopian cuisine. 498 Washington St., Monterey. (831) 392-6617

Perfectly Pressed

See listing under Salinas. 491 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 747-1127, perfectlypressedjuice.com

Plumes Coffee & Tea

Organic roasts and organic teas with windows for people-watching. This beloved homework spot is open until 8:30pm, too. 400 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 373-4526

NORTH COUNTY

101 Wine Press

Barbecue

The restaurant works meat Santa Maria style, but then finishes tri-tip, sausages and chicken in a smoker. But you dine in a sleek wine bar (local wines, including their own label) that doubles as a sports bar. 8049 San Miguel Canyon Road, Prunedale. (831) 272-3025, 101winepress.com

Birrieria & Restaurant Estilo Coalcoman

Mexican

Even if you have never been, you already know what to expect from Birrieria Coalcoman: birria, the soul of Jalisco. The dish is a warm, spicy stew and the restaurant is justifiably known for it. 10500 Merritt St., Castroville. (831) 453-7060, birrieriacoalcoman.com

Giant Artichoke

Diner

Yes, there is a giant artichoke jutting into the parking lot. So it’s no surprise the menu is ’choke heavy. There’s even an artichoke platter. 11261 Merritt St., Castroville. (831) 633-3501

Haute Enchilada Cafe

Mexican

A colorful cafe and gallery, with an antique-strewn patio, that has become a favorite haunt of Moss Landing locals. As the name suggests, there is a bit of inventiveness – maybe more than a bit – to be expected from the kitchen. 7902 Moss Landing Road, Moss Landing. (831) 633-5843, hauteenchilada.com

Lemongrass Seafood Bar & Grill

Seafood, Thai

Call it Thai-ish. Or Thai-style. The kitchen takes comfortable favorites like cioppino, seabass and other dishes and gives them a little Thai flair. 413 Moss Landing Road, Moss Landing. (831) 633-0700, lemongrassthaimosslanding.com

Phil’s Fish Market & Eatery

Seafood

For decades a Moss Landing destination (Phil beat Bobby Flay in a cioppino throwdown), the new location of this iconic restaurant has at least one advantage: parking. Otherwise, it’s the same enticing seafood menu. 10700 Merritt St., Castroville. (831) 633-2152, philsfishmarket.com

Sarita’s Mexican Restaurant

Mexican, American-Mexican

For those who are extra hungry, this restaurant serves huge portions. And they offer lots of variety, lots of bargains and lots of local favorites. 8075 San Miguel Canyon Road, Prunedale. (831) 663-0229,

saritasmexicangrill.com

Sea Harvest

Seafood

Fish tacos, fish sandwiches, fried and grilled dishes. There are plenty of fish in the Sea Harvest. 2420 Highway 1, Moss Landing. (831) 728-7081

Shawarma King & More

Mediterranean

The best shawarma in Monterey County, and it comes from a kitchen wedged in a gas station. These things are saucy, so a warning should be heeded: eat in the parking lot, not in your car. 11601 Merritt St., Castroville. (831) 633-3333

Trolly Car Rotisserie

American

There’s a grill and a rotisserie. You can dine in the retired trolley car or take your order home. So there are options. Plenty of options, from tri-tip to pasta, salads and sandwiches. 10961 Merritt St., Castroville. (831) 632-0182, trolleycargrill.com

The Whole Enchilada

Mexican

A Moss Landing institution and staple of the Monterey Bay culinary landscape, The Whole Enchilada is a local favorite for Mexican food and margaritas. The restaurant neighbors the fishing boats in the harbor. 7902 Highway 1, Moss Landing. (831) 633-3038, thewholeenchilada.party

Woodward Marine Market

Diner

Don’t go in thinking seafood, although there are bowls of clam chowder and classics like fish and chips. The menu leans toward familiar comforts like burgers and tots, with a few flourishes – a crispy artichoke and prosciutto sandwich, for instance. So there’s no problem if someone in your group doesn’t want seafood. 10932 Clam Way, Moss Landing. (831) 632-0857, woodwardmarinemarket.com

DELIS, MARKETS AND SHOPS

Phil’s Snack Shack & Deli

A typical deli doesn’t serve calamari sandwiches. But Phil’s is on the coast and is hardly your typical deli. Burgers, burritos and hot dogs put the snack in this Moss Landing fave. 7912 Moss Landing Road, Moss Landing. (831) 633-1775, philssnackshack.com

BAKERIES, ICE CREAM AND OTHER TREATS

El Nopal

Looking for traditional Mexican breads? El Nopal has been baking it – and attracting lines of customers – for more than 50 years. 103 Salinas Road, Pajaro. (831) 724-0473

Pacific Grove

Aquino’s Birrieria

Mexican

You can settle for a regular burrito, or go all in with a super burrito. They jack up quesadillas, as well. Aquino’s can be traditional, but they also like to push boundaries. Birria ramen, anyone? 1116 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 224-6760, aquinosbirrieria.com

Beach House at Lovers Point

American

A historic property with modern and homestyle fare and a few surprises. A breathtaking location perched right above Lovers Point Cove along with early-bird and happy-hour deals. 620 Ocean View Blvd., Pacific Grove. (831) 375-2345, beachhousepg.com

Café Guaraní

Paraguayan

The tastes of Paraguay – empanadas, croquettes, savory breads, sopas and cakes, plus Yerba Mate, the South American tea – are on offer, along with friendly service, at the inviting cafe. 111 Central Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 747-1551, cafeguarani.com

China House

Chinese

This Szechuan-styled establishment offers attentive service, partial ocean views and a familiar menu. 125 Ocean View Blvd., Suite 126, Pacific Grove. (831) 646-9400, chinahousepg.com

Fandango

European

Flavorful food and an exceptional atmosphere provide the hallmarks of this European, country-style restaurant. Fresh seafood, grilled specialties, French regional dishes and classics like duck a l’orange. 223 17th St., Pacific Grove. (831) 372-3456, fandangorestaurant.com

Fishwife

Seafood

For such an unassuming place, Fishwife can put a world of seafood on the table – hints of Hawaii, Mexico, Italy, the Caribbean and more. Plus pasta and other non-fish dishes. 1996 1/2 Sunset Drive, Pacific Grove (next to Asilomar Beach). (831) 375-7107, fishwife.com

Happy Girl Kitchen Co.

Vegetarian

Award-winning jams, marmalades and pickled vegetables on the shelves. Yes, it’s a shop, where they pickle everything. But it is also a popular vegetarian cafe open for breakfast and lunch. 173 Central Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 373-4475, happygirlkitchen.com

Il Vecchio

Italian

The interior of this trattoria is as accessible-yet-sophisticated as the food that comes out of its kitchen. Pastas are either handmade or imported from Italy. There’s a reason it’s a local favorite. 110 Central Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 324-4282, ilvecchiorestaurant.com

International Cuisine

Eclectic

International Cuisine is all over the place, with pizza, hummus, chicken gyros, a Hawaiian burger, stroganoff, tacos and more. A family kind of place. 620 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 375-9999, internationalcuisinepg.com

Julia’s Vegetarian Restaurant

Vegetarian

There are innovative takes on vegetarian fare here. The brunch is robust, as are the soups. The mood is as comforting as the food, much from the chef’s own farm. 1180 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 656-9533, juliasofpacificgrove.com

La Mia Cucina

Italian

White tablecloths and a touch of formality, yet the dining room remains comfortable. The kitchen remains true to Italian tradition, with a few local touches. Pasta is prepared in house and is the focus here. 208 17th St., Pacific Grove. (831) 373-2416, lamiacucinaristorante.com

Little Chicken House

Barbecue

Sure, you can go for pulled pork or ribs from the smoker out front. But this is called Little Chicken House for a reason. The birds are dark amber on the outside and tender on the inside. Eat in or use the drive-thru. 1193 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 655-1704

Los Amigos

Mexican, American-Mexican

Los Amigos keeps it simple, preparing dishes traditional to Oaxaca while offering favorites from that unofficial Mexican region – the American Southwest – as well. 1184 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 646-8888, losamigospacificgrove.com

Lucy’s on Lighthouse

American

Classic surf shack fare is on offer at Lucy’s, with a menu featuring 17 ways of serving hot dogs (plus veggie dogs and Polish dogs), along with tots, mac ‘n’ cheese and a variety of Marianne’s ice cream – plus shakes, malts and floats made with that same Marianne’s. 1120 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 920-2006, lucyspg.com

Mai Thai Cuisine

Thai

A family place that started as a food stand until customers demanded more. The owner had a restaurant in Thailand, so there’s an aura of authenticity – with a little traveled flair (Sriracha chicken? Why not?). 1219 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 901-3963, maithaicuisinepg.com

Max’s Grill

International

Mastery of classic French and Japanese cuisine makes this a local treasure for fans of good food and warm hospitality. A local favorite for a reason. 209 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 375-7997, maxgrill.com

Mezzaluna Pasteria & Mozzarella Bar

Italian

The pasta is prepared in house. The mozzarella is also made in house. Actually, that’s a theme. This spot which opened in 2019 immediately began drawing raves and that has continued nonstop. 1188 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 372-5325, mezzalunapasteria.com

Nura Sushi & Island Grill

Pacific

Unlike many places, Nura keeps its sushi menu brief. And they understand that spicy is the first word in spicy tuna roll. While island-influenced on the rest of the menu, the listing includes bulgogi. 589 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 400-9999, nurasushi.com

Pacific Thai Cuisine

Thai

The restaurant has been around for a while now, its popularity based in part on a core of recipes inspired by dishes prepared years ago in Thailand by the owners’ mother. The menu features curries, noodle and rice dishes, as well as vegetarian options. 663 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 646-8424, pacificthaipg.com

Passionfish

Seafood

This repeat readers’ vote for Best Restaurant in Monterey County has earned its cult-like status among foodies who swoon over its pioneering sustainability ethics and Wine Spectator award-winning cellar. Dishes reflect intuition and creativity – even those not involving seafood. 701 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 655-3311, passionfish.net

Peppers Mexicali Cafe

American-Mexican

Mexican with Californian, Southwestern and Central American influences. They call it “Mexicali,” which hits it. But their margaritas are the real draw for locals. 170 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 373-6892, pepperspg.com

Petra

Mediterranean

Gyros, kebabs and simple Greek and Mediterranean plates, with sandwiches for something easy and a royal feast when the entire family wants to go big in a casual space. 477 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 649-2530

Red House Café

American

Simplicity, comfort and relaxation reign here. Three small dining rooms and a porch fill up with locals looking for “contemporary American” that includes robust salads and a popular brunch. 662 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 643-1060, redhousecafe.com

Spotted Duck

International

Newly opened in 2023 and a welcome addition. The chef doesn’t go over the top, instead choosing to prepare classics like steak frites or pan-seared black cod just the right way. They even make ice cream for dessert. 542 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 920-2662, spottedduckpg.com

Takara Sushi

Japanese

This mom-and-pop place draws a regular crowd. It’s got a small sushi counter and small dining room, but is warm and friendly. 218 17th St., Pacific Grove. (831) 655-2730

Taste Café & Bistro

European

In Taste Café’s dishes, best described as European/New American, the main ingredient anchors each dish, with additional inputs adding contrast. The room, atop Forest Hill in Pacific Grove, is airy and warm. 1199 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 655-0324, tastecafebistro.com

The Grill at Point Pinos

American

Point Pinos reveals the skill and versatility of the chef’s team when it comes to hearty and familiar fare. The seaside location at the Pacific Grove Golf Links makes it one of P.G.’s most appetizing destinations, and new culinary direction and a new barkeep add flavor and flair. 79 Asilomar Blvd., Pacific Grove. (831) 582-8919, grillatpointpinos.com

Toasties Cafe

Breakfast, Lunch

Fresh breakfasts are the highlight of this popular eatery. The cute converted house has the kind of loyal local following any restaurant hopes for, with the coast just a short stroll away. 702 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 373-7543, toasties.cafe

Ttobongee Chicken

Korean, American

Part of a small California chain that serves chicken in many forms. Korean gal bi-syle? Yes. Green onion chicken? Sure. Whole fried chicken? Of course. Chicken salad? They have that, too. 1184 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 658-0134, ttobongeeus.com

Rudolfo’s Cafe

Italian

You can find paninis, salads and other dishes on the menu. But pizza is the thing here. The chef sources local ingredients and makes the dough from scratch – for pizza, bread and pastries. 541 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 920-1381, rudolfoscafe.com

Vivolo’s Chowder House

Seafood, Italian

You would expect to see a place like this on a New England cove. It’s simple and homey, with a centuries-old feel and they probably would like to pronounce chowder with an “ah.” 127 Central Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 372-5414, vivoloschowderhouse.com

Wild Fish

Seafood

The emphasis here is on “wild.” Plates feature freshly caught, local seafood and regional farms provide much of the rest. With this game plan, the menu can change frequently, but the emphasis on quality is unchanged. 545 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 373-8523, wild-fish.com

Winston’s

Breakfast, Brunch

A brunch hangout, foremost. You can find staples – pancakes, Benedicts, buttermilk fried chicken – as well as go old school (remember egg salad?). And there are some upscaled surprises. 602 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 324-4162

DELIS, MARKETS AND SHOPS

Forest Produce Market

The colorful haven of produce stocks fruits and vegetables not commonly found in grocery stores. There are also global spices, local goods and more. Tip: There’s parking in the back. 1169 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 747-1119

BAKERIES, ICE CREAM AND OTHER TREATS

Bagel Kitchen

The dough is boiled in kettles and then baked in the early morning hours (as in, still dark outside) to be ready for the morning customers. 1132 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 324-4330, bagelkitchen.wixsite.com

Pavel’s Backerei

The butterhorns, the wild cherry dainties, the bear claws. They might still be on the racks. Breads, however, are plucked by happy customers not long after the place opens. Limited hours – they close when they sell out. 219 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove.

Patisserie Bechler

Classics like Napoleons, opera cakes, gateaus and more are on the menu from a baker steeped in French tradition. Quiches, crepes and sandwiches dot the lunch menu. 1225 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 375-0846, patisseriebechler.com

The Bagel Bakery

One of several locations in Monterey County. On offer are bagels with spreads and toppings, of course, but also sandwiches and sweets. 130 Country Club Gate Center, Pacific Grove. (831) 649-6272, thebagelbakery.com

COFFEE, TEA, JUICES

BookWorks

There is still a local coffee shop adjacent to a local bookshop. A popular study spot and place to gather. 667 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 372-2242, bookworkspg.com.

Captain + Stoker

See listing under Monterey. 206 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. captainandstoker.com

Pebble Beach

Hay’s Place

Mexican

This is Mexican with inspired touches and a bit of American fun (like tin can nachos). Because Tiger Woods designed the golf course it sits on – and because he loves fajitas – Tiger’s fajitas are on the menu, too. Inside opens out to a great patio. The food is as good as the views. 3253 Stevenson Drive, Pebble Beach. (800) 877-0597, pebblebeach.com

Peppoli

Italian

Peppoli features a menu ripe with Tuscan-style choices or a T-bone carved tableside. The decor and scents of Italian herbs and spices enlighten the air and an extensive wine list deepens the deliciousness. 2700 17 Mile Drive, Pebble Beach. (831) 647-7500, pebblebeach.com/dining/peppoli

Porter’s Grill & Pub

Pub, Breakfast

Like the golf course it sits on, Porter’s is committed to sustainability – even with a menu heavy on sandwiches and small bites. 3200 Lopez Road, Pebble Beach. (831) 622-8237, poppyhillsgolf.com

Roy’s

Hawaiian, Japanese

This one’s a tough fit under any category given its achievements in its own genre that could be called Japanese-Hawaiian-contemporary – and must be called delicious. 2700 17 Mile Drive (in The Inn at Spanish Bay), Pebble Beach. (831) 647-7500, pebblebeach.com/dining

Sticks

American, Pub

Sticks is a sports bar, so the menu offers burgers, flatbreads and the like. But it’s a sports bar Pebble Beach style. You know – filet mignon, soba noodle salad. 2700 17 Mile Drive (in the Inn at Spanish Bay), Pebble Beach. (831) 647-5000, pebblebeach.com/dining

Stillwater Bar & Grill

Seafood, American

The spot for brunch, although lunch and dinner stand out, as well. There’s a lot of great seafood options on the menu and a raw bar with caviar, but there’s more to the menu and some clever presentations. 1700 17 Mile Drive, Pebble Beach. (800) 647-5000, pebblebeach.com/dining

The Bench

American

Uncertain just what “upscale casual” means? Drop by The Bench and you’ll find just how comfortable elegance can be. Views of the famous 18th hole and a menu that is familiar and appealing. 1700 17 Mile Drive, Pebble Beach. (831) 647-5000, pebblebeach.com/dining

The Tap Room

Steakhouse

A great spot to hang out at the bar with a scotch, wishing you could have a cigar. The Tap Room is a steakhouse with an old-school tavern feel. And the steaks are all prime. 1700 17 Mile Drive, Pebble Beach. (831) 647-5000, pebblebeach.com/dining

Salinas

Aloha Hawaiian BBQ

Hawaiian

No, you’re still in Salinas. The menu, however, is straight from some island joint. There are plate lunches. You can start with some musubi. Or perhaps lau lau is your thing. And yes, there is Spam. 921 N. Main St., Salinas. (831) 758-8028, alohabbqsalinas.com

Altura

Italian

The menu is short, but long on Italian tradition, with staples like lasagna, linguini and clams, fettuccini alfredo and pizza – good enough to distract you from the elaborate and amazing cocktails at the bar. 66 W. Alisal St., Salinas

Alvarado on Main

Pub

There’s a raw bar, shared plates, tacos, a lineup of burgers as well as pizza. All are perfect alongside the brewery’s rotating array of beers. And they make an ice cream sandwich for dessert – made with beer. This is the popular Alvarado Street’s third location. 301 Main St., Salinas. (831) 356-0219, asb.beer

Amapola Kitchen & Wine Merchant

Lunch

A handsome spot with a bistro menu that pairs nicely with wines curated by the owner, who happens to be a sommelier. Think croque monsieur, pasta, charcuterie plates and the fluffiest quiche around. 32 W. Gabilan St., Salinas. (831) 262-0075, amapolakitchenandwine.com

Avatar Indian Grill

Indian

Dishes are prepared from scratch and range across India’s culinary regions. There is a good selection of tandoori and vegetarian options. 1568 Constitution Blvd., Salinas. (831) 443-2156, avatarindiangrill.com

Cali Glizzy

Hot Dogs

Sometimes you just need a dog. And they give you options – plus waffle fries. 16 E. Gabilan St., Salinas. (831) 769-6477

Chopstix

See listing under Monterey. 624 Northridge Mall, Salinas. (831) 442-2622, chopstixboba.com

Camalig Filipino Cuisine

Filipino

There are flavors familiar to a broad dining audience, such as lumpia or adobo. And there are items many local diners encounter only rarely. Dinuguan comes to mind. The restaurant offers reasons to branch out. 190 E. Laurel Drive, Salinas. (831) 422-9500

Casa Sorrento Pizzeria

Pizza, Italian

The gigantic salads, lasagna, pasta dishes and pizza pies have given this cozy neighborhood joint a faithful local following. Its live entertainment and dance floor make it a favorite, too. 393 Salinas St., Salinas. (831) 757-2720, casasorrento.com

Culturas Hidalgo y Oaxaca Restaurant

Mexican

Home cooking from a specific area of Oaxaca, done up restaurant-style. There are antojitos, pastes Hidalguenses, molotes estilo Hidalgo and more. Handmade tortillas and true flavors. 473 E. Market St., Salinas. (831) 975-4766

Doña Leo

Mexican

A manageable breakfast and daytime menu in a spot serving Mexican favorites to the downtown Salinas workforce. 319 S. Main St., Salinas. (831) 796-5100

Dubber’s Oldtown Bar and Grill

Pub, American

It’s a sports bar with food that goes well beyond burgers and wings (though those are perfectly good options here). They make hot dogs into a full meal with a build-your-own toppings list, and also do big, bountiful salads. 172 Main St., Salinas. (831) 676-0256

Dudley’s Restaurant

American

A breakfast and lunch spot with a local following and for its old-school family vibe (steak and eggs for breakfast). Dudley’s brags about their burgers. 258 Main St., Salinas. (831) 758-5257, dudleysoldtown.com

Eagle

Chinese

The humble spot has its share of regulars. And they have a lot to choose from – something like 130 menu options, not including family dinners. 26 W. Alisal St., Salinas. (831) 751-2312, eaglerestaurant.net

El Charrito

Mexican

A simple, counter-service spot that has become the place to go for burritos, thanks in no small part to those divine housemade tortillas. You may also be distracted by the tortas. And it’s possible to order tamales by the half dozen or dozen. 122 W. Market St., Salinas. (831) 424-9446, elcharrito.com

First Awakenings

See listing under Monterey. 171 Main St., Salinas. (831) 784-1125, firstawakenings.net

Fish & Chips

Eclectic

What if we told you that many believe Fish & Chips serves the city’s best menudo? Confused? There’s no way around that with a place that serves English pub fare, tostadas and burgers. 2010 N. Main St., Salinas. (831) 442-0313

Flying Artichoke

Breakfast, Lunch

Located in the Salinas Municipal Airport, the restaurant offers burgers and diner fare for breakfast and lunch. And yes, they do indeed serve artichokes, even on a burger. 40 Mortensen Ave., Salinas. (831) 759-9096

Ginger Thai Kitchen

Thai

Curries and noodles and, yes, sukiyaki. Thai cuisine has a lot of regions and influences, and the owners are from Thailand, so they get it. Best of all, it’s a handsome place. 1104 S. Main St., Salinas. (831) 422-8424, gingerthaikitchen.com

Gino’s Fine Italian Food

Italian

This storied, family-owned restaurant serves traditional Italian and American-Italian (spaghetti and meatballs stands out) meals that bring back satisfied customers year after year. 1410 S. Main St., Salinas. (831) 422-1814, ginospasta.com

Heirloom Pizza

Pizza, Italian

See listing under Carmel. Set to open in 2023. 344 Main St., Salinas. heirloompizzapie.com

Ikebana

Japanese

A tidy spot with sushi, tempura, teriyaki and other favorites. This place has a loyal following. 1315 N. Main St., Salinas. (831) 449-5151

Kokoro Sushi

Japanese

The rolls roll on at this Salinas sushi joint, with something to please every species of Cali-style sushi lover. The appetizer list is packed with fresh seafood. Bento box lunches and charbroiled combo plates, with crazy generous portions. 36 W. Gabilan St., Salinas. (831) 424-7553, orderkokoro.com

La Casa del Sazón

Mexican

La Casa del Sazón began as a couple from Michoacán selling street tacos from a cart. There are now three restaurants, with two Salinas locations. The cooking is homestyle and very much comforting. 22 Romie Lane, Salinas. (831) 751-2300. 438 Salinas St., Salinas. (831) 783-1277, lacasadelsazon.com

Mama Lupita’s

Mexican

Or, as the locals call it, Mama Loops! It looks like a family-run Mexican joint. That’s because it is. Try the street tacos and you won’t be disappointed. 321 Salinas St., Salinas. (831) 424-5300, ordermamalupitas.com

Mangia

Italian

Mangia reminds you of why people love Italian cooking, especially when it’s done well. The dishes are familiar, except that the chef’s touch is so deft that even something like a gorgonzola cream sauce becomes heaven. In a year that has seen many new openings, this is one of the best. 328 Main St., Salinas. (831) 256-2170

Mi Taqueria

Mexican

Tacos, tortas and burritos – oh, my. A kitchen dedicated to fast food, Mexican style. 1220 S. Main St., Salinas. (831) 998-8083

Pastability’s

Italian, American

A fast casual concept, from the family behind Gino’s Family Restaurant Group. Guests pick one of six pastas, from rotini to gluten-free penne, then select a sauce from a rundown of nine. They also present specialty plates. 11 W. Acacia St., Salinas. (831) 998-7715, pastabilitys.net  

Patria

European

One of Oldtown Salinas’ most popular spots, thanks to a charming farmhouse interior and Northern European cuisine. Patria specializes in housemade pastas, stylish pizzas, grilled game and unique salads. A traditional chef using traditional techniques. 228 S. Main St., Salinas. (831) 424-5555

Portobello’s

Sandwiches, Salads

A range of sandwiches and salads for every taste feature local ingredients. The lunch rush gets busy here. 150 Main St., #116, Salinas. (831) 753-0797

Pupuseria Marleny’s

Salvadoran

A menu of pupusas that go beyond the rudimentary beans and cheese or pork and cheese. Also plates and fried yucca. 337 Monterey St., Salinas. (831) 998-7629, orderpupuseriamarlenys.com

Restaurante El Michoacano

Mexican

The list of dishes is long and maybe a bit daunting. And that’s the restaurant’s approach to portion size, as well. But don’t be daunted. 2015 N. Main St., Salinas. (831) 272-6182

Salinas City BBQ

Barbecue

Full of down-home goodness like brisket, ribs, tri-tip, pulled pork, baked beans, coleslaw and several kinds of house-made barbecue sauce, it’s a smoky, sweet choice for barbecue in the county, repeatedly voted the county’s best. 700 W. Market St., Salinas. (831) 758-2227, salinascitybbq.com

Shogun

Japanese

Shogun has earned a reputation for out-of-the-ordinary Japanese food in a town where “gracias” is more common than “arigato.” This is creative Americanized Japanese cuisine in the middle of Oldtown. 216 Main St., Salinas, (831) 757-6105, salinasshogun.com

Smalley’s Roundup

Steakhouse

You know what you are getting into when on the menu, under the heading “lighter side,” you see choices like ribs and pork chops, complete with sides. And the salads come with filet mignon and other proteins. 1190 S. Main St., Salinas. (831) 758-0511, smalleysroundup.com

Steinbeck House

Eclectic

Dine at John Steinbeck’s boyhood home. And just like at home, there is an entree (with a few options, just in case) and dessert. The menu changes every few days and there is Saturday tea. 132 Central Ave., Salinas. (831) 424-2735, steinbeckhouse.com

Stonies Taphouse & Bistro

Barbecue, Eclectic

There are wings and rings, burgers and a lot of things thrown over the fire. Barbecue – especially the ribs – is the focus, but attention to other dishes is such that tortillas are handmade. And they like to play, loading up fries and even pretzels. 1366 S. Main St., Salinas. (831) 202-0632, stoniestaphouse.com

T&A Cafe, Home of Kleinfeldt Family BBQ

Barbecue

The tri-tip here is wildly popular, prepared Santa Maria style. The pitmaster turns to the smoker for pork and chicken. For those about to venture along the River Road wine trail, this is a good spot to pack a lunch. 1 Harris Road, Spreckels. (831) 225-0447, tacafespreckels.com

Tacos Don Beto

Mexican

People love food trucks because of the quality and vibe. Well, this place is a food truck gone indoors. Tortillas are done from scratch. They serve bowls and are vegetarian friendly (jackfruit carnitas). 42 W. Gabilan St., Salinas. (831) 272-3233

The Last Call Bar & Grill

Pub

Not a good place for those who can’t make up their minds. There are seven wing options, five different burgers and seven fries on the list – yes, including normal, but also a version called “Voodoo.” Drinks all around. 9 E. San Luis St., Salinas. (831) 208-6576

Villa Azteca

Mexican

Unless you’ve been, Villa Azteca will surprise you. The dishes are gorgeous, both in appearance and flavor. Everything is made from scratch. It’s a beautiful dining room. The family-run place will wow you. 157 Main St., Salinas. (831) 256-2669, villaazteca.com

Yangtse’s Taste of Thai

Thai, Chinese

No, the Yangtze River doesn’t run through Thailand. But proprietors of this joint in Oldtown Salinas include a variety of dishes from the Chinese mainland in their menu, giving the place a little something for everyone. 328 Main St., Suite A, Salinas. (831) 754-2223, yangtsetasteofthaica.com

DELIS, MARKETS AND SHOPS

Star Market

A longtime grocery run by a local family, it is a perfect spot to grab some snacks or pick up a bottle of Monterey County wine. Plenty of local products on the shelves. 1275 S. Main St., Salinas. (831) 422-3961, starmkt.com

BAKERIES, ICE CREAM AND OTHER TTREATS

Bakery Station

Housed in a circa-1920s service station, the Bakery Station offers a great variety of fresh-made treats, from sticky buns and scones to muffins and granola. Some hefty deli sandwiches, too. 202 Monterey St., Salinas. (831) 783-1140, thebakerystation.salinas.com

DollyCakes

A little bakery that can, especially when it comes to cupcakes, pies and cookies. Don’t expect more, but expect smiles to follow. 343 Monterey St., Salinas. (831) 206-6686

Emma’s Bakery & Cafe

Emma’s is a versatile place. You can select from fruit pies, cream pies and other pastries. But the kitchen also prepares breakfast and lunch. 1182 S. Main St., Salinas. (831) 757-7437, emmasbakeryandcafe.com

La Plaza Bakery & Cafe

See listing under South County. 1036 N. Davis Road, (831) 422-0748; 20 N. Sanborn Road, (831) 422-0578; 107 Bardin Road, (831) 751-6028. laplazabakery.com

MYO Pure Frozen Yogurt

See listing under Carmel. 1091 S. Main St., Salinas. (831) 759-9769, myofrozenyogurt.com

The Farm

There’s always a ready selection of pies to take home and reheat. But they bake pot pies on Wednesdays and fruit pies on Fridays, if you can’t wait. Highway 68, Salinas. (831) 455-2575, thefarm-salinasvalley.com

The Great British Bake Shop

A little space that captures the tradition of British meat pies – as well as shortbread and other treats. Take home, reheat. Jolly good. 8 W. Gabilan St., Salinas. (831) 356-0005, thegreatbritishbakeshop.com

COFFEE, TEA, JUICES

Beerded Bean

Their tagline “the best of both brews” refers to the beer and coffee on offer. In other words, it’s an invitation to linger all day. 210 S. Main St., Salinas, (831) 202-0966, thebeerdedbean.com

Cherry Bean Coffeehouse

This Oldtown mainstay is a place to run into everyone you know, as well as to get caffeinated. 332 S. Main St., Salinas. (831) 424-1989, cherrybeancoffeehouse.com

Perfectly Pressed

Here’s a question: Does good for you mean it doesn’t taste good? Hardly. At this juice spot they add no sugar, no preservatives, no artificial stuff. Why should they? There are organic fruits and vegetables to work with. 961 W. Alisal St., Salinas. (831) 998-8770, perfectlypressedjuice.com

Seaside and Sand city

Baan Thai

Thai

Baan Thai is known locally for its curries, family friendliness, heaping helpings and fiery chiles, not to mention notably friendly service. 1760 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 394-2996, baanthaiseaside.com

Barba Azul

Mexican

To be more specific, Barba Azul is a Sinaloa-style seafood restaurant. From the moment it opened in 2022, it drew raves. Many are fans to the ceviche offerings. 1301 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 747-1385

Bayonet Grill

American

A classic golf clubhouse restaurant – except not all such restaurants enjoy 180-degree coastal views, tons of space and dishes non-golfers venture in for. Settle down by the fireplace with beer and wine. 1 McClure Way, Seaside. (831) 899-7271, bayonetblackhorse.com

Chopstix

See listing under Monterey. 1868 Fremont Ave., Seaside. (831) 899-2622, chopstixboba.com

El Migueleño

Mexican, El Salvadoran

This unassuming spot serves pupusas that have many fans, as well as fried plantains and other Salvadoran favorites. But the kitchen also branches out into Mexico and even Tex-Mex. 1066 Broadway Ave., Seaside. (831) 899-2199

El Milagro

Mexican

Don’t expect frills at this humble Mexican spot. Or much English, for that matter. However, some of the dishes will stick in your memory with words like “just as it should be” alongside. 1104 Broadway Ave., Seaside. (831) 324-4125

Googie Grill

American

Googie travels back to the age of comfort food with a selection of classic café plates including sandwiches, salads, soups and specialty dishes. Great and hearty breakfasts are a highlight. 1520 Del Monte Blvd., Seaside. (831) 392-1520, googiegrill.com

Gusto Gourmet Pizza & Pasta

Italian, Pizza

Italian instincts and local-sourcing loyalties play into authentic Northern Italy-style thin-crust pizzas like the memorable tirolese. They also offer handmade pastas plus commendable charcuterie. Superb service and nice ambiance too. 1901 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 899-5825, gusto1901.com

Harumi Sushi

Japanese

For the traditionalist, Harumi offers nigiri and simple makis; for the more adventurous, a variety of specialty rolls. The menu also features many cooked dishes, tempura and bento boxes. 1760 Fremont Blvd. #H4, Seaside. (831) 899-9988, harumiseaside.com

Ichi-Riki

Japanese

Want to know why Americans fell so hard for sushi? Ichi-Riki is a good place to start because, well, it opened in Seaside more than 30 years ago. That’s back when many Americans were still afraid of raw fish. 1603 Del Monte Blvd., Seaside. (831) 394-7733

Jose’s Mexican Grill

American-Mexican

The perfect stop for no-frills, Mexican cuisine with Americanized sensibility. Jose’s boasts fresh ingredients and a friendly vibe. 1612 Del Monte Blvd., Seaside. (831) 899-0345

Kokoro Ramen & Roll

Japanese

That it is a ramen spot makes Kokoro stand out, especially along the taqueria-saturated streets of Seaside. The ramen stands out, too. Black garlic pork, for instance, brings warm, murky goodness to the broth. And the bowls are filling. 880 Broadway Ave., Seaside. (831) 920-1040, kokoro.menu11.com

La Tortuga

Mexican

This is Mexican food made slowly, with layered flavors, generous portions and all-around big flavors. 1257 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 899-8429

Maligne

International

This wood-fired place brings fine dining finesse and a passion for sourcing ingredients to accessible dishes, including the once-humble hamburger. 600 Broadway Ave, Seaside. restaurantmaligne.com

Mariscos Puerto Nuevo

Mexican

Flavor-focused and often packed, Mariscos presents a huge variety of Mexican-style seafood dishes as well as many of the land-based standards. 580 Broadway Ave., Seaside. (831) 583-0411, mariscospn.com

Mi Tierra

Mexican

From the street, this taqueria looks like a market. That’s because it is a market, with a taqueria set in one corner. The tacos here will make you forget about that shopping list. Note: Closed for remodeling in the summer of 2023. 1000 Broadway Ave., Seaside. (831) 394-8113

Michelle’s Soul Food Kitchen

Southern

Catfish, collard greens, smothered pork chops – these are the foods that helped define the soul of the rural South. The downside? It’s only open on Fridays in the Retired Men’s Social Club. 2087 Del Monte Blvd., Seaside. (831) 760-2386

Noodle Bar

See Marina listing. 1944 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 392-0210, noodlebar831.com

Rocky’s Cafe

Breakfast, Lunch

Rocky’s is tucked along busy Del Monte Boulevard among workaday shops. It may not call out to you, but this little diner is neat inside. And the kitchen is pretty deft with roadside favorites. 1642 Del Monte Blvd., Seaside. (831) 747-1414, rockys-cafe.weebly.com

Sarita’s Mexican Grill

Mexican, American-Mexican

For those who are extra hungry, this restaurant serves huge portions. And they offer lots of variety, lots of bargains and lots of local favorites. 1936 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 394-4407

Seaside Seafood & Market

Seafood

Take the taste of the South, mix it with the fresh seafood of the West Coast. You’ll find a selection of New Orleans-style po’ boys, platters of fish and Southern fish frys and seafood boils – crayfish included when available. 789 Trinity Ave., Seaside. (831) 394-2027, seasideseafoodmarket.com

Silver Tide Bar & Grill

Seafood, American

Tucked away inside Embassy Suites, Silver Tide may come as a surprise to some. The dishes are diverse (fitting for a hotel crowd), but also worthy of destination status. The bar shows some cocktail creativity, as well. 1441 Canyon Del Rey Blvd., Seaside. (831) 393-1115, embassysuites3.hilton.com

Stammtisch

German

Imagine a small-town kitchen somewhere in Germany. It would be a place for hearty fare (schnitzel, for instance), mugs of good beer and a friendly welcome from the host. This is Stammtisch. 1204 Echo Ave., Seaside. (831) 899-3070, stammtisch-seaside.com

Sushi Time

Japanese

The massive menu includes no fewer than 30 “special rolls,” from the common to bold American adaptations. Sitting at the cute sushi bar in the back makes service easy, especially in light of lunch rushes. 1153 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 884-5011, sushitime.menu11.com

Tacos California Grill

Mexican

The lunch menu is pared down to tacos, enchiladas and such. The dinner menu is more extensive. 400 Palm Ave., Seaside. (831) 394-1080, tacoscaliforniagrill.com

Tacos el Jalisciense

Mexican

From the moment this place opened in 2023 there were lines, with drive-through customers often blocking one lane of Fremont. Limited seating inside. 1390 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 920-2172

Taqueria Zarape

Mexican

It can be difficult to find parking at times, especially around lunch and dinner – this unassuming taqueria is that good. Some of the draws: simple street style tacos, burritos, enchiladas or tostadas. 1107 Fremont St., Seaside. (831) 899-1125, taqueriazarape.com

The Butter House

American, Eclectic

There’s nothing finer than a great diner, and The Butter House is a great diner. Choose from classic egg combos and omelets, or go for pancakes, waffles, French toast and more. There are some unique rice offerings, like the carne asada fried rice, as well as Filipino classics like the longaniza with eggs. 1760 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 394-2887, thebutterhouse.com

The Creperie Café

Crepes

The menu packs a lot into a short list. There are savory crepes layered with vegetables, cheese and meats (or go vegetarian). Sweet options include fruit, Nutella, chocolate or all of the above. The batter for all crepes is vegan. And there are clever paninis. 1123 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 901-3900

The Oven Pizzeria

Pizza

Two styles of pizza are in play here. One is a California style, but the other is a type of pie most West Coast places mess up: New York. Here, they do it right. In fact, it’s the closest thing to old-school Big Apple crust that you’ll find. 720 Broadway Ave., Seaside. (831) 899-1762, 2peasdmd.wixsite.com/theoven

Tricycle Pizza

Pizza

Once upon a time Tricycle had sit-down dining at a prime location in Monterey and it drew steady crowds. That space went away, though not the pizza’s popularity. The new location in Seaside is takeaway only for meat, meatless and plant-based pies. 1950 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. tricyclepizza.com

DELIS, MARKETS AND SHOPS

The Meatery

The Meatery is an old-school butcher with upscale meats – pasture-raised, prime, the good stuff. Yet it also serves as a deli, with some outstanding options. Think 18-hour brisket. The reuben is a particular favorite. 1534 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 656-8810, themeatery.us

BAKERIES, ICE CREAM AND OTHER TREATS

Angelina’s Bakery

Angelina’s is known for their breakfast pastries loaded with fresh fruit. Also their cakes and cookies and everything else. Tres leches? Try quatro leches. 1725 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 394-8808, angelinasbakery.com

La Media Naranja

Choose from a colorful range of cold pressed juices. So many refreshing flavors. 1450 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 747-1232

Lupita’s Bakery

The family behind Lupita’s has been baking since the late 1800s, starting in Mexico. You can order tacos, but that’s hard when you see the bakery’s signature line of cake bars. 1048 Broadway Ave., Seaside. (831) 394-0188, lupitasbaking.com

MYO Pure Frozen Yogurt

See listing under Carmel. 840 Broadway Ave., Seaside. (831) 375-3769, myofrozenyogurt.com

Paris Bakery

See listing under Monterey. 1232 Broadway Ave., Seaside. (831) 394-7798, parisbakery.us

Red’s Donuts

See listing under Monterey. 1646 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. redsdonutsinc.com

Sweet Elena’s Bakery and Café

Sweet Elena’s used to be a strictly wholesale business until the pastries’ and pies’ popularity demanded otherwise. Light soups, quiches and sandwiches are also served. There’s also a full coffee bar and rotating local artwork on display. 465-D Olympia Ave., Sand City. (831) 393-2063, sweetelenas.com

COFFEE, TEA, JUICES

Acme Coffee Roasting Co.

A little stand with a loyal customer base lattes, cappuccinos, flat whites and more. 485 B Palm Ave., Seaside. (831) 393-9113, acmecoffeeroasting.com

Counterpoint Coffee

Coffee drinks and beer to go along with paninis or pastry. Good seating, both indoors and out. 565 Broadway Ave., Seaside. (831) 230-0503

The Creperie Café

See listing p. 98. 1123 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 901-3900

SOUTH COUNTY

Cocuyo’s Restaurant

Mexican

It’s almost like sitting down in a home with a Mexican grandmother cooking the family meal. The small place is popular beyond its size. 185 Kidder St., Soledad. (831) 237-5004

El Michoacano

Mexican

A small spot where they know to keep the menu manageable. The kitchen focuses on what it does well. 5 El Camino Real, Greenfield. (831) 674-2378

Luigi’s

Italian

Expect big plates of pasta and other Italian fare, plus a locally focused wine list and friendly service. 346 Alta St., Gonzales. (831) 675-7800, luigisrestaurantmenu.com

Mo’s River Road Grill

Eclectic

Pizza, nachos, baked brie, burgers, steaks, pasta, seafood, sandwiches, salads – it’s easier to list what’s not on Mo’s menu, because they offer a broad, something-for-everyone list. 275 River Road, Salinas. (831) 998-7564, mosriverroadgrill.com

Restaurante El Rinconcito

Mexican

The place can get crowded because it has a reputation for exceeding expectations, which then brings people back for more – of both the food and the almost comically giant cocktails. 246 El Camino Real, Greenfield. (831) 856-8228, elrinconcitorestauran.com

Tacos La Potranca de Jalisco

Mexican

Choose your meat for tacos, burritos or try their vegetarian burrito. The room is colorful, the presentations classic and the place has been around for a while, so you know it has fans. 201 Broadway St., King City. (831) 385-7500, tacoslapotrancadejalisco.com

Taqueria Pacheco

Mexican

Located inside La Placita, a grocery store, Taqueria Pacheco still manages to draw traffic from the highway thanks to made-to-order tortillas. 325 Front St., Soledad. (831) 678-1808

The Cork & Plough

American

This is a culinary destination thanks to the kitchen’s commitment to local and seasonal ingredients. The kitchen takes great pains to prepare things from scratch, right down to the ketchup. 200 Broadway, King City. (831) 386-9491, thecorkandplough.com

The Windmill Restaurant

American

Go big, with a T-bone steak, or go light, with one of the many salads on offer – or anything in between. This is a great spot to refuel for a trip to nearby Pinnacles National Park. 1167 Front St., Soledad. (831) 678-1775

DELIS, MARKETS AND SHOPS

La Plaza Bakery & Cafe

With three Salinas locations and four South County locations – in Gonzales, Soledad, Greenfield and King City – La Plaza is a dominant presence in Mexican cuisine, with a full list of savory classics, plus mouthwatering cakes and a coffee bar. laplazabakery.com

SANTA CRUZ

Crow’s Nest

American

Located right on the harbor, this place is as much about the view as the daily chef’s specials. Stay into the evening for regular live shows. 2218 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. (831) 476-4560, crowsnest-santacruz.com

Gilda’s

American

Order any of the classics – with seafood prominently (and appropriately) featured – at this oceanfront stop. 37 Municipal Wharf, Santa Cruz. (831) 423-2010, gildas-restaurant.com

Hula’s Island Grill

Hawaiian

See listing under Monterey. 221 Cathcart St., Santa Cruz. (831) 426-4852, hulastiki.com

Paradise Beach Grille

American

Come for the view, stay for dinner. The classic menu encourages sharing, with a few family-style offerings, so instead of spending time worrying about what to order, you can focus on said view. 215 Esplanade, Capitola. (831) 476-4900, paradisebeachgrille.com

Santa Cruz Diner

Diner, American

They combine the best of the East Coast diner experience with a California twist for a fresh take on familiar comfort foods. (831) 426-7151, santacruzdiner.com

Shadowbrook

American, Steak

Unlike lots of casual settings around here, you have to dress up in your hard pants and shoes to dine here – no flip-flops and beach attire. The dress code gives you a sense of the quality to expect. 1750 Wharf Road, Capitola. (831) 475-1511, shadowbrook-capitola.com

