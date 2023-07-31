Food
This may be one of the most exciting times in Monterey County’s history, at least when it comes to dining. As the pandemic waned, new and interesting restaurants began to appear, along with chefs worthy of national recognition. While Aubergine has long been a destination – it owns a Michelin Star – restaurants like Chez Noir, Coastal Kitchen, Montrio, Lucia, Alejandro’s, Stokes Adobe, Cella, Foray, Villa Azteca and others have given traveling gourmands reason to visit. And this culinary renaissance extends beyond fine dining. There are remarkable chefs at casual places preparing everything from tapas and paella to Mediterranean-inspired California cuisine, street tacos, even burgers. We could name many places here, but the listings that follow give a sense of the flavors available in the county’s dining rooms.
Big Sur
Big Sur Roadhouse
American
A mandatory stop along your travels down the coast for breakfast or lunch, the Big Sur Roadhouse enjoys outdoor patios with fire pits to pair with a hand-picked wine list and beer selection. 47080 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-2370, glenoaksbigsur.com
Big Sur Smokehouse
Barbecue
Set in a historic home along Highway 1, Big Sur Smokehouse is a casual spot to relax on the deck and enjoy some essential American low and slow cooking. The pitmaster draws on several barbecue regions, both major and minor – think Memphis and central South Carolina. 48123 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-2419, bigsursmokehouse.com
Big Sur Taphouse
American
Beyond the great (and constantly changing) selection of beers on tap, there’s a robust menu of pub food to keep you happy, from sandwiches and wings to tacos and quesadillas. There are vegetarian options, too. 47520 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-2197, bigsurtaphouse.com
Coast Big Sur
Eclectic
Coast Big Sur is a go-to for any Big Sur visitor, with a small but flavorful menu starring local ingredients, pastries, along with coffee, beer and wine and seasonal lemonades. New here: If you have a group and want to picnic, they’re offering catering services as well. 49901 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-2301, coastbigsur.com
Deetjen’s Restaurant
International
Big Sur favorites have a habit of sticking around for awhile. Maybe it’s the setting, maybe it’s the home-style cooking paired with a carefully curated wine list. Candlelit dining rooms don’t hurt the mood. 48865 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-2378, deetjens.com
Homestead Restaurant
American
Tucked into Big Sur Lodge in the Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park, the kitchen keeps the menu small, but somehow manages to have something for everyone (where else is it possible to find plant-based seafood next to a Wagyu burger?). And the chef draws on local ingredients. 47225 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-3100, bigsurlodge.com
Nepenthe
American
People come for the scenery and fall in love with the food, drinks and charismatic staff. For more than 75 years, Nepenthe has been cooking up all-American favorites like steak, seafood and burgers; it also boasts one of the world’s best south-facing views of the Pacific. 48510 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-2345, nepenthe.com
Restaurant at River Inn
American
Breakfast, lunch and dinner can be served inside. But there’s that deck seemingly part of the forest itself, and the plates – meat, chicken, fish, salads – can be brought outdoors. 46800 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-2700, bigsurriverinn.com
Sierra Mar
American
Wine Spectator Grand Award. Caviar. Wagyu – all of that speaks to the level of this much-honored destination. There is a prix fixe menu of four courses and offerings change, often daily. The quality does not. Reservations required for dinner. 47900 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-2800, postranchinn.com
The Lodge Restaurant
International
An ode to seasonal ingredients in four courses, with many of the herbs and vegetables plucked from the property’s organic garden. That happens six days a week. On Fridays it’s more casual, with pizza from a wood-fired oven. Reservations recommended. TreeBones Resort, 71895 Highway 1, Big Sur. (805) 927-2390, treebonesresort.com
The Sur House
International
Organic, seasonal produce harvested from Ventana’s gardens allows for cooking and presentation with an upscale flair, though without being stuffy. The dishes are on the level with the patio’s Pacific-facing views. Alila Ventana Big Sur, 48123 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-4242, ventanabigsur.com
Wild Coast Sushi Bar
Japanese
All dining is an experience, especially here. Wild Coast is an omakase restaurant, with 15 artful tasting courses of the chef’s choice for eight lucky people each seating (book well in advance). There are no vegan or vegetarian options. Treebones Resort, 71895 Highway 1, Big Sur. (805) 927-2390, treebonesresort.com
DELIS, MARKETS AND SHOPS
Big Sur Deli
This place has been around for three decades. They serve the expected range of deli sandwiches (loaded), as well as some nice breaks from the usual. 47520 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-2225
BAKERIES, ICE CREAM AND OTHER TREATS
Big Sur Bakery
You can order some rustic loaves to match the scenery, sure. Be aware, however, that the “bakery” also more than dabbles in dinner, with pizzas, fish, steak, salads – it’s not what you expect. 47540 Highway 1, Big Sur. (831) 667-0520, bigsurbakery.com
Carmel
Aabha Indian Cuisine
Indian
Aabha’s kitchen makes tikka masala a specialty. You say tikka masala is not uniquely Indian? Well, the tikka is – and it is free-range chicken. They also prepare butter chicken, rogan josh, curries, vindaloos, biryanis, tandoori dishes and more. 3690 The Barnyard, Carmel. (831) 250-5940, aabhaindian.com
Akaoni
Japanese
Sashimi and other dishes are wonders. The tofu can be memorable. There’s an elegance – and then there are the new items scribbled on the board. Amberjack gill, perhaps. Or steamed monkfish liver. This is not your typical American sushi place. Mission and 6th, Carmel. (831) 620-1516
Allegro Gourmet Pizzeria
Pizza, Italian
A longtime institution for pizza, pasta and salads that marry Old World Italian recipes with a 21st-century California vibe. Allegro was the first parlor in the area to treat pizza as gourmet, yet the vibe is low-key, and the prices are family friendly. 3770 The Barnyard, Carmel. (831) 626-5454, allegropizzeria.com
Alvarado Street Brewery & Bistro
International, Brewpub
This ASB outpost opened late in 2018 to a rather heady response. Their array of sour beers drew one crowd, but the unexpectedly elevated pub fare appealed to a different sort. And yet it all works. Mission between Ocean and 7th (in Carmel Plaza), Carmel. (831) 293-8621, asb.beer
Anton & Michel
International
Anton & Michel is classic, right down to the gracious service. It’s the type of place you expect to find duck breast, rainbow trout or New York steak, but also spring rolls with a fine dining touch. Indoor or patio seating. Mission between Ocean and 7th, Carmel. (831) 624-2406, antonandmichel.com
Aubergine
International
Awarded the Central Coast’s only Michelin star, this is a 12-table gem of orchestrated excellence, along with a cellar which features a 3,500-bottle wine collection. The eight-course menu changes daily, based on the finest ingredients. L’Auberge Carmel, Monte Verde and 7th, Carmel. (831) 624-8578, auberginecarmel.com
Basil Seasonal Dining
Italian
The first certified green restaurant in the area wins with sustainable sourcing and practices, an impressive wine list, charming ambiance and a menu of pasta dishes and flatbreads. San Carlos between Ocean and 7th, Carmel. (831) 626-8226, basilcarmel.com
Bistro Giovanni
European
The bar is central, with a wrap-around counter of mustard-hued cement where customers can drink, dine and chat. The food is California bistro style, with wine-country accents and Mediterranean influences. San Carlos between 5th and 6th, Carmel. (831) 626-6003, threecarmelrestaurants.com
Brophy’s Tavern
Pub, American
Beer – note the wall of empties – fish and chips, burgers, fries. This is a neighborhood-style pub in the heart of Carmel. And the bartenders aren’t bad at classic cocktails, either. 4th and San Carlos, Carmel. (831) 586-5566, brophystavern.com
Cantinetta Luca
Italian, Pizza
Cantinetta Luca offers rustic Italian dishes prepared with fine dining style. And why not? It draws an appreciative crowd. The kitchen also serves impressive and authentic pizzas. Dolores between Ocean and 7th, Carmel. (831) 625-6500, cantinettaluca.com
Carmel Belle
American
Belle’s motto is “Slow down, say no to fast food!” Chalkboards are crammed with listings built around sourced meats, artisanal cheeses and regional produce, arranged in creative dishes as if to prove counter service can be artisanal, too. San Carlos between Ocean and 7th (in Doud Craft Studios), Carmel. (831) 624-1600, carmelbelle.com
Carmel Burger Bar
Burgers
The kitchen starts with Wagyu beef. Or bison. Or lamb, or even plant-based patties. This is a burger place, so they have it all, including breakfast on weekends. Milkshakes, too. Ocean and Mission (Carmel Plaza), Carmel. (831) 574-8693, carmelburgerbar.com
Carmel Grill House
Mediterranean
Combine locally sourced ingredients with a Mediterranean menu and you get something fresh and delicious. Seafood is a star, but there are lots of flavorful options and creative takes on the classics. Ocean and Mission, Carmel. (831) 574-8991, carmelgrillhouse.com
Carmel’s Hidden Gem Restaurant
American
Everyone is looking for a hidden gem, right? The restaurant features fresh, local flavors and a menu that treads easily between fine dining and familiar comfort. A good spot for family breakfast and date night dinner. Mission between 4th and 5th, Carmel. (831) 250-7811, carmelshiddengem.com
Casanova
European
A much-loved cottage that is French and Italian, right down to its Dover sole meuniere and mushroom ravioli. But at lunch one can find a cheeseburger – on brioche, with pomme frites. 5th between Mission and San Carlos, Carmel. (831) 216-3811, casanovacarmel.com
Catch
Seafood
A seafood haven. Salmon, halibut, shellfish and more. You can order it grilled, fried, tossed with pasta baked on a pizza and… wait, what? That’s right, where else can you order a roasted garlic and shrimp pizza. And Catch relies as much as possible on sustainably caught fish. Ocean between Lincoln and Monte Verde, Carmel. (831) 624-5659, catchcarmel.com
Chez Noir
International
Opened in 2022 by kitchen standout Jonny Black, the menu strives to be hyperlocal. The chef likes to take advantage of local seafood and farm produce. But he also likes to forage, free dive and spearfish. Who knows what might end up on the plate. You just know it will be exquisite. 5th between Dolores and San Carlos, Carmel. cheznoircarmel.com
China Delight
Chinese
One of Carmel’s favorite Chinese restaurants tips between Cantonese, Szechuan and Hunan-style cuisine. 145 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel. (831) 625-3367
Chopstix
See listing under Monterey. 26135 Carmel Rancho Blvd., Carmel. (831) 625-2622, chopstixboba.com
Crossroads Barbecue
Barbecue
It’s a classic BBQ joint set in Carmel’s Crossroads shopping center – casual, with counter service. The smokers are visible just outside. And it’s a sibling of Salinas City BBQ, so… you know. That’s a serious credential for this area. 241 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel. (831) 250-7616, thecrossroadsbbq.com
Cultura Comida y Bebida
Mexican
This social hub features a menu focused on traditional yet adventurous dishes – fried grasshoppers, anyone? – with precisely sourced ingredients and a deft touch in the kitchen. The menu features an updated take on Oaxacan tradition and a deep selection of artisanal mezcals. Dolores between 5th and 6th, Carmel. (831) 250-7005, culturacarmel.com
Dametra Cafe
Mediterranean
They speak tzatziki here, and moussaka. But also ravioli and kebabs. There’s even an all-American cheeseburger on the menu. Something for all, including a vibrant and friendly atmosphere. Ocean and Lincoln, Carmel. (831) 622-7766, dametracafe.com
Edwin’s Kaona
Pacific Islands, Global Fusion
Call it Pacific fusion and beyond (“calibonara,” a take on the Italian carbonara, for example). The kitchen draws on Island and Pacific rim flavors, but there are unexpected moments. A grilled cheese sandwich is on offer, as is oxtail. Live music on many nights. 6th and San Carlos, Carmel. (831) 250-7744, edwinscarmel.com
Enzo Ristorante Italiano
Italian
Simple fare, stylish approach – that’s the Enzo way. The chef remains true to tradition, so the dishes are not dressed with fusion flavors. Yet somehow there’s an elegance to it all. San Carlos between Ocean and 7th, Carmel. (831) 624-6545, enzocarmel.com
Flaherty’s Seafood Grill and Oyster Bar
Seafood
Still fresh after three-and-a-half decades, this place draws locals and tourists alike. The inviting oyster bar and central Carmel location also help. Dolores Street and 6th, Carmel. (831) 625-1500, flahertysseafood.com
Foray
American
The emphasis here is on meticulous sourcing, local ingredients and finesse. For example, fresh black cod caught in Monterey Bay is then aged 14 days in house. Call it approachable fine dining – they do, and it seems to fit. San Carlos and 5th, Carmel. (831) 250-6100, forayrestaurant.com
From Scratch
Breakfast, Sandwiches
The kitchen serves breakfast all day (or as long as the doors are open, which isn’t really all day) and a nice list of sandwiches for lunch. 3626 The Barnyard, Carmel. (831) 625-2448, fromscratchrestaurant.com
Grasing’s Coastal Cuisine
International
Readers have voted Grasing’s the best restaurant in Carmel plenty of times, quite an accomplishment in the eatery-saturated hamlet. And they’re not alone. As Bon Appétit proclaimed, “Grasing’s turns local ingredients into inspired cuisine.” Mission Street and 6th, Carmel. (831) 624-6562, grasings.com
Hog’s Breath Inn
American
Former owner Clint Eastwood’s Carmel eatery is steeped in cool Western ambiance, thanks to rustic decor and paintings of Our Hero. The no-fooling-around menu offers straight-ahead American fare. San Carlos and 5th, Carmel. (831) 625-1044, hogsbreathinn.net
Il Tegamino
Italian
Recipes here are inspired by Italian home cooking. A beautiful Euro-style patio charms as well as the menu. Patio of the Golden Bough, Ocean between Lincoln and Monte Verde, Carmel. (831) 238-9608, iltegamino.com
Katy’s Place
Breakfast, Brunch
Katy’s is the quintessential cozy Carmel breakfast spot where you can bring your family. As you wait for one of the dozen styles of eggs Benedict or an order of thick waffles, a server offers toys for the kids. Mission between 5th and 6th, Carmel. (831) 624-0199, katysplacecarmel.com
L’Escargot
French
The menu is inspired by country French, suiting the restaurant’s courtyard. Think terrines and steak frites, rabbit, chicken and veal – unfussy fare, yet with a worldly flair. Mission near 4th, Carmel. (831) 620-1942, escargot-carmel.com
La Balena Cucina Toscana
Italian
A wealth of Old World Italian charm squeezes into the cozy and adorable La Balena, thanks to elements like handmade pastas, fresh local produce and seductive seasonal dishes. A tough reservation and a place where chefs go. Junipero between 5th and 6th, Carmel. (831) 250-6295, labalenacarmel.com
La Bicyclette
French, Italian
La Bicyclette is a little bit French. You’ll see words like canard and boeuf on the menu. But it’s a little bit Italian, with pizza from a wood-fired oven. No wonder the place is so popular. Dolores and 7th, Carmel. (831) 622-9899, labicycletterestaurant.com
Le Soufflé
French
Here they treat souffle and other French classics with proper elegance. Diners choose either a two – or three-course menu with several options each round. The menu changes seasonally, but you can be certain of one item. Yes, souffle – both savory and sweet. Reserve well in advance. 5th and Dolores, Carmel. (831) 250 – 5314, lesoufflecarmel.com
Links Club
American
Fun, casual dishes with a little flair, including street tacos, creative nacho variations, a classic Chicago dog and more because when you are frustrated at having hacked your way to a double bogey, you want something comforting. Yes, the spot includes six Trackman golf simulators with more than 100 courses to choose from. Ocean and Mission (in Carmel Plaza), Carmel. (831) 250-7816, linksclubgolf.com
Little Napoli
Italian
Soothing songs of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin relax the evening, while paintings and photographs of Italy spark conversations. The setting is Old World charm with a quaint courtyard for outdoor dining. Oh – and it’s good. Very good. Dolores and 7th, Carmel. (831) 626-6335, chefpepe.com/restaurants/little-napoli
Little Swiss Cafe
Breakfast, Lunch
One of the best phrases in the English language is “breakfast served all day.” Too bad Little Swiss Cafe is only open through lunch, but that still gives you time for a stack of pancakes and eggs any way. 6th and Dolores, Carmel. (831) 624-5007
Lugano Swiss Bistro
Swiss, Fondue
You make a commitment when you settle inside the wood paneled walls of Lugano Swiss Bistro because, well, it’s Swiss. That means schnitzel and other hearty foods, and big pots of fondue – not just the cheese version, either. 3670 The Barnyard, Carmel. (831) 626-3779, swissbistro.com
Mission Bistro
Steakhouse
Steak and seafood classics, with caviar service. It’s an elegance place, but the menu is hardly staid or snobby. They serve a fine fish and chips or cioppino, as well. Open for lunch, brunch and dinner. Mission between Ocean and 7th, Carmel. (831) 574-8344, carmelmissionbistro.com
Mediterranean Restaurant
Mediterranean, American
Care to guess what you’ll find on the menu? You’d think hints of Greece, Morocco, Italy, Lebanon, and so on. And you’d be right – to some extent. But there are burgers and other American selections, as well. Lincoln and Ocean, Carmel. (831) 624-5659
Nicolás Cocina de Herencia
Mexican
A new concept from Villa Azteca chef Susanna Alvarez (who set the standard for upscale Mexican in the county). When it opens in 2023, it promises Michoacán classics and three generations of family recipes. Ocean and Junipero (Carmel Plaza), Carmel.
Pacific’s Edge
International
The timeless spot relaxes visitors with soul-stirring ocean views, a huge wine list and award-winning cuisine that can be both global and comforting. Even the simple dishes rely on French technique and the finest ingredients. 120 Highlands Drive, Carmel. (831) 622-5445, pacificsedge.com
Pangaea Grill
Global, Fusion
Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner (all boozy – they even have honking breakfast cocktails), it’s hard to tire of this restaurant. Go from rack of lamb to Thai coconut curry to kalbi. And it’s worth traveling the world their way. Ocean between Lincoln and Dolores, Carmel. (831) 624-2569, pangaeagrillcarmel.com
Pescadero
Mexican
With dishes inspired by the flavors of Baja, Pescadero puts a fresh spin on both contemporary and traditional Mexican dishes. On Wednesdays they extend their geographic reach with pupusas. San Carlos and 7th, Carmel. (831) 624-7400, pescaderocarmel.com
PortaBella
European
Here you can choose between Spanish, French or Italian cuisine, paired with a glass of California wine. Those are good options to have. Ocean between Lincoln and Monte Verde, Carmel. (831) 624-4395, portabellacarmel.com
Promesa
Spanish
Set in a handsome, inviting villa, Promesa offers tapas – as simple as marcona almonds dressed in olive oil and Maldon sea salt or as expressive as ham croquettes – cheeses, charcuterie and a few main plates. Mission between 5th and 6th, Carmel. (831) 574-8665, promesacarmel.com
R.G. Burgers
Burgers
Gourmet hamburgers are the mission here, where the Real Good (“RG”) burgers come in Western barbecue, Mediterranean and other styles. RG also serves bison, turkey and falafel burgers. 201 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel. (831) 626-8054, rgburgers.com
Robata Grill and Sake Bar
Japanese
An impressive sushi bar is the centerpiece of this colorful Japanese restaurant. Robata also keeps the central dining room grill hot, offering meats along with side dishes with a distinct flair for the unusual. 3658 The Barnyard, Carmel. (831) 624-2643
Rio Grill
Southwestern, American
A vibrant, lively atmosphere complements Rio Grill’s innovative mix of California and Southwest regional cuisine, with a spread of evolving dishes. Rio is one of the area’s most cherished institutions. Worthy cocktails, too. 101 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel. (831) 625-5436, riogrill.com
Sea Harvest Fish Market and Restaurant
Seafood
All manner of seafood, in the case to take home or from the kitchen as you like it – fried, broiled or grilled. 100A Crossroads Blvd., Carmel. (831) 626-3626, seaharvestfishmarketandrestaurant.com
Seventh & Dolores
Steakhouse, American
This boutique steakhouse fashions itself as a temple of meat and wine – and mixology designed “to keep boring people away.” As elegant as caviar (you can get a full tin), as casual as a bowl of grits. Lots of wet – and dry-aged steaks. 7th and Dolores, Carmel. (831) 293-7600, 7dsteakhouse.com
Shearwater Tavern
American
One of the county’s hidden gems, the kitchen will surprise you. Tater tots are actually beautiful croquettes. The burger includes Wagyu beef in the mix. The menu is pared down, but offers plenty. 3665 Rio Road at Highway 1 (in Carmel Mission Inn), Carmel. (831) 624-1841, carmelmissioninn.com
Stationæry
Eclectic
This tucked away place started a buzz thanks to its changing menu and lively but cozy atmosphere. The fare is simple yet has an elegance (lobster rolls, for instance, that can be dressed with caviar), the room is nicely appointed. San Carlos between 5th and 6th, Carmel. (831) 250-7183, thestationaery.com
Sur
American
Contemporary California cuisine and comfort fare served up in generous portions complement a lively space. They haven’t downsized cocktails, either. 3601 The Barnyard, Carmel. (831) 250-7188, surcarmel.com
Sushi Heaven
Japanese
This cozy Carmel sushi joint gets a following for its seafood, complex flavors, creative presentation and friendly service. Nice lunch and dinner combos are a strength too. Dolores between 7th and 8th, Carmel. (831) 625-2067, sushiheavencarmel.com
The Cottage
Breakfast, Lunch
Traditional breakfast dishes with homey touches like waffles with walnuts – it’s a grandma thing – that you can also order for lunch. But why pass up egg salad sandwiches or patty melts? Lincoln between Ocean and 7th, Carmel. (831) 625-6260, cottagerestaurant.com
The Grill
International
An intimate space with welcoming service and large windows for Ocean Avenue people watching. The menu is approachable with some California twists. Ocean between Mission and San Carlos, Carmel. (831) 574-8691, thegrilloceanave.com
The Noodle Palace
Vietnamese
Plenty of noodles, buns, rice bowls and the like. Yes, that means respectable pho. The added Carmel touch? There’s a decent wine list for pairing. 3678 The Barnyard, Carmel. (831) 622-7777, thenoodlepalace.com
The Pocket
International
The Pocket aims for comfort done well. Think grill meat and fish, pasta, charcuterie plates – familiar fare. The menu changes with the seasons, and there is a happy hour menu featuring quick bites. Lincoln between 5th and 6th, Carmel. (831) 626-8000, thepocketcarmel.com
The Restaurant at Mission Ranch
Steakhouse
Given the plump sheep grazing on greenery against dramatic views of Point Lobos, white picket fences and a large outdoor patio, there’s plenty of charm to go around at Clint Eastwood’s Mission Ranch. Mission Ranch Hotel, 26270 Dolores St., Carmel. (831) 625-9040 missionranchcarmel.com.
The Tuck Box
Breakfast, Lunch
A comforting spot for a simple breakfast or lunch. But it may be the only place to order Welsh rarebit. And afternoon tea service gives one a chance to pause the day, Old World style. Dolores between Ocean and 7th, Carmel. (831) 624-6365, tuckbox.com
Tommy’s Wok
Chinese
You can order dishes that are inspired by Hunan and Szechuan flavors. Or go with traditional dishes done Tommy style. Mission between Ocean and 7th, Carmel. (831) 624-8518, tommyswokcarmel.com
Toro Sushi
Japanese
Unlike so many sushi places, the folks at Toro keep a short list of specialty rolls, as well as a few seared rolls. There are, of course, the classics as well as nigiri, sashimi, hand rolls and a list of entrees. Dolores between 5th and 6th, Carmel. (831) 574-3255, torosushicarmel.com
Tree House Cafe
International
A family-friendly atmosphere lives here, thanks to the tree-shaded raised deck out front. The menu follows a stunning diversity, but one that works for the tastes of each member of the family. San Carlos between 7th and 8th, Carmel. (831) 626-1111, treehousecafecarmel.com
Vesuvio
Italian
A highly social locals’ favorite for pizza, pasta and the usual, plus an Italian-leaning wine list. Another major draw: the rooftop bar and lounge, complete with comfy seating and fire pits. Secret: They serve a good burger. Shh! 6th and Junipero, Carmel. (831) 625-1766, chefpepe.com/restaurants/vesuvio
Village Corner Bistro
Breakfast, Lunch
Things do change at this longstanding kitchen, but not too much. They still know a good old short stack from a full stack. And they can serve up a reuben that tastes of Brooklyn next to Monterey sand dabs. 6th and Dolores, Carmel. (831) 624-3588, villagecornercarmel.com
Yafa
Mediterranean
As warm and welcoming as it is popular, Yafa serves Greek favorites, as well as flavors from around the Mediterranean. Junipero and 5th, Carmel. (831) 624-9232, yafarestaurant.com
DELIS, MARKETS AND SHOPS
5th Avenue Deli
If you’ve seen it at a deli, they offer it here, from soups to hot meals to grab-and-go sandwiches, Just don’t pass up their desserts. Take a moment, it’s a long list. 5th between San Carlos and Dolores, Carmel. (831) 625-2688, 5thavedeli.com
Carmel Honey Company
Local honey that has pollinated a range of flowering things. So there are honeys of different hues and flavors, in jars larger or small. Other honey and honeycomb related products in stock as well. Mission between Ocean and 7th, Carmel, (831) 687-8511, carmelhoneycompany.com
Cornucopia Community Market
An organic health food store with fresh, local produce that is perched between a camping trip to Big Sur or a cruise through Carmel Valley. Grab-and-go food options, too. 26135 Carmel Rancho Blvd., Carmel. (831) 625-1454
The Cheese Shop
To step into this narrow space is to travel the world in cheese, wine and other goods. The finest cheeses, the little known artisan treasures – it’s all here. You think sampling will help you make up your mind? No, that just adds to your want list. It’s a must experience. Ocean and Junipero (in Carmel Plaza), Carmel. (831) 625-2272, thecheeseshopinc.com
BAKERIES, ICE CREAM AND OTHER TREATS
Cafe Carmel
Part coffee shop, part ice cream parlor and a favorite for breakfast or sandwiches, Cafe Carmel is a local go-to. There are muffins, croissants, cookies, cakes and more. You can even find strudel. Ocean between Mission and San Carlos, Carmel. (831) 624-3870
Cafe dal Mare
Sweet treats and coffee are timeless. And this cozy room suites the pairing nicely. There are breads, but cannolis and Italian cookies are hard to pass up. Dolores between Ocean and 7th, Carmel. (831) 250-5307
Cottage of Sweets
They call them sweets here, not candy. It’s a British-style shop, after all. However, there are global flavors and more licorice than you can imagine. Ocean between Lincoln and Monte Verde, Carmel. (831) 624-5170, cottageofsweets.com
Dutch Door Donuts
Southerners swoon when the neon light glows at Krispy Kreme. That’s Dutch Door Donuts, but all the time. And far better. They fry doughnuts to order, so you have to wait a bit. But you are rewarded with crispy, airy delight. Ocean and Mission (in Carmel Plaza), Carmel. (831) 250-7901, dutchdoordonuts.com
Lafayette Bakery
Artisan breads and traditional French pastries (hello, warm croissant!) are among the offerings at this family-owned cafe. The pastry chef trained all over Europe and applies all of that sweet and yeasty knowledge. Grab a cup of coffee and spend an excellent morning. 3659 The Barnyard #E22, Carmel. (831) 915-6286, lafayette-bakery.com
MYO Pure Frozen Yogurt
Weekly readers have repeatedly crowned MYO Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt in the county. Flavors range widely and wildly – go savory or sweet, at three popular locations around the area. 157 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel. (831) 574-3228, myofrozenyogurt.com
Sweet Reba’s
People are justifiably disappointed when they see that last slice of a favorite cake or the last cookie disappear. But there are other favorites to find at this popular spot for baked treats. 206 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel. (831) 601-4818, sweetrebas.com
COFFEE, TEA, JUICES
Cafe Luna
It’s a coffee shop, so you can find specialty drinks and teas. But the cafe also serves ramen and other treats to make it a meal. Ocean and Mission (in Carmel Plaza), Carmel. (831) 624-0138
Carmel Coffee House and Roasting Company
Coffee roasted on premises and in small batches is enough. But they also stock loose teas. And there is an outdoor seating area. Ocean between San Carlos and Dolores, Carmel. (831) 626-2095
Coffee Bank
Yes, there is a vault. But unlike most banks, this is a handsomely appointed place with comfortable chairs and plenty of coffee, as well as snacks, wine and beer. Not in the mood for caffeine? No problem. Try the golden latte. 26135 Carmel Rancho Blvd., Carmel. (831) 250-7047, coffeebankcafe.com
Carmel Valley
IN THE VILLAGE:
Baum & Blume
Eclectic
Its several decades of existence is a testament to the kitchen. What makes this place so distinct is that they provide take home meals, are a boutique shop and a lunch place in one. 4 El Camino Road, Carmel Valley. 659-0400, baumandblume.com
Cafe Rustica
European
The charming Cafe Rustica brings the flavors of Italy, Alsace and California together in one irresistible package. The setting is casual and so is the food. 10 Del Fino Place, Carmel Valley. (831) 659-4444, caferusticavillage.com
Corkscrew Cafe
Casual
It’s all about the ambiance – almost – at this pleasant garden spot with plenty of natural stone. The menu is small, which allows the kitchen to focus on what they do well. But with burgers, pizza, fish tacos and the like, there’s enough. 55 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. (831) 659-8888, corkscrewcafe.com
Kathy’s Little Kitchen
Breakfast, Lunch
Bacon and cheese on a burger is just about as adventurous as things get at Kathy’s Little Kitchen, and that’s just fine. Sometimes you want comfort – a homey omelet or some chicken salad. 13 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. (831) 659-4601
Mika Sushi
Japanese
Under new management as this guide went to print. 9 Del Fino Place, Carmel Valley. (831) 235-3455
Roux
European
The Euro-comfort food capital runs the gamut on California-Mediterranean style cuisine, but features many Spanish – and French-leaning dishes. 6 Pilot Road, Carmel Valley. (831) 659-5020, rouxcarmel.com
Running Iron Restaurant and Saloon
American
Steaks and country-style fare are served up in the casual atmosphere of a neighborhood bar and restaurant. In this case, the neighborhood is Carmel Valley Village. 24 E. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. (831) 659-4633, runningironrestaurantandsaloon.com
Trailside Cafe
American
With the help of a sunny front deck, long craft-beer bar and pebbled beer garden, the emphasis here is on accessible fare like sandwiches, mac and cheese and tri-tip. 3 Del Fino Place, Carmel Valley. (831) 298-7453, trailsidecafecv.com
IN THE VALLEY:
Baja Cantina and Grill and Filling Station
Southwestern, Mexican
Baja Cantina features Southwestern/Mexican cuisine and a sunny setting that makes it easy to linger over brunch. The back decks are a beautiful place to enjoy the frequent sun, valley views, enchiladas and margaritas. 7166 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. (831) 625-2252, carmelcantina.com
Bear + Flag Roadside
American
Define the phrase “modern California roadside eatery.” If you need some help, think a top chef using good ingredients to bring sandwiches, burgers and other simple fare – pimento cheese and crackers – to an unheard of level. There’s even a seasonal grilled cheese sandwich, along with craft beers and local wines. 7152 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. (831) 293-8608, bearandflagroadside.com
Covey Grill
Steakhouse
Glistening grilled meats, slabs of halibut or salmon – this is classic fine dining, but with a twist. Yes, you can order steak (or a steak flight) and a Caesar salad. But depending on the season, you might find grilled nopales. And the burger is a standout. 8205 Valley Greens Drive (Quail Lodge), Carmel. (866) 675-1101, quaillodge.com
Earthbound Farm Stand
Salads, Sandwiches
Since 1984, Earthbound Farm in Carmel Valley has delivered fresh, organic produce to the world. Its organic kitchen, next to fields and the organic farm stand, continues this tradition. 7250 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. (831) 625-6219, ebfarm.com
Jeffrey’s Grill & Catering
Breakfast, Lunch
If you wonder where everyone is on a Sunday morning in Carmel Valley – or pretty much any other morning to early afternoon – they are crowded into Jeffrey’s. There’s something for everyone on the menu. But if you want a traditional brunch, the Hollandaise on their Benedicts is spot on. 112 Mid Valley Center, Carmel. (831) 624-2029, jeffreysgrillandcatering.com
Lucia Restaurant
Global
Lucia is one of the county’s Zagat-rated dining rooms and a frequent choice for Best Restaurant by Weekly readers – for good reason; the cooking is done with rare finesse. Both menu and cocktail lineup changes regularly. Bernardus Lodge, 415 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. (831) 658-3400, bernarduslodge.com/wine-cuisine
Valley Kitchen at Carmel Valley Ranch
International
The kitchen is known for modern takes on farm-fresh fare in a resort setting. Drawing inspiration from the property’s own honey, lavender, chickens and garden, the chef’s creations can range from sandwiches to poke to risotto or steak. 1 Old Ranch Road, Carmel. (831) 626-2599, carmelvalleyranch.com
Wagon Wheel
Breakfast, Lunch
There is nothing wrong with a plate of pancakes or an all-American burger. And quiche – who doesn’t find a slice comforting? That’s Wagon Wheel. 7156 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. (831) 624-8878
DELIS, MARKETS AND SHOPS
Jerome’s Carmel Valley Market
A chef-owned, family operated little treasure if you need fine wine or craft beer for an outing or crave a deli sandwich and coffee. The small meat counter goes big with natural meats and homemade sausages. 2 Chambers Lane, Carmel Valley. (831) 659-2472, jeromescarmelvalleymarket.com
COFFEE, TEA, JUICES
Beerded Bean
See listing under Salinas. 319 Mid Valley Center, Carmel. thebeerdedbean.com
Marina
Aki Fresh Mex
Mexican
The kitchen has drawn raves since opening in 2021 for its traditional foundation, including homemade tortillas. While it’s difficult to look past mole con pollo, tacos or molcajete, there are zucchini dishes here that are wows. 265 Carmel Ave., Marina. (831) 747-1074, aki-fresh-mex-restaurant.business.site
Daddy’s City Diner
Breakfast, Lunch
When the older generations speak about breakfast and lunch, this is what they are referring to. Daddy’s is a family run place for staples of the American diner, like stacks of pancakes. 265 Reservation Road, Marina. (831) 883-0817
Dametra Fresh Mediterranean
Mediterranean
This sister restaurant to the original Carmel location offers a more casual take on equally fresh and flavorful Mediterranean fare. The General, a new and inviting neighborhood watering hole, is in back if you want to pair a cocktail with your meal. 120 Gen. Stilwell Drive, Marina. (831) 274-4444, dametra.com
El Salvadoreño Pupuseria
Salvadoran
As the name suggests, this little spot features pupusas. Yet there are other attractions, such as pastelitos – those deep-fried empanadas – fried plantains, fried yucca and some things that aren’t fried. 3056 Del Monte Blvd., Marina. (831) 747-2385
Evelyn’s Restaurant
Salvadoran, Eclectic
Pupusas are a draw here, but they are a dinnertime order. Otherwise, you’re likely to find something for everyone here: burritos, burgers, clam chowder, French toast for breakfast. It’s a small menu, but they try to reach far. 250 Reservation Road, Marina. (831) 614-7514
Ho Wah Chinese Restaurant
Chinese
The friendly service here is what makes this spot truly stand out. And they will, helpfully, point to the most popular dishes. There is a long list of good vegetarian options. 3116 Del Monte Blvd., Marina. (831) 384-7951, howahmarina.com
I’m Thai Cuisine
Thai
Menu options go on for days, or so it seems – which may send up a red flag. Yet the kitchen is able to deliver compelling appetizers and entrees across the board. A favorite for many local fans of Thai cooking. 3170 Vista Del Camino Road, Marina. (831) 718-8173, imthaicuisine.com
Keoki’s Hawaiian Barbeque
Hawaiian
They speak kahlua here, as well as musubi. Keoki’s is a popular take-away spot for its smoked pork plates and sandwiches. 3170 Vista Del Camino, Marina, (831) 809-8644
Las Cazuelas
Mexican, American-Mexican
No one leaves Las Cazuelas hungry. Meat spills from the tacos and the regular burritos are so heavy it makes you fear the super burrito. Otherwise a modest place. 3156 Del Monte Blvd., Marina. (831) 901-3741
Marina Poke House
Hawaiian
The spot gives Marina and the CSU Monterey Bay crew sushi-grade fish over greens or rice in the Hawaiian-style tradition, with a choice of sauces and add-ons. 266 Reservation Road, Suite S, Marina. (831) 384-7898, pokehouseofmarina.com
Michael’s Grill & Taqueria
Mexican, American-Mexican
An assortment of classic and filling menu items you can mix and match – think plates, fajitas, nachos, burritos and the like. 265 Reservation Road #I, Marina. (831) 884-2568
Nak Won
Korean
Nak Won bills itself as a Korean barbecue house and you can certainly go that route here, but there are other staple dishes that hit the spot. 330 Reservation Road #A, Marina. (831) 883-2302
New Korea
Korean
You’ll find everything you want in a family Korean place, from blood sausage to bibimbap to bulgogi. Note the dining room fills up fast. 300 Carmel Ave. #D, Marina. (831) 384-7171
Noodle Bar
Vietnamese
Pho and dry noodle bowls, rice plates and more are done consistently and to perfection. There are vegetarian dishes and a long list of smoothie options. A much smaller sister location in Seaside does to-go orders only. 215 Reservation Road, Marina, (831) 384-6225, noodlebar831.com
Pho Lucky Noodle House
Vietnamese
Pho is popular, of course. Yet rice noodles and stir fried noodles are good options. They are a noodle house, after all. For dessert try one of the freezes. 266 Reservation Road, Marina. (831) 883-8003, pholuckymarina.com
Salt Wood Kitchen & Oysterette
International, Seafood
In a community known for global flavors from mom and pops, Salt Wood gives Marina a taste of fine dining. Come for the seasonal oyster menu, stay for anything else on offer from the kitchen, which draws from local sources and changes seasonally. 3295 Dunes Drive, Marina. (831) 883-5535, saltwoodkitchenandoysterette.com
Siam Marina
Thai
The time-honored address for noodles, curries and a list of unique dishes. You might even find frog legs or something more familiar (and more global) when the kitchen runs specials. 210 Reindollar Ave., Marina. (831) 883-9399, siammarina.com
Tico’s
Breakfast, Sandwiches
Go sweet or savory, but go big – this is a great spot to fuel up for the day on a hearty brunch. 330 Reservation Road, Marina. (831) 582-2509, ticosrestaurant.com
DELIS, MARKETS AND SHOPS
Grinderz
This is a classic, unpretentious sandwich spot with cold cuts or internationally inspired hot options (banh mi, cubano, chicken parm) on one hand, and a German grocer on the other, with offerings like mustards, pickles and salamis. 215 Reservation Road, Suite N, Marina. (831) 324-4291, grinderzdeli.com
BAKERIES, ICE CREAM AND OTHER TREATS
Cheesecake Dreamations
Bakery
Cheesecakes come in all sizes, from a customary pie to one – or two-bite minis. And the flavors, well, there are something like 50 of them. So if you happen to be craving an ube cheesecake, this is the place. Plenty of topping options, too. 265 Reservation Road, Marina. (831) 884-5033, cheesecakedreamations.com
Marina Donuts & Bagels
Bakery
There are regularly long lines flowing from this institution, for good reason. There are doughnuts – try the creme filled – and bagels with different spreads to choose from, just as the name suggests. 266 Reservation Road, Marina. (831) 833-4527
MoonScoops Ice Creamery
Ice Cream
Curiously enough, ice cream isn’t the main attraction here. They serve it, yes – organic soft serve in different flavors. But the rainbow of house made “moon ices” in a carnival of flavors is what reels you in. They are like a fusion of sorbet and Italian ice, only better. 110 General Stilwell Drive #104, Marina. (831) 901-3384, moonscoops.com
COFFEE, TEA, JUICES
Coffee Mia
The friendly neighborhood atmosphere plus strong coffee, flavorful paninis and a dog-friendly setting make this a popular local’s destination to grab a bite or to linger. 250E Reservation Road, Marina. (831) 384-0148
Monterey
Abalonetti Bar & Grill
Seafood
Treat yourself to the joy of squid at this local seafood landmark with a dockside view. Order Abalonetti’s famous calamari prepared six different ways. 57 Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey. (831) 373-1851, abalonettimonterey.com
Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill
Brewpub, American
The brewhouse-grill enjoys nearly 5,000 square feet, 110 seats and 20-foot ceilings, plus a back patio beer garden – and rotating house-brewed drafts. They do fresh California bar-and-grill fare with a creative kick. 426 Alvarado St. (831) 655-2337, alvaradostreetbrewery.com
Alejandro’s
Mexican
Put aside notions of a taqueria or Tex-Mex place. This is Mexican-style fine dining. The flavors are inspired and even the simple dishes are done well. And the bar is equal to the kitchen in its preparations. Plus, it’s a handsome space. 474 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 717-4781, alejandros.co
Ambrosia India Bistro
Indian
Sublimely aromatic and spicy cuisine from every region of the subcontinent is served at this slightly off-the-beaten-path restaurant. The second location is on the beaten path. 565 Abrego St., Monterey, (831) 641-0610; 751 Cannery Row #121, Monterey, (831) 324-4852. ambrosiaib.com
American Burger
Burgers
There are different burgers to choose from. There’s a basic one and a few hot, spicy and wild ones. And two vegetarian burgers – you get the point. 738 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 373-7573, americanburger.wixsite.com
Benihana
Japanese
Teppanyaki-style steak, chicken and shrimp are specialties at this branch of the national franchise, strategically located adjacent to Fisherman’s Wharf and Custom House Plaza. 136 Olivier St., Monterey. (831) 644-9007, benihana.com
Bistro Moulin
European
Long known for its fine French standards, Bistro Moulin is also deft with classic Italian and other European dishes. The wine list is as full of as many dynamic flavors as the sauces. A favorite spot for gourmands in the know. 867 Wave St., Monterey. (831) 333-1200, bistromoulin.com
Bon Ton L’Roy’s Lighthouse Smokehouse
Barbecue, International
This place makes a case for barbecue in this area, but the menu ranges to New Orleans and Russia. And there is generally a dessert that is well worth trying – if you can manage after a plate of smoked meat. 794 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 375-6958
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.
Seafood, American
The menu at this friendly, kitschy chain boasts at least a dozen shrimp dishes. It is a great place for the kids, where mom and dad can enjoy the ocean view. 720 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 373-1884, bubbagump.com
Bulgogi House
Korean
The narrow restaurant with its open kitchen is aptly named. Bulgogi is the star here, but they also offer rice bowls, kalbi and snacks. Plates come with three banchan, because a Korean restaurant table should be crowded. 413 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 920-1251, bulgogihousemonterey.com
Cafe Fina
Seafood, Italian
Cafe Fina serves fresh, local seafood and Italian dishes in a beautiful waterfront setting. Pizza from the wood-burning oven. 47 Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey. (831) 372-5200, cafefina.com
Cella Restaurant & Bar
International
An irresistible setting in the Cooper Molera Adobe may distract guests from the plates and cocktails – until they arrive at the table. The menu is seasonal, so it changes. But it’s not over the top, except in flavor. 525 Polk St., Monterey. (831) 920-1046, cellarestaurant.com
Chart House
Seafood, American
Although the Chart House is technically a chain, with locations in 15 states, plates at the high-end eatery have a local touch, with seafood from the adjacent coast. 444 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 372-3362, chart-house.com
Chef Lee’s Mandarin House
Chinese
The setting is reminiscent of American Chinese restaurants in the ’60s heyday – colorful and ornate, with plenty of themed decor accents. At Chef Lee’s, this extends to an exterior you can’t miss. 2031 N. Fremont St., Monterey. (831) 375-9551, chefleesmandarinhouse.com
China Garden
Chinese
China Garden’s downtown location and free parking are supremely convenient. Lunch specials and family dinner deals too. 600 Munras Ave., Monterey. (831) 375-1111, chinagardenmonterey.com
Chong’s Szechwan Restaurant
Chinese
Chop suey, egg foo yung and long lists of chicken, beef, pork and seafood dishes are among the classic options at this downtown establishment. 485 Tyler St., Monterey. (831) 373-5153, chongsmonterey.com
Chopstix
Vietnamese
Part boba cafe, part Vietnamese restaurant, Chopstix’s welcoming, family-owned outposts (there are four around the county) draw swarms of loyal local eaters with familiar dishes at very reasonable price points. 1244 Munras Ave., Monterey. (831) 372-2622, chopstixboba.com
Cibo Ristorante Italiano
Italian
Yes, there are plenty of pasta dishes and other favorites. But Cibo is also known as a haven for live jazz. One of the best happy hours in the area, too. 301 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 649-8151, cibo.com
Coastal Kitchen
International
It’s not unusual for guests to fall silent as they become captivated by the dishes. This is cooking at a high level. The chef prepares a changing tasting menu of four courses plus an amuse bouche. Wine pairings are exquisite, as are the views – outside and on the plate. 400 Cannery Row (in Monterey Plaza), Monterey. (831) 920-6710, montereyplazahotel.com
Crab House
Seafood
Remember that scene in Forrest Gump where Bubba lists all the ways to prepare shrimp? Well, Crab House is like that, substituting the namesake ingredient. And there are plenty of other seafood dishes, as well. 60 Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey. (831) 717-4898, crabhousemonterey.com
Crêpes of Brittany
Creperie
The Peninsula’s oldest creperie, and there’s a reason it has been around so long. The crêpes are so pleasingly authentic that the need to put that little accent mark over the first e. 211 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 649-1930, crepesofbrittany.com
Crêpes on the Row
Creperie
A handy spot for those visiting the Aquarium. Crepes range from sweet – think Nutella and strawberries or bananas and chocolate – to savory items with meat and cheese. So it’s an option for breakfast, lunch or a snack. 807 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 641-7004
Crystal Fish
Japanese
The quarters are cozy and the sashimi is fresh. The winning combination makes the family-owned-and-operated spot a favorite. Don’t let the humble exterior fool you, Crystal Fish earns the Best Sushi vote from Weekly readers regularly. 514 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 649-3474, crystalfishmonterey.com
Del Monte Bar & Grill
Breakfast, Lunch
The menu is small, but who needs choices when it comes to a swarthy smashburger or a crispy chicken sandwich? The hidden gem looks out at Del Monte Golf Course, the oldest continuously operating course west of the Mississippi (and Pebble Beach’s original course). 1300 Sylvan Road, Monterey. (831) 373-2700, pebblebeach.com
Del Monte Grill & Cafe
Diner
Once a Seaside establishment, Del Monte Grill moved to Monterey in 2023. But that’s the biggest change. It remains a staple for American diner breakfast and lunch fare. Then it switches gears with a dinner menu. 2030 Fremont Ave., Monterey. (831) 394-7851
Domenico’s on the Wharf
Seafood, Italian
For a steaming, flavorful bowl of cioppino and a gorgeous view of the water, there’s always Domenico’s. Seafood is served with an Italian accent and a view from every table. 50 Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey. (831) 372-3655, domenicosmonterey.com
Dos Victorias
Mexican
A stop for breakfast, late night and in between. Dos Victorias promises something for everyone, but it’s hard to get past those asada fries. 299 Cannery Row #B, Monterey. (831) 372-7298, dos-victorias.com
Duffy’s Tavern
Pub, Burgers
Some places claim a neighborhood vibe. Duffy’s is truly a neighborhood space. There’s a list of burgers, baskets and appetizers, as well as a kids menu. Go for a burger. Worth it. 282 High St., Monterey. (831) 644-9811
El Cantaro Vegan Mexican Restaurant
Vegan, Mexican
Two words that you never expect to see together – vegan Mexican – marry at the El Cantaro. Somehow they get flavors and textures right, all without dairy or meat, in dishes like crispy potato tacos. Spicy salsas and rich, deep moles are made in house. 791 Foam St., Monterey. (831) 646-5465, elcantaro.us
El Charrito Express
Mexican
See listing under Salinas. This is a scaled down lunch place in Alejandro’s (see above). 474 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 884-5143, elcharrito.com
El Estero Snack Bar
Burgers
Order at the window, dine at a picnic bench. The snack bar is situated between Dennis the Menace playground and Sollecito Ballpark. And what goes well with baseball and children? Burgers and hot dogs, of course. 777 Pearl St., Monterey. (831) 372-8446
El Torito
Mexican
A California chain with something like 30 LA-area locations, and at least that many taco-and-margarita combinations. But it’s hard to imagine one with a better view. 800 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 373-0611, eltorito.com
Epsilon
Greek
Old-school Greek menu and the cooking to match at this venerable downtown institution. Dishes learned long ago with a family touch. Always friendly and enjoyable. 422 Tyler St., Monterey. (831) 655-8108, epsilonrestaurant.com
Estéban Restaurant
Spanish, International
It’s all about the tapas and the paella, although some of the main plates may intrude and catch your interest – as may the patio fire pits. There is a sure hand in the kitchen, which makes this place even more compelling. 700 Munras Ave., Monterey. (831) 375-0176,
Fin and Field
Seafood, American
Monterey Marriott impresses with their restaurant/bar, featuring locally sourced foods that are affordable, too. The menu changes seasonally. 350 Calle Principal, Monterey. (831) 647-4000, marriott.com
First Awakenings
Breakfast, Brunch
Puffy pancakes stuffed with all manner of fruits and fiber are the specialty at this favorite breakfast spot with regular lines up the block. New location, same favorite breakfast classics. 300 David Ave., Monterey. (831) 372-1125, firstawakenings.net
Full Moon
Chinese
Full Moon offers the standard dishes found in an American Chinese restaurant – but there are a few exceptions, such as boiled fish and cold plates (triple beef, bean jelly, and so on). 429 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 333-1288, fullmoonmandarincuisine.com
Gianni’s Pizza
Pizza
Since 1974, Gianni’s has been a favorite pizza connection. The pies feature a fresh crust – made with a guarded family recipe – covered with sauce, loads of mozzarella and meats and vegetables of your choosing. 725 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 649-1500, giannispizzamonterey.com
Great Wall
Chinese
The list of Mandarin, Szechuan and other dishes you expect from a Chinese restaurant, and there are plenty of options. 724 Abrego St., Monterey. (831) 372-3637, greatwallmonterey.com
Heirloom Pizza Co.
Pizza
A selection of deep dish or thin crust pizzas will be tempting, though you can always build your own. Either way, Heirloom strives to be as local, seasonal and organic as possible. The pizzas are simple excellence – which also happens to be the restaurant’s goal, along with sustainability. 700 Cass St. #102, Monterey. (831) 717-4363, heirloompizzapie.com
Hula’s Island Grill
Hawaiian
This delightful slice of Hawaiiana in Monterey serves island-inspired dishes like poke in a charming, kitschy, split-level room with a charming courtyard out back. One of the best vibes and happy hours in the region, with the tropical cocktails to prove it. A second location in Santa Cruz. 622 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 655-4852, hulastiki.com
Islands Restaurant
Burgers
California-centric chain features burgers, fish tacos and a beach vibe. 300 Del Monte Center, Monterey. (831) 655-1552, islandsrestaurants.com
Jacks Monterey
International
This restaurant goes big on style and spills out into the elegant Portola Hotel lobby. The menu is seasonal and the cocktails inspired. 2 Portola Plaza (in the Portola Hotel), Monterey. (831) 649-7830, jacksatportola.com
Kona Steak & Seafood
Hawaiian, Pacific
Newly opened in 2023, it immediately created a buzz for outstanding seafood and its islands influences. There are many not-to-miss dishes from sea and land. The “Zen Den” bar is simply cool and there’s a shave ice shack. So much to like. 1200 Del Monte Center, Monterey. (831) 920-2911, konamonterey.com
Krua Thai
Thai
The owners came to Monterey from Thailand in 2003, bringing the flavors of their home country along. Yes, you can find pad Thai and spring rolls. But crave chu chee trout and they have that, too. 731 Munras Ave., Monterey. (831) 655-9797, kruathaimonterey.com
La Bahia
Mexican
A casual, family operated spot with a friendly feel. The menu leans toward Jalisco flavors and the tortillas are handmade. 675 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 884-5269
La Casa del Sazón
Mexican
See listing under Salinas. 431 Tyler St., Monterey. (831) 230-0570, lacasadelsazon.com
Lalla Oceanside Grill
American
Unimpeded views over McAbee Beach and funky contemporary chandeliers give the place an elegant yet festive ambiance. And there is a massive range of choices. The bar is a nice spot for cocktails. 654 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 324-0891, lallaoceansidegrill.com
Louie Linguini’s
Italian
Louie Linguini’s has built a reputation in seafood and Italian with a spot smack in the middle of Cannery Row. Classic recipes, a few twists and some pizza, all served with a stunning view of the bay. 660 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 648-8500, louielinguinis.com
LouLou’s Griddle in the Middle
Breakfast, Lunch
Tiny and charming, LouLou’s is a treasure in a unique Wharf 2 spot. Home fries and fluffy pancakes at breakfast give way to generous salads and affordable fish specials at lunchtime. The counter is old-school diner. A local fave. Municipal Wharf 2, Monterey. (831) 372-0568, loulousgriddle.com
Manasiri’s Crepes and Sandwiches
Creperie
You can go sweet or savory with the crepes and there are plenty of options. Manasiri’s also prepares paninis, avocado toast and desserts. There’s also Turkish coffee to consider. 321 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 373-4646
Mando’s
Mexican
The price is right at this cozy, comfort-style Mexican restaurant. Once a favorite in Pacific Grove, Mando’s moved to Monterey in May of 2023. 570 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey
Melville Tavern
American
This downtown Monterey bar-and-grill enjoys the feel of an established spot because of the old-school ambiance and a strong local following. They come for friendly service and very fair prices on beer and wine, plus quality gastropub fare. 484 Washington St., Monterey. (831) 643-9525, melvilletav.com
MidiCi Pizza
Italian
Their gig is Neapolitan pizza, but they also do salads, small plates and other Italian goodies – all of which pair nicely with wine. 467 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 264-7013, mymidici.com
Mission 19 Taqueria
Mexican
An unassuming space on a Lighthouse Avenue corner that will not catch your attention until you approach the counter. Yes, they are making tortillas by hand. Yes, the birria has been simmering all day. Yes, it’s worth a visit. 598 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 717-4843
Monterey Bay Aquarium Restaurant
Seafood, International
Sustainable seafood is just part of the menu here – you might be fooled by some of the vegan options, which get extra points for sustainability. You don’t have to leave your Aquarium tour. 886 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 648-4800, montereybayaquarium.org
Monterey Cookhouse
International, Barbecue
There’s pizza, pasta, meats cooked on a wood-fired grill, meats that have been smoked, barbecue-style, seafood, salads, burgers… in fact, there’s probably something that will catch anyone’s attention. 2149 N. Fremont St., Monterey. (831) 642-9900, montereycookhouse.com
Monterey’s Fish House
Seafood
As the name implies, seafood is the Fish House’s strong suit. Traditional homestyle cooking with an Italian influence and a touch of Japanese flavor characterize many dishes, as well as a touch of nostalgia. Often a line out the door. 2114 Del Monte Ave., Monterey. (831) 373-4647, montereyfishhouse.com
Montrio
Global
Long considered one of the city’s best restaurants, Montrio is back in action after a remodel. There’s a new lineup of craft cocktails and the same friendly service that won it a place in locals’ hearts, but it’s the cuisine that proves most memorable. The menu updates seasonally, but the sauces are always impeccable. 414 Calle Principal, Monterey. (831) 648-8880, montrio.com
Mundo’s Cafe
Sandwiches, American
For the sandwich connoisseur, Mundo’s fixes specialties inspired by cuisines around the world, including the matador, crispy chicken Milanese and signature Argentinian tri-tip. Ample options for the veg heads, too. 170 Webster St., Monterey. (831) 920-1400, mundoscafemonterey.com
3 Mundo’s Sandwich Shop
Sandwiches, American
What’s that we were saying about sandwiches? Oh yeah – Mundo’s. They split their two locations into two separate businesses and at this location, you can still find all things great slapped between two slices of bread (or on a roll or in a wrap). 2233 N. Fremont St., Monterey. (831) 656-9244, 3mundossandwichshop.com
Nacho Bizness
Eclectic
The owners don’t know the limits of nachos, or at least they haven’t found any. Top Taco Works chips (regular or hella sized) with your choice of cheese sauce (vegan included), meat and toppings that include beans, pico and habanero relish. Nachos not your jam? Use mac-n-cheese as a base instead. 470 Alvarado St., Monterey. nachobiz.biz
Namaste Indian Bistro
Indian
Namaste provides an easy atmosphere and attentive service with a smile to go with tasteful creations from the back. The affordable plates help inspire customers to come back for more. 538 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 641-0130, namasteindiabistro.com
Nick the Greek
Part of a large and obviously popular California chain, the kitchen turns out gyros, souvlaki and falafel, but also burgers and fries (with a little Greek flair). 481 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 920-1887, nickthegreek.com
Old Fisherman’s Grotto
Seafood
For over 55 years, Old Fisherman’s Grotto has been serving fish, lobster, crab, pasta, chicken, steaks and its famous clam chowder. Another plus: Every table has an ocean view. 39 Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey. (831) 375-4604, oldfishermansgrotto.com
Old Monterey Cafe
American
What makes breakfast so special at Old Monterey Cafe? The selection set against an old-school charm. Choose a staff favorite or create your own. Lunch served, too. 489 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 646-1021, oldmontereycafeca.com
Osteria Al Mare
Italian, Seafood
Seafood the Italian way, but with a Monterey Bay view. That’s Osteria Al Mare, perched atop the Coast Guard pier. The menu leans toward traditional Old World dishes, though the ingredients are much more local. Quality food, quality service and quality scenery converge. 32 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 920-2833, osteriaalmare.com
Pacific Bowls and Rolls
Seafood, International
At this Hawaiian-Asian-Pacific rim concept, poke is just a starting point. You can build your own bowl or order signature bowls and rolls. Counter service. 475 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 583-8433, pacificbowlsandrolls.com
Paprika Cafe
Mediterranean
Tucked into a space along Lighthouse and easy to miss, it’s a restaurant worth knowing – if you crave vegan baklava. Gyros, shawarma and falafel are staples, of course. 309 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 375-7452, paprikacafe-monterey.com
Petra Cafe
Mediterranean
A little quick service restaurant with a few tables serving gyros, shawarma, hummus and other favorites. It’s also possible to get a Greek salad… which they just call salad over there. 435 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 646-2080
Rockfish Harbor Grill
Seafood
All manner of seafood dishes are featured here. And the view is outstanding. But there are little innovations that set this place apart. Mezcal flights? Try mezcal cocktail flights. Can’t do the fisherman’s platter because you’re vegetarian? Try the roasted vegetable tower. 101 Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey. (831) 324-4375, rockfishmonterey.com
Rosine’s Restaurant
American
Rosine’s has elevated American comfort food to an art form. Generous portions, friendly staff, reasonable prices make Rosine’s a favorite choice for Best Restaurant for Families and Best Desserts in the Weekly’s Readers’ Poll with regularity. 434 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 375-1400, rosinesmonterey.com
Sakura
Japanese
There are several notable things about Sakura. The place has been around for more than 30 years, for one.. 574 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 373-1767, sakurasushi.com
Salty Seal Brewpub & Sports Bar
American, Pub
Plan on indulging in Bermuda-style fish chowder and English comfort foods when you visit, and plan on chilling out in a welcoming atmosphere, too. 653 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 920-2327, saltysealpub.com
Sandbar & Grill
Seafood
Suspended a dozen feet above the water beneath the commercial fishing wharf, the Sandbar offers classic seafood dishes in a warm and friendly setting with a lovely view. It’s a locals’ favorite. Municipal Wharf 2, Monterey. (831) 373-2818, sandbarandgrillmonterey.com
Sapporo Steak and Sushi
Japanese
Teppan tableside dining, sushi and Japanese dishes are prepared right before your eyes. Dockside views of the harbor and magnificent vistas of Monterey Bay come with every show. Municipal Wharf 2, #3, Monterey. (831) 333-1616, montereysapporo.com
Sardine Factory
American, Steakhouse
Overlooking Cannery Row, this landmark restaurant boasts one of the area’s finest wine cellars as well as a reputation for impeccable service, excellently prepared local seafood and quality meats. Superior happy hour bargains, and you can sit in Clint Eastwood’s seat. 701 Wave St., Monterey. (831) 373-3775, sardinefactory.com
Schooners
Seafood, International
Some locals peg this bistro, inside the Monterey Plaza Hotel, as the best place in town to close a business deal; others say it’s a perfect spot for an after-work cocktail. The menu is crafted by one of the area’s best chefs. And there’s a bay view. 400 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 372-2628, schoonersmonterey.com
Sea Harvest
Seafood
Sea Harvest is a top choice for fresh ocean catches. Grilled or broiled fish are available from the restaurant, or shop in the adjoining market for the fresh stuff and cook at home. 598 Foam St., Monterey. (831) 646-0547, seaharvestfishmarketandrestaurant.com
Sea Root
Mediterranean
Sea Root draws from the entire Mediterranean, but with local ingredients and a California flair. The menu changes with the season. Oh, and the cocktails are impressive. 1 Old Golf Course Road, Monterey. (831) 657-6588, hyatt.com
Siamese Bay Restaurant
Thai
Siamese Bay offers traditional Thai food, often with a Monterey Bay touch served in a cozy and convenient downtown spot. And if you’re looking for a filling lunch, the buffet is served Monday through Friday. 131 Webster St., Monterey. (831) 373-1550, siamesebayrestaurant.com
Stokes Adobe
International
Everything about this historic structure, inside and out on the patio, is amazing. So gaze until the food arrives. The chef can present elegant dishes like Wagyu beef or a mushroom pithivier. But the kitchen can also bring elegance to fried yams, crispy potatoes or even simple bread and butter. 500 Hartnell St., Monterey. (831) 264-8775, stokesadobe.com
Sunrise Cafe
Breakfast, Lunch
They can do a lot in this cozy space, from filling breakfast fare to burgers and fries. It’s a friendly, familiar start to a day – and a good place to avoid breakfast crowds on the other end of Lighthouse. 204 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey.
Sur Burger
Burgers
It’s all about the beef… actually, that’s not quite true. There’s a vegetarian burger made in house. And the chicken and waffle sandwich (where the waffles serve as the bun) is a hit. 409 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 241-6064, surburger.com
Sushi Kuma
Japanese
They don’t call them specialty rolls at Kuma. They are designer rolls. So there’s a fun attitude to go along with the familiar lineup. The restaurant also offers a selection of fried or baked rolls. A good place to explore. 414 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 324-4745, kumamonterey.com
Tarpy’s Roadhouse
American
An attractive stone ranch house, built in 1917, is the setting for innovative yet familiar entrées that are hearty and heartfelt numbers. This means they can make simple shrimp and grits into a memory. 2999 Highway 68, Monterey. (831) 647-1444, tarpys.com
Taqueria Del Mar
Mexican
Although it doesn’t look like much from the outside, Taqueria Del Mar concentrates on what’s inside, with an emphasis on seafood. And they use locally caught fish, when it’s available and in season. 530 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 372-7887
The C Restaurant + Bar
International, Seafood
At the Intercontinental Hotel’s restaurant the menu is designed with three fundamentals: creativity, freshness and sustainability. A full bar, outside seating and on-top-of-the-bay placement make it a regional landmark. Clement Monterey Hotel, 750 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 375-4800, thecrestaurant-monterey.com
The Fish Hopper
Seafood
If it’s seafood and a view you want, this would be one of Cannery Row’s popular choices. But if you want pasta or prime rib, they have you covered, too. 700 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 372-8543, fishhopper.com
The Wild Plum Cafe
American
The Wild Plum is a cafe, a bistro and a bakery open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It’s designed as a comfortable place with healthy salads and familiar, homestyle dishes. 731 Munras Ave. #B, Monterey. (831) 646-3109, thewildplumcafe.com
Toribashi
Japanese
With a slogan “inspired by Japan, created in California” you know this counter service restaurant is going to bend the ramen rules just a little, while still sticking with traditional technique. Unique bowls, too. 487 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 643-9556, toribashi.com
Wave Street Cafe
American, Breakfast
The inviting Spanish courtyard vibe comes with a variety of breakfast and lunch options. Sample one of many egg Benedicts. Interesting burgers and sandwiches abound. Tempting big-bowl salads are aplenty. 550 Wave St., Monterey. (831) 718-8171, wavestreetcafe.com
Whaling Station Steakhouse
Steakhouse
Tender, aged beef – this spot is the perennial winner among Weekly readers for Best Steaks in Monterey County – and seafood dishes are the stars of an innovative-but-accessible menu. Big value bar menu, too, and a cigar lounge next door. 763 Wave St., Monterey. (831) 373-3778, whalingstation.net
Woody’s at the Airport
American
Chef Tim Wood puts an elevated take on American classics, in a dining room with a view of take-offs and landings. A salad – and sandwich-centric lunch menu gives way at dinner to classics like ribeye, salmon, sand dabs and calamari. A good bar, too. Inside Monterey Regional Airport, 200 Fred Kane Drive, Monterey. (831) 373-1232, woodysmontereyairport.com
Yama Sushi
Japanese
This is not your traditional sushi spot. Oh, they will adhere to the old ways, but they prefer their own, contemporary take. In fact, they refer to traditional maki as a “beginner’s roll.” 1290 Del Monte Center, Monterey. (831) 646-9262
Zab Zab Thai Cuisine
Thai
The menu spans some of Thailand’s culinary regions, but the instincts behind it are from Isaan and the country’s north. The kitchen also enjoys spicing things up – the name is said to mean something along the lines of “hot, spicy, delicious.” 401 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 747-2225, zabzabmonterey.com
DELIS, MARKETS AND SHOPS
Cannery Row Deli
Cannery Row Deli is small, but that doesn’t hurt its popularity. They serve breakfast – burritos and plates – and a range of deli sandwiches for lunch. It’s just a few steps from the Rec Trail, too, so you can work off that burrito. 101 Drake Ave., Monterey. (831) 645-9549, canneryrowdeli.com
Carmel Honey Company
See listing under Carmel. 700 Cannery Row, Monterey, (831) 205-0085. Carmelhoneycompany.com
Compagno’s Market & Deli
There is almost always a line for their deli sandwiches. That’s the big draw here, but there’s also a selection of chips and other groceries. 2000 Prescott Ave., Monterey. (831) 375-5987
Coniglio Brothers Italian Deli
Maybe it’s best to go with one of the house sandwiches, or a classic like pastrami on rye or a muffaletta. To build your own – let’s put it this way. There are 18 different meats on the menu and 24 different cheeses. Take your time. 750 Cannery Row #108, Monterey. (831) 901-3175, conigliodeli.com
Elroy’s Fine Foods
One can shop for groceries at Elroy’s. There are a number of local items, and an emphasis on organic. And you may desperately need smoked Maldon sea salt for a recipe. But there is also a smoothie bar, prepared foods, a selection of natural wines, coffee, bulk items… this could go on. 15 Soledad St., Monterey. (831) 373-3737, elroysfinefoods.com
Hellam’s Tobacco & Wine Shop
Hellam’s has been a tobacco shop since 1893, making it the oldest in the state (and the oldest continuous business in Monterey). Pick a cigar, order a glass of wine and relax. Or buy a few sticks for the golf course. Other tobacco products, as well. 423 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 373-2816, hellamstobaccoandwineshop.com
Ike’s Love and Sandwiches
Monterey’s outpost of the Bay Area chain offers an impressive list of deli sandwich choices. Yes, there are both vegetarian and vegan options. 570 Munras Ave. #70, Monterey. (831) 643-0900, ilikeikesplace.com
International Market & Deli
It’s far too easy to overlook this spot. And once inside, you still can’t imagine how much stuff – groceries, spices and the deli – fits into such a tiny space. But the gyros alone are worth it. 580 LIghthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 375-9451, internationalmarketanddeli.webs.com
La Sala’s Bi-Rite Market
Among the city’s hidden gems. This deli and market features the meats, cheeses and breads you expect, along with daily specials. 250 Casa Verde Way, Monterey. (831) 372-6824, lasalasbiritemarketca.com
Malinka European Mini Market
Cheeses, smoked fish, cookies, pickles and other items that are difficult to find elsewhere. The focus is largely on eastern and central Europe, although the shop does look across the continent. 484 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. (831) 241-9051
Monterey’s Tasty Olive Bar
When someone says “extra virgin olive oil” it just brings up questions from the folks at this shop. Some olive oils are grassy, some fruity, earthy, bitter, buttery or a combination. And then there are balsamics. And flavored varieties. It’s a place to let your taste buds roam. 751 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 242-8900, montereystastyolivebar.com
BAKERIES, ICE CREAM AND OTHER TREATS
Ad Astra Bread Co.
There’s a reason area restaurants boast about serving Ad Astra bread. It can very reasonably be argued that it’s the best around. 479 Alvarado St., Monterey. adastrabread.com
Alta Bakery and Cafe
Alta Bakery captured so many hearts when it opened that Weekly readers named it the best new restaurant. That should have an exclamation mark next to it, for it tells you a lot about the bakery, which serves coffee drinks and bites that can count for lunch. 502 Munras Ave., Monterey. (831) 920-1018, altamonterey.com
Austino’s Patisserie
A delightful bakery in a light and airy space just across from the Aquarium delivers quality and convenience on Cannery Row. It’s an easy to-go option for pastries, sandwiches and clam chowder bowls. 851 Cannery Row, Monterey, (831) 655-5015, austinospatisserie.com
Bagel Bakery
Yep, they have bagels, with unique spreads. The bakery also serves hot deli sandwiches and a few surprises for lunch. There are additional locations in Carmel, Sand City, Pacific Grove and Salinas. 452 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 372-5242, thebagelbakery.com
Candyland
Your inner child will squeal with joy from the (literal) barrels of candy lined up across the floor. 700 Cannery Row, Monterey, (831) 655-7745
Carousel Candies
Carousel makes candies by hand. They make caramel popcorn in house. They’ve been doing treats from scratch since 1960. This place is a must for those with a sweet tooth. 31 Fisherman’s Wharf, (831) 646-9801, carouselcandies.com
Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream
America’s favorite futuristic treat comes in 20-plus flavors of mini ice cream marbles. 711 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 655-5080, dippindots.com
Ghirardelli Ice Cream and Chocolate Shop
In the same vein as San Francisco’s wharf-side factory, the chocolatier headliner’s Cannery Row shop features creamy and decadent treats for passersby. 660 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 373-0997, ghirardelli.com
Great American Cookies
A national chain’s outpost on Cannery Row sells chocolate chips and a lot more. 751 Cannery Row, Monterey. (831) 641-9300, greatamericancookies.com
L’Aubette Belgian Bakery
The folks at L’Aubette have big plans that include a large space, a tasting room and a brewery. For now, however, they serve Liege-style Belgian waffles from their front porch on Sundays. But they are worth waiting all week for. 102 Drake Ave., Monterey. (831) 905-4509
Layers Cakes
A dangerous place to visit, thanks to the colorful case of cookies, pastries and cakes. The bakery is regularly named by Weekly readers as the best. 9 Soledad Drive #A, Monterey. (831) 655-1544, layerscake.com
Monterey Donuts
Tucked into a shopping center, this doughnut shop is convenient. But what makes it popular is the quality of the doughnuts. 2440 N. Fremont St. #203, Monterey. (831) 333-0281
Monterey Bay Creamery
We’ve often wondered why there weren’t more places on the Monterey Peninsula that churned ice cream in-house. Vacation. Ice cream. They go together. Here, there are sundaes, shakes, churros and other treats. 43 Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey. (831) 288-6218, montereybaycreamery.com
Nece’s Gluten Free Baked Goods
Muffins and cookies and other goodies… all sans gluten, but with plenty of flavor. Nece’s also bakes vegan cookies and cakes. 25 Soledad Drive, Monterey. (831) 316-9768, necesglutenfree.com
Paris Bakery
Paris Bakery offers light lunch selections like sandwiches and salads along with a dazzling array of cakes, Napoleons, fruit tarts and buttery cookies. There’s a smaller Seaside location as well. 271 Bonifacio Place, Monterey, (831) 646-1620. parisbakery.us
Parker-Lusseau Pastries & Cafe
This locally revered French bakery, with its croissants, brioches and galettes, also serves quiches and sandwiches at its small and utterly charming downtown location. 539 Hartnell St., Monterey, (831) 641-9188; 40 Ragsdale Drive, Monterey, (831) 655-3030. parkerlusseau.com
Red’s Donuts
Red’s is a staple. They’ve been preparing doughnuts every morning since 1950. And Red’s is regularly named best by Weekly readers. A second location is in Seaside. 433 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 372-9761, redsdonutsinc.com
Rock N Roll Donut Bar
Most shops close sometime after lunch. So what do you do if you want an after-dinner doughnut? That’s when this spot comes in handy. They are open until 9pm. And they have a lot of interesting options. 685 Cannery Row #101, Monterey. (831) 264-6555, rocknrolldonutbar.com
The Perfect Crumb
This bakery has a surprisingly diverse selection. Owner and pastry chef Susan Carter built a solid following at local farmers markets with decadent key lime pie, puffy almond croissants and her best-selling cookies. 301 Lighthouse Ave., Suite B, Monterey. (831) 241-6269, theperfectcrumbbakery.net
COFFEE, TEA, JUICES
Captain + Stoker
A local favorite, this bright and open space is serious about good coffee, and also good avocado toast. The Pacific Grove location has a smaller selection of bites. 398 E Franklin St., Monterey. (831) 901-3776, captainandstoker.com
East Village Cafe
This is more than a coffee shop (though it is that). It’s also historically been home to an open mic and other live entertainment. And now they’ve added a chef versed in Ethiopian cuisine. 498 Washington St., Monterey. (831) 392-6617
Perfectly Pressed
See listing under Salinas. 491 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 747-1127, perfectlypressedjuice.com
Plumes Coffee & Tea
Organic roasts and organic teas with windows for people-watching. This beloved homework spot is open until 8:30pm, too. 400 Alvarado St., Monterey. (831) 373-4526
NORTH COUNTY
101 Wine Press
Barbecue
The restaurant works meat Santa Maria style, but then finishes tri-tip, sausages and chicken in a smoker. But you dine in a sleek wine bar (local wines, including their own label) that doubles as a sports bar. 8049 San Miguel Canyon Road, Prunedale. (831) 272-3025, 101winepress.com
Birrieria & Restaurant Estilo Coalcoman
Mexican
Even if you have never been, you already know what to expect from Birrieria Coalcoman: birria, the soul of Jalisco. The dish is a warm, spicy stew and the restaurant is justifiably known for it. 10500 Merritt St., Castroville. (831) 453-7060, birrieriacoalcoman.com
Giant Artichoke
Diner
Yes, there is a giant artichoke jutting into the parking lot. So it’s no surprise the menu is ’choke heavy. There’s even an artichoke platter. 11261 Merritt St., Castroville. (831) 633-3501
Haute Enchilada Cafe
Mexican
A colorful cafe and gallery, with an antique-strewn patio, that has become a favorite haunt of Moss Landing locals. As the name suggests, there is a bit of inventiveness – maybe more than a bit – to be expected from the kitchen. 7902 Moss Landing Road, Moss Landing. (831) 633-5843, hauteenchilada.com
Lemongrass Seafood Bar & Grill
Seafood, Thai
Call it Thai-ish. Or Thai-style. The kitchen takes comfortable favorites like cioppino, seabass and other dishes and gives them a little Thai flair. 413 Moss Landing Road, Moss Landing. (831) 633-0700, lemongrassthaimosslanding.com
Phil’s Fish Market & Eatery
Seafood
For decades a Moss Landing destination (Phil beat Bobby Flay in a cioppino throwdown), the new location of this iconic restaurant has at least one advantage: parking. Otherwise, it’s the same enticing seafood menu. 10700 Merritt St., Castroville. (831) 633-2152, philsfishmarket.com
Sarita’s Mexican Restaurant
Mexican, American-Mexican
For those who are extra hungry, this restaurant serves huge portions. And they offer lots of variety, lots of bargains and lots of local favorites. 8075 San Miguel Canyon Road, Prunedale. (831) 663-0229,
Sea Harvest
Seafood
Fish tacos, fish sandwiches, fried and grilled dishes. There are plenty of fish in the Sea Harvest. 2420 Highway 1, Moss Landing. (831) 728-7081
Shawarma King & More
Mediterranean
The best shawarma in Monterey County, and it comes from a kitchen wedged in a gas station. These things are saucy, so a warning should be heeded: eat in the parking lot, not in your car. 11601 Merritt St., Castroville. (831) 633-3333
Trolly Car Rotisserie
American
There’s a grill and a rotisserie. You can dine in the retired trolley car or take your order home. So there are options. Plenty of options, from tri-tip to pasta, salads and sandwiches. 10961 Merritt St., Castroville. (831) 632-0182, trolleycargrill.com
The Whole Enchilada
Mexican
A Moss Landing institution and staple of the Monterey Bay culinary landscape, The Whole Enchilada is a local favorite for Mexican food and margaritas. The restaurant neighbors the fishing boats in the harbor. 7902 Highway 1, Moss Landing. (831) 633-3038, thewholeenchilada.party
Woodward Marine Market
Diner
Don’t go in thinking seafood, although there are bowls of clam chowder and classics like fish and chips. The menu leans toward familiar comforts like burgers and tots, with a few flourishes – a crispy artichoke and prosciutto sandwich, for instance. So there’s no problem if someone in your group doesn’t want seafood. 10932 Clam Way, Moss Landing. (831) 632-0857, woodwardmarinemarket.com
DELIS, MARKETS AND SHOPS
Phil’s Snack Shack & Deli
A typical deli doesn’t serve calamari sandwiches. But Phil’s is on the coast and is hardly your typical deli. Burgers, burritos and hot dogs put the snack in this Moss Landing fave. 7912 Moss Landing Road, Moss Landing. (831) 633-1775, philssnackshack.com
BAKERIES, ICE CREAM AND OTHER TREATS
El Nopal
Looking for traditional Mexican breads? El Nopal has been baking it – and attracting lines of customers – for more than 50 years. 103 Salinas Road, Pajaro. (831) 724-0473
Pacific Grove
Aquino’s Birrieria
Mexican
You can settle for a regular burrito, or go all in with a super burrito. They jack up quesadillas, as well. Aquino’s can be traditional, but they also like to push boundaries. Birria ramen, anyone? 1116 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 224-6760, aquinosbirrieria.com
Beach House at Lovers Point
American
A historic property with modern and homestyle fare and a few surprises. A breathtaking location perched right above Lovers Point Cove along with early-bird and happy-hour deals. 620 Ocean View Blvd., Pacific Grove. (831) 375-2345, beachhousepg.com
Café Guaraní
Paraguayan
The tastes of Paraguay – empanadas, croquettes, savory breads, sopas and cakes, plus Yerba Mate, the South American tea – are on offer, along with friendly service, at the inviting cafe. 111 Central Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 747-1551, cafeguarani.com
China House
Chinese
This Szechuan-styled establishment offers attentive service, partial ocean views and a familiar menu. 125 Ocean View Blvd., Suite 126, Pacific Grove. (831) 646-9400, chinahousepg.com
Fandango
European
Flavorful food and an exceptional atmosphere provide the hallmarks of this European, country-style restaurant. Fresh seafood, grilled specialties, French regional dishes and classics like duck a l’orange. 223 17th St., Pacific Grove. (831) 372-3456, fandangorestaurant.com
Fishwife
Seafood
For such an unassuming place, Fishwife can put a world of seafood on the table – hints of Hawaii, Mexico, Italy, the Caribbean and more. Plus pasta and other non-fish dishes. 1996 1/2 Sunset Drive, Pacific Grove (next to Asilomar Beach). (831) 375-7107, fishwife.com
Happy Girl Kitchen Co.
Vegetarian
Award-winning jams, marmalades and pickled vegetables on the shelves. Yes, it’s a shop, where they pickle everything. But it is also a popular vegetarian cafe open for breakfast and lunch. 173 Central Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 373-4475, happygirlkitchen.com
Il Vecchio
Italian
The interior of this trattoria is as accessible-yet-sophisticated as the food that comes out of its kitchen. Pastas are either handmade or imported from Italy. There’s a reason it’s a local favorite. 110 Central Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 324-4282, ilvecchiorestaurant.com
International Cuisine
Eclectic
International Cuisine is all over the place, with pizza, hummus, chicken gyros, a Hawaiian burger, stroganoff, tacos and more. A family kind of place. 620 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 375-9999, internationalcuisinepg.com
Julia’s Vegetarian Restaurant
Vegetarian
There are innovative takes on vegetarian fare here. The brunch is robust, as are the soups. The mood is as comforting as the food, much from the chef’s own farm. 1180 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 656-9533, juliasofpacificgrove.com
La Mia Cucina
Italian
White tablecloths and a touch of formality, yet the dining room remains comfortable. The kitchen remains true to Italian tradition, with a few local touches. Pasta is prepared in house and is the focus here. 208 17th St., Pacific Grove. (831) 373-2416, lamiacucinaristorante.com
Little Chicken House
Barbecue
Sure, you can go for pulled pork or ribs from the smoker out front. But this is called Little Chicken House for a reason. The birds are dark amber on the outside and tender on the inside. Eat in or use the drive-thru. 1193 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 655-1704
Los Amigos
Mexican, American-Mexican
Los Amigos keeps it simple, preparing dishes traditional to Oaxaca while offering favorites from that unofficial Mexican region – the American Southwest – as well. 1184 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 646-8888, losamigospacificgrove.com
Lucy’s on Lighthouse
American
Classic surf shack fare is on offer at Lucy’s, with a menu featuring 17 ways of serving hot dogs (plus veggie dogs and Polish dogs), along with tots, mac ‘n’ cheese and a variety of Marianne’s ice cream – plus shakes, malts and floats made with that same Marianne’s. 1120 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 920-2006, lucyspg.com
Mai Thai Cuisine
Thai
A family place that started as a food stand until customers demanded more. The owner had a restaurant in Thailand, so there’s an aura of authenticity – with a little traveled flair (Sriracha chicken? Why not?). 1219 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 901-3963, maithaicuisinepg.com
Max’s Grill
International
Mastery of classic French and Japanese cuisine makes this a local treasure for fans of good food and warm hospitality. A local favorite for a reason. 209 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 375-7997, maxgrill.com
Mezzaluna Pasteria & Mozzarella Bar
Italian
The pasta is prepared in house. The mozzarella is also made in house. Actually, that’s a theme. This spot which opened in 2019 immediately began drawing raves and that has continued nonstop. 1188 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 372-5325, mezzalunapasteria.com
Nura Sushi & Island Grill
Pacific
Unlike many places, Nura keeps its sushi menu brief. And they understand that spicy is the first word in spicy tuna roll. While island-influenced on the rest of the menu, the listing includes bulgogi. 589 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 400-9999, nurasushi.com
Pacific Thai Cuisine
Thai
The restaurant has been around for a while now, its popularity based in part on a core of recipes inspired by dishes prepared years ago in Thailand by the owners’ mother. The menu features curries, noodle and rice dishes, as well as vegetarian options. 663 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 646-8424, pacificthaipg.com
Passionfish
Seafood
This repeat readers’ vote for Best Restaurant in Monterey County has earned its cult-like status among foodies who swoon over its pioneering sustainability ethics and Wine Spectator award-winning cellar. Dishes reflect intuition and creativity – even those not involving seafood. 701 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 655-3311, passionfish.net
Peppers Mexicali Cafe
American-Mexican
Mexican with Californian, Southwestern and Central American influences. They call it “Mexicali,” which hits it. But their margaritas are the real draw for locals. 170 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 373-6892, pepperspg.com
Petra
Mediterranean
Gyros, kebabs and simple Greek and Mediterranean plates, with sandwiches for something easy and a royal feast when the entire family wants to go big in a casual space. 477 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 649-2530
Red House Café
American
Simplicity, comfort and relaxation reign here. Three small dining rooms and a porch fill up with locals looking for “contemporary American” that includes robust salads and a popular brunch. 662 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 643-1060, redhousecafe.com
Spotted Duck
International
Newly opened in 2023 and a welcome addition. The chef doesn’t go over the top, instead choosing to prepare classics like steak frites or pan-seared black cod just the right way. They even make ice cream for dessert. 542 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 920-2662, spottedduckpg.com
Takara Sushi
Japanese
This mom-and-pop place draws a regular crowd. It’s got a small sushi counter and small dining room, but is warm and friendly. 218 17th St., Pacific Grove. (831) 655-2730
Taste Café & Bistro
European
In Taste Café’s dishes, best described as European/New American, the main ingredient anchors each dish, with additional inputs adding contrast. The room, atop Forest Hill in Pacific Grove, is airy and warm. 1199 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 655-0324, tastecafebistro.com
The Grill at Point Pinos
American
Point Pinos reveals the skill and versatility of the chef’s team when it comes to hearty and familiar fare. The seaside location at the Pacific Grove Golf Links makes it one of P.G.’s most appetizing destinations, and new culinary direction and a new barkeep add flavor and flair. 79 Asilomar Blvd., Pacific Grove. (831) 582-8919, grillatpointpinos.com
Toasties Cafe
Breakfast, Lunch
Fresh breakfasts are the highlight of this popular eatery. The cute converted house has the kind of loyal local following any restaurant hopes for, with the coast just a short stroll away. 702 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 373-7543, toasties.cafe
Ttobongee Chicken
Korean, American
Part of a small California chain that serves chicken in many forms. Korean gal bi-syle? Yes. Green onion chicken? Sure. Whole fried chicken? Of course. Chicken salad? They have that, too. 1184 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 658-0134, ttobongeeus.com
Rudolfo’s Cafe
Italian
You can find paninis, salads and other dishes on the menu. But pizza is the thing here. The chef sources local ingredients and makes the dough from scratch – for pizza, bread and pastries. 541 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 920-1381, rudolfoscafe.com
Vivolo’s Chowder House
Seafood, Italian
You would expect to see a place like this on a New England cove. It’s simple and homey, with a centuries-old feel and they probably would like to pronounce chowder with an “ah.” 127 Central Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 372-5414, vivoloschowderhouse.com
Wild Fish
Seafood
The emphasis here is on “wild.” Plates feature freshly caught, local seafood and regional farms provide much of the rest. With this game plan, the menu can change frequently, but the emphasis on quality is unchanged. 545 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 373-8523, wild-fish.com
Winston’s
Breakfast, Brunch
A brunch hangout, foremost. You can find staples – pancakes, Benedicts, buttermilk fried chicken – as well as go old school (remember egg salad?). And there are some upscaled surprises. 602 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 324-4162
DELIS, MARKETS AND SHOPS
Forest Produce Market
The colorful haven of produce stocks fruits and vegetables not commonly found in grocery stores. There are also global spices, local goods and more. Tip: There’s parking in the back. 1169 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 747-1119
BAKERIES, ICE CREAM AND OTHER TREATS
Bagel Kitchen
The dough is boiled in kettles and then baked in the early morning hours (as in, still dark outside) to be ready for the morning customers. 1132 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 324-4330, bagelkitchen.wixsite.com
Pavel’s Backerei
The butterhorns, the wild cherry dainties, the bear claws. They might still be on the racks. Breads, however, are plucked by happy customers not long after the place opens. Limited hours – they close when they sell out. 219 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove.
Patisserie Bechler
Classics like Napoleons, opera cakes, gateaus and more are on the menu from a baker steeped in French tradition. Quiches, crepes and sandwiches dot the lunch menu. 1225 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 375-0846, patisseriebechler.com
The Bagel Bakery
One of several locations in Monterey County. On offer are bagels with spreads and toppings, of course, but also sandwiches and sweets. 130 Country Club Gate Center, Pacific Grove. (831) 649-6272, thebagelbakery.com
COFFEE, TEA, JUICES
BookWorks
There is still a local coffee shop adjacent to a local bookshop. A popular study spot and place to gather. 667 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. (831) 372-2242, bookworkspg.com.
Captain + Stoker
See listing under Monterey. 206 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. captainandstoker.com
Pebble Beach
Hay’s Place
Mexican
This is Mexican with inspired touches and a bit of American fun (like tin can nachos). Because Tiger Woods designed the golf course it sits on – and because he loves fajitas – Tiger’s fajitas are on the menu, too. Inside opens out to a great patio. The food is as good as the views. 3253 Stevenson Drive, Pebble Beach. (800) 877-0597, pebblebeach.com
Peppoli
Italian
Peppoli features a menu ripe with Tuscan-style choices or a T-bone carved tableside. The decor and scents of Italian herbs and spices enlighten the air and an extensive wine list deepens the deliciousness. 2700 17 Mile Drive, Pebble Beach. (831) 647-7500, pebblebeach.com/dining/peppoli
Porter’s Grill & Pub
Pub, Breakfast
Like the golf course it sits on, Porter’s is committed to sustainability – even with a menu heavy on sandwiches and small bites. 3200 Lopez Road, Pebble Beach. (831) 622-8237, poppyhillsgolf.com
Roy’s
Hawaiian, Japanese
This one’s a tough fit under any category given its achievements in its own genre that could be called Japanese-Hawaiian-contemporary – and must be called delicious. 2700 17 Mile Drive (in The Inn at Spanish Bay), Pebble Beach. (831) 647-7500, pebblebeach.com/dining
Sticks
American, Pub
Sticks is a sports bar, so the menu offers burgers, flatbreads and the like. But it’s a sports bar Pebble Beach style. You know – filet mignon, soba noodle salad. 2700 17 Mile Drive (in the Inn at Spanish Bay), Pebble Beach. (831) 647-5000, pebblebeach.com/dining
Stillwater Bar & Grill
Seafood, American
The spot for brunch, although lunch and dinner stand out, as well. There’s a lot of great seafood options on the menu and a raw bar with caviar, but there’s more to the menu and some clever presentations. 1700 17 Mile Drive, Pebble Beach. (800) 647-5000, pebblebeach.com/dining
The Bench
American
Uncertain just what “upscale casual” means? Drop by The Bench and you’ll find just how comfortable elegance can be. Views of the famous 18th hole and a menu that is familiar and appealing. 1700 17 Mile Drive, Pebble Beach. (831) 647-5000, pebblebeach.com/dining
The Tap Room
Steakhouse
A great spot to hang out at the bar with a scotch, wishing you could have a cigar. The Tap Room is a steakhouse with an old-school tavern feel. And the steaks are all prime. 1700 17 Mile Drive, Pebble Beach. (831) 647-5000, pebblebeach.com/dining
Salinas
Aloha Hawaiian BBQ
Hawaiian
No, you’re still in Salinas. The menu, however, is straight from some island joint. There are plate lunches. You can start with some musubi. Or perhaps lau lau is your thing. And yes, there is Spam. 921 N. Main St., Salinas. (831) 758-8028, alohabbqsalinas.com
Altura
Italian
The menu is short, but long on Italian tradition, with staples like lasagna, linguini and clams, fettuccini alfredo and pizza – good enough to distract you from the elaborate and amazing cocktails at the bar. 66 W. Alisal St., Salinas
Alvarado on Main
Pub
There’s a raw bar, shared plates, tacos, a lineup of burgers as well as pizza. All are perfect alongside the brewery’s rotating array of beers. And they make an ice cream sandwich for dessert – made with beer. This is the popular Alvarado Street’s third location. 301 Main St., Salinas. (831) 356-0219, asb.beer
Amapola Kitchen & Wine Merchant
Lunch
A handsome spot with a bistro menu that pairs nicely with wines curated by the owner, who happens to be a sommelier. Think croque monsieur, pasta, charcuterie plates and the fluffiest quiche around. 32 W. Gabilan St., Salinas. (831) 262-0075, amapolakitchenandwine.com
Avatar Indian Grill
Indian
Dishes are prepared from scratch and range across India’s culinary regions. There is a good selection of tandoori and vegetarian options. 1568 Constitution Blvd., Salinas. (831) 443-2156, avatarindiangrill.com
Cali Glizzy
Hot Dogs
Sometimes you just need a dog. And they give you options – plus waffle fries. 16 E. Gabilan St., Salinas. (831) 769-6477
Chopstix
See listing under Monterey. 624 Northridge Mall, Salinas. (831) 442-2622, chopstixboba.com
Camalig Filipino Cuisine
Filipino
There are flavors familiar to a broad dining audience, such as lumpia or adobo. And there are items many local diners encounter only rarely. Dinuguan comes to mind. The restaurant offers reasons to branch out. 190 E. Laurel Drive, Salinas. (831) 422-9500
Casa Sorrento Pizzeria
Pizza, Italian
The gigantic salads, lasagna, pasta dishes and pizza pies have given this cozy neighborhood joint a faithful local following. Its live entertainment and dance floor make it a favorite, too. 393 Salinas St., Salinas. (831) 757-2720, casasorrento.com
Culturas Hidalgo y Oaxaca Restaurant
Mexican
Home cooking from a specific area of Oaxaca, done up restaurant-style. There are antojitos, pastes Hidalguenses, molotes estilo Hidalgo and more. Handmade tortillas and true flavors. 473 E. Market St., Salinas. (831) 975-4766
Doña Leo
Mexican
A manageable breakfast and daytime menu in a spot serving Mexican favorites to the downtown Salinas workforce. 319 S. Main St., Salinas. (831) 796-5100
Dubber’s Oldtown Bar and Grill
Pub, American
It’s a sports bar with food that goes well beyond burgers and wings (though those are perfectly good options here). They make hot dogs into a full meal with a build-your-own toppings list, and also do big, bountiful salads. 172 Main St., Salinas. (831) 676-0256
Dudley’s Restaurant
American
A breakfast and lunch spot with a local following and for its old-school family vibe (steak and eggs for breakfast). Dudley’s brags about their burgers. 258 Main St., Salinas. (831) 758-5257, dudleysoldtown.com
Eagle
Chinese
The humble spot has its share of regulars. And they have a lot to choose from – something like 130 menu options, not including family dinners. 26 W. Alisal St., Salinas. (831) 751-2312, eaglerestaurant.net
El Charrito
Mexican
A simple, counter-service spot that has become the place to go for burritos, thanks in no small part to those divine housemade tortillas. You may also be distracted by the tortas. And it’s possible to order tamales by the half dozen or dozen. 122 W. Market St., Salinas. (831) 424-9446, elcharrito.com
First Awakenings
See listing under Monterey. 171 Main St., Salinas. (831) 784-1125, firstawakenings.net
Fish & Chips
Eclectic
What if we told you that many believe Fish & Chips serves the city’s best menudo? Confused? There’s no way around that with a place that serves English pub fare, tostadas and burgers. 2010 N. Main St., Salinas. (831) 442-0313
Flying Artichoke
Breakfast, Lunch
Located in the Salinas Municipal Airport, the restaurant offers burgers and diner fare for breakfast and lunch. And yes, they do indeed serve artichokes, even on a burger. 40 Mortensen Ave., Salinas. (831) 759-9096
Ginger Thai Kitchen
Thai
Curries and noodles and, yes, sukiyaki. Thai cuisine has a lot of regions and influences, and the owners are from Thailand, so they get it. Best of all, it’s a handsome place. 1104 S. Main St., Salinas. (831) 422-8424, gingerthaikitchen.com
Gino’s Fine Italian Food
Italian
This storied, family-owned restaurant serves traditional Italian and American-Italian (spaghetti and meatballs stands out) meals that bring back satisfied customers year after year. 1410 S. Main St., Salinas. (831) 422-1814, ginospasta.com
Heirloom Pizza
Pizza, Italian
See listing under Carmel. Set to open in 2023. 344 Main St., Salinas. heirloompizzapie.com
Ikebana
Japanese
A tidy spot with sushi, tempura, teriyaki and other favorites. This place has a loyal following. 1315 N. Main St., Salinas. (831) 449-5151
Kokoro Sushi
Japanese
The rolls roll on at this Salinas sushi joint, with something to please every species of Cali-style sushi lover. The appetizer list is packed with fresh seafood. Bento box lunches and charbroiled combo plates, with crazy generous portions. 36 W. Gabilan St., Salinas. (831) 424-7553, orderkokoro.com
La Casa del Sazón
Mexican
La Casa del Sazón began as a couple from Michoacán selling street tacos from a cart. There are now three restaurants, with two Salinas locations. The cooking is homestyle and very much comforting. 22 Romie Lane, Salinas. (831) 751-2300. 438 Salinas St., Salinas. (831) 783-1277, lacasadelsazon.com
Mama Lupita’s
Mexican
Or, as the locals call it, Mama Loops! It looks like a family-run Mexican joint. That’s because it is. Try the street tacos and you won’t be disappointed. 321 Salinas St., Salinas. (831) 424-5300, ordermamalupitas.com
Mangia
Italian
Mangia reminds you of why people love Italian cooking, especially when it’s done well. The dishes are familiar, except that the chef’s touch is so deft that even something like a gorgonzola cream sauce becomes heaven. In a year that has seen many new openings, this is one of the best. 328 Main St., Salinas. (831) 256-2170
Mi Taqueria
Mexican
Tacos, tortas and burritos – oh, my. A kitchen dedicated to fast food, Mexican style. 1220 S. Main St., Salinas. (831) 998-8083
Pastability’s
Italian, American
A fast casual concept, from the family behind Gino’s Family Restaurant Group. Guests pick one of six pastas, from rotini to gluten-free penne, then select a sauce from a rundown of nine. They also present specialty plates. 11 W. Acacia St., Salinas. (831) 998-7715, pastabilitys.net
Patria
European
One of Oldtown Salinas’ most popular spots, thanks to a charming farmhouse interior and Northern European cuisine. Patria specializes in housemade pastas, stylish pizzas, grilled game and unique salads. A traditional chef using traditional techniques. 228 S. Main St., Salinas. (831) 424-5555
Portobello’s
Sandwiches, Salads
A range of sandwiches and salads for every taste feature local ingredients. The lunch rush gets busy here. 150 Main St., #116, Salinas. (831) 753-0797
Pupuseria Marleny’s
Salvadoran
A menu of pupusas that go beyond the rudimentary beans and cheese or pork and cheese. Also plates and fried yucca. 337 Monterey St., Salinas. (831) 998-7629, orderpupuseriamarlenys.com
Restaurante El Michoacano
Mexican
The list of dishes is long and maybe a bit daunting. And that’s the restaurant’s approach to portion size, as well. But don’t be daunted. 2015 N. Main St., Salinas. (831) 272-6182
Salinas City BBQ
Barbecue
Full of down-home goodness like brisket, ribs, tri-tip, pulled pork, baked beans, coleslaw and several kinds of house-made barbecue sauce, it’s a smoky, sweet choice for barbecue in the county, repeatedly voted the county’s best. 700 W. Market St., Salinas. (831) 758-2227, salinascitybbq.com
Shogun
Japanese
Shogun has earned a reputation for out-of-the-ordinary Japanese food in a town where “gracias” is more common than “arigato.” This is creative Americanized Japanese cuisine in the middle of Oldtown. 216 Main St., Salinas, (831) 757-6105, salinasshogun.com
Smalley’s Roundup
Steakhouse
You know what you are getting into when on the menu, under the heading “lighter side,” you see choices like ribs and pork chops, complete with sides. And the salads come with filet mignon and other proteins. 1190 S. Main St., Salinas. (831) 758-0511, smalleysroundup.com
Steinbeck House
Eclectic
Dine at John Steinbeck’s boyhood home. And just like at home, there is an entree (with a few options, just in case) and dessert. The menu changes every few days and there is Saturday tea. 132 Central Ave., Salinas. (831) 424-2735, steinbeckhouse.com
Stonies Taphouse & Bistro
Barbecue, Eclectic
There are wings and rings, burgers and a lot of things thrown over the fire. Barbecue – especially the ribs – is the focus, but attention to other dishes is such that tortillas are handmade. And they like to play, loading up fries and even pretzels. 1366 S. Main St., Salinas. (831) 202-0632, stoniestaphouse.com
T&A Cafe, Home of Kleinfeldt Family BBQ
Barbecue
The tri-tip here is wildly popular, prepared Santa Maria style. The pitmaster turns to the smoker for pork and chicken. For those about to venture along the River Road wine trail, this is a good spot to pack a lunch. 1 Harris Road, Spreckels. (831) 225-0447, tacafespreckels.com
Tacos Don Beto
Mexican
People love food trucks because of the quality and vibe. Well, this place is a food truck gone indoors. Tortillas are done from scratch. They serve bowls and are vegetarian friendly (jackfruit carnitas). 42 W. Gabilan St., Salinas. (831) 272-3233
The Last Call Bar & Grill
Pub
Not a good place for those who can’t make up their minds. There are seven wing options, five different burgers and seven fries on the list – yes, including normal, but also a version called “Voodoo.” Drinks all around. 9 E. San Luis St., Salinas. (831) 208-6576
Villa Azteca
Mexican
Unless you’ve been, Villa Azteca will surprise you. The dishes are gorgeous, both in appearance and flavor. Everything is made from scratch. It’s a beautiful dining room. The family-run place will wow you. 157 Main St., Salinas. (831) 256-2669, villaazteca.com
Yangtse’s Taste of Thai
Thai, Chinese
No, the Yangtze River doesn’t run through Thailand. But proprietors of this joint in Oldtown Salinas include a variety of dishes from the Chinese mainland in their menu, giving the place a little something for everyone. 328 Main St., Suite A, Salinas. (831) 754-2223, yangtsetasteofthaica.com
DELIS, MARKETS AND SHOPS
Star Market
A longtime grocery run by a local family, it is a perfect spot to grab some snacks or pick up a bottle of Monterey County wine. Plenty of local products on the shelves. 1275 S. Main St., Salinas. (831) 422-3961, starmkt.com
BAKERIES, ICE CREAM AND OTHER TTREATS
Bakery Station
Housed in a circa-1920s service station, the Bakery Station offers a great variety of fresh-made treats, from sticky buns and scones to muffins and granola. Some hefty deli sandwiches, too. 202 Monterey St., Salinas. (831) 783-1140, thebakerystation.salinas.com
DollyCakes
A little bakery that can, especially when it comes to cupcakes, pies and cookies. Don’t expect more, but expect smiles to follow. 343 Monterey St., Salinas. (831) 206-6686
Emma’s Bakery & Cafe
Emma’s is a versatile place. You can select from fruit pies, cream pies and other pastries. But the kitchen also prepares breakfast and lunch. 1182 S. Main St., Salinas. (831) 757-7437, emmasbakeryandcafe.com
La Plaza Bakery & Cafe
See listing under South County. 1036 N. Davis Road, (831) 422-0748; 20 N. Sanborn Road, (831) 422-0578; 107 Bardin Road, (831) 751-6028. laplazabakery.com
MYO Pure Frozen Yogurt
See listing under Carmel. 1091 S. Main St., Salinas. (831) 759-9769, myofrozenyogurt.com
The Farm
There’s always a ready selection of pies to take home and reheat. But they bake pot pies on Wednesdays and fruit pies on Fridays, if you can’t wait. Highway 68, Salinas. (831) 455-2575, thefarm-salinasvalley.com
The Great British Bake Shop
A little space that captures the tradition of British meat pies – as well as shortbread and other treats. Take home, reheat. Jolly good. 8 W. Gabilan St., Salinas. (831) 356-0005, thegreatbritishbakeshop.com
COFFEE, TEA, JUICES
Beerded Bean
Their tagline “the best of both brews” refers to the beer and coffee on offer. In other words, it’s an invitation to linger all day. 210 S. Main St., Salinas, (831) 202-0966, thebeerdedbean.com
Cherry Bean Coffeehouse
This Oldtown mainstay is a place to run into everyone you know, as well as to get caffeinated. 332 S. Main St., Salinas. (831) 424-1989, cherrybeancoffeehouse.com
Perfectly Pressed
Here’s a question: Does good for you mean it doesn’t taste good? Hardly. At this juice spot they add no sugar, no preservatives, no artificial stuff. Why should they? There are organic fruits and vegetables to work with. 961 W. Alisal St., Salinas. (831) 998-8770, perfectlypressedjuice.com
Seaside and Sand city
Baan Thai
Thai
Baan Thai is known locally for its curries, family friendliness, heaping helpings and fiery chiles, not to mention notably friendly service. 1760 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 394-2996, baanthaiseaside.com
Barba Azul
Mexican
To be more specific, Barba Azul is a Sinaloa-style seafood restaurant. From the moment it opened in 2022, it drew raves. Many are fans to the ceviche offerings. 1301 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 747-1385
Bayonet Grill
American
A classic golf clubhouse restaurant – except not all such restaurants enjoy 180-degree coastal views, tons of space and dishes non-golfers venture in for. Settle down by the fireplace with beer and wine. 1 McClure Way, Seaside. (831) 899-7271, bayonetblackhorse.com
Chopstix
See listing under Monterey. 1868 Fremont Ave., Seaside. (831) 899-2622, chopstixboba.com
El Migueleño
Mexican, El Salvadoran
This unassuming spot serves pupusas that have many fans, as well as fried plantains and other Salvadoran favorites. But the kitchen also branches out into Mexico and even Tex-Mex. 1066 Broadway Ave., Seaside. (831) 899-2199
El Milagro
Mexican
Don’t expect frills at this humble Mexican spot. Or much English, for that matter. However, some of the dishes will stick in your memory with words like “just as it should be” alongside. 1104 Broadway Ave., Seaside. (831) 324-4125
Googie Grill
American
Googie travels back to the age of comfort food with a selection of classic café plates including sandwiches, salads, soups and specialty dishes. Great and hearty breakfasts are a highlight. 1520 Del Monte Blvd., Seaside. (831) 392-1520, googiegrill.com
Gusto Gourmet Pizza & Pasta
Italian, Pizza
Italian instincts and local-sourcing loyalties play into authentic Northern Italy-style thin-crust pizzas like the memorable tirolese. They also offer handmade pastas plus commendable charcuterie. Superb service and nice ambiance too. 1901 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 899-5825, gusto1901.com
Harumi Sushi
Japanese
For the traditionalist, Harumi offers nigiri and simple makis; for the more adventurous, a variety of specialty rolls. The menu also features many cooked dishes, tempura and bento boxes. 1760 Fremont Blvd. #H4, Seaside. (831) 899-9988, harumiseaside.com
Ichi-Riki
Japanese
Want to know why Americans fell so hard for sushi? Ichi-Riki is a good place to start because, well, it opened in Seaside more than 30 years ago. That’s back when many Americans were still afraid of raw fish. 1603 Del Monte Blvd., Seaside. (831) 394-7733
Jose’s Mexican Grill
American-Mexican
The perfect stop for no-frills, Mexican cuisine with Americanized sensibility. Jose’s boasts fresh ingredients and a friendly vibe. 1612 Del Monte Blvd., Seaside. (831) 899-0345
Kokoro Ramen & Roll
Japanese
That it is a ramen spot makes Kokoro stand out, especially along the taqueria-saturated streets of Seaside. The ramen stands out, too. Black garlic pork, for instance, brings warm, murky goodness to the broth. And the bowls are filling. 880 Broadway Ave., Seaside. (831) 920-1040, kokoro.menu11.com
La Tortuga
Mexican
This is Mexican food made slowly, with layered flavors, generous portions and all-around big flavors. 1257 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 899-8429
Maligne
International
This wood-fired place brings fine dining finesse and a passion for sourcing ingredients to accessible dishes, including the once-humble hamburger. 600 Broadway Ave, Seaside. restaurantmaligne.com
Mariscos Puerto Nuevo
Mexican
Flavor-focused and often packed, Mariscos presents a huge variety of Mexican-style seafood dishes as well as many of the land-based standards. 580 Broadway Ave., Seaside. (831) 583-0411, mariscospn.com
Mi Tierra
Mexican
From the street, this taqueria looks like a market. That’s because it is a market, with a taqueria set in one corner. The tacos here will make you forget about that shopping list. Note: Closed for remodeling in the summer of 2023. 1000 Broadway Ave., Seaside. (831) 394-8113
Michelle’s Soul Food Kitchen
Southern
Catfish, collard greens, smothered pork chops – these are the foods that helped define the soul of the rural South. The downside? It’s only open on Fridays in the Retired Men’s Social Club. 2087 Del Monte Blvd., Seaside. (831) 760-2386
Noodle Bar
See Marina listing. 1944 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 392-0210, noodlebar831.com
Rocky’s Cafe
Breakfast, Lunch
Rocky’s is tucked along busy Del Monte Boulevard among workaday shops. It may not call out to you, but this little diner is neat inside. And the kitchen is pretty deft with roadside favorites. 1642 Del Monte Blvd., Seaside. (831) 747-1414, rockys-cafe.weebly.com
Sarita’s Mexican Grill
Mexican, American-Mexican
For those who are extra hungry, this restaurant serves huge portions. And they offer lots of variety, lots of bargains and lots of local favorites. 1936 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 394-4407
Seaside Seafood & Market
Seafood
Take the taste of the South, mix it with the fresh seafood of the West Coast. You’ll find a selection of New Orleans-style po’ boys, platters of fish and Southern fish frys and seafood boils – crayfish included when available. 789 Trinity Ave., Seaside. (831) 394-2027, seasideseafoodmarket.com
Silver Tide Bar & Grill
Seafood, American
Tucked away inside Embassy Suites, Silver Tide may come as a surprise to some. The dishes are diverse (fitting for a hotel crowd), but also worthy of destination status. The bar shows some cocktail creativity, as well. 1441 Canyon Del Rey Blvd., Seaside. (831) 393-1115, embassysuites3.hilton.com
Stammtisch
German
Imagine a small-town kitchen somewhere in Germany. It would be a place for hearty fare (schnitzel, for instance), mugs of good beer and a friendly welcome from the host. This is Stammtisch. 1204 Echo Ave., Seaside. (831) 899-3070, stammtisch-seaside.com
Sushi Time
Japanese
The massive menu includes no fewer than 30 “special rolls,” from the common to bold American adaptations. Sitting at the cute sushi bar in the back makes service easy, especially in light of lunch rushes. 1153 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 884-5011, sushitime.menu11.com
Tacos California Grill
Mexican
The lunch menu is pared down to tacos, enchiladas and such. The dinner menu is more extensive. 400 Palm Ave., Seaside. (831) 394-1080, tacoscaliforniagrill.com
Tacos el Jalisciense
Mexican
From the moment this place opened in 2023 there were lines, with drive-through customers often blocking one lane of Fremont. Limited seating inside. 1390 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 920-2172
Taqueria Zarape
Mexican
It can be difficult to find parking at times, especially around lunch and dinner – this unassuming taqueria is that good. Some of the draws: simple street style tacos, burritos, enchiladas or tostadas. 1107 Fremont St., Seaside. (831) 899-1125, taqueriazarape.com
The Butter House
American, Eclectic
There’s nothing finer than a great diner, and The Butter House is a great diner. Choose from classic egg combos and omelets, or go for pancakes, waffles, French toast and more. There are some unique rice offerings, like the carne asada fried rice, as well as Filipino classics like the longaniza with eggs. 1760 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 394-2887, thebutterhouse.com
The Creperie Café
Crepes
The menu packs a lot into a short list. There are savory crepes layered with vegetables, cheese and meats (or go vegetarian). Sweet options include fruit, Nutella, chocolate or all of the above. The batter for all crepes is vegan. And there are clever paninis. 1123 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 901-3900
The Oven Pizzeria
Pizza
Two styles of pizza are in play here. One is a California style, but the other is a type of pie most West Coast places mess up: New York. Here, they do it right. In fact, it’s the closest thing to old-school Big Apple crust that you’ll find. 720 Broadway Ave., Seaside. (831) 899-1762, 2peasdmd.wixsite.com/theoven
Tricycle Pizza
Pizza
Once upon a time Tricycle had sit-down dining at a prime location in Monterey and it drew steady crowds. That space went away, though not the pizza’s popularity. The new location in Seaside is takeaway only for meat, meatless and plant-based pies. 1950 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. tricyclepizza.com
DELIS, MARKETS AND SHOPS
The Meatery
The Meatery is an old-school butcher with upscale meats – pasture-raised, prime, the good stuff. Yet it also serves as a deli, with some outstanding options. Think 18-hour brisket. The reuben is a particular favorite. 1534 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 656-8810, themeatery.us
BAKERIES, ICE CREAM AND OTHER TREATS
Angelina’s Bakery
Angelina’s is known for their breakfast pastries loaded with fresh fruit. Also their cakes and cookies and everything else. Tres leches? Try quatro leches. 1725 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 394-8808, angelinasbakery.com
La Media Naranja
Choose from a colorful range of cold pressed juices. So many refreshing flavors. 1450 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 747-1232
Lupita’s Bakery
The family behind Lupita’s has been baking since the late 1800s, starting in Mexico. You can order tacos, but that’s hard when you see the bakery’s signature line of cake bars. 1048 Broadway Ave., Seaside. (831) 394-0188, lupitasbaking.com
MYO Pure Frozen Yogurt
See listing under Carmel. 840 Broadway Ave., Seaside. (831) 375-3769, myofrozenyogurt.com
Paris Bakery
See listing under Monterey. 1232 Broadway Ave., Seaside. (831) 394-7798, parisbakery.us
Red’s Donuts
See listing under Monterey. 1646 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. redsdonutsinc.com
Sweet Elena’s Bakery and Café
Sweet Elena’s used to be a strictly wholesale business until the pastries’ and pies’ popularity demanded otherwise. Light soups, quiches and sandwiches are also served. There’s also a full coffee bar and rotating local artwork on display. 465-D Olympia Ave., Sand City. (831) 393-2063, sweetelenas.com
COFFEE, TEA, JUICES
Acme Coffee Roasting Co.
A little stand with a loyal customer base lattes, cappuccinos, flat whites and more. 485 B Palm Ave., Seaside. (831) 393-9113, acmecoffeeroasting.com
Counterpoint Coffee
Coffee drinks and beer to go along with paninis or pastry. Good seating, both indoors and out. 565 Broadway Ave., Seaside. (831) 230-0503
The Creperie Café
See listing p. 98. 1123 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 901-3900
SOUTH COUNTY
Cocuyo’s Restaurant
Mexican
It’s almost like sitting down in a home with a Mexican grandmother cooking the family meal. The small place is popular beyond its size. 185 Kidder St., Soledad. (831) 237-5004
El Michoacano
Mexican
A small spot where they know to keep the menu manageable. The kitchen focuses on what it does well. 5 El Camino Real, Greenfield. (831) 674-2378
Luigi’s
Italian
Expect big plates of pasta and other Italian fare, plus a locally focused wine list and friendly service. 346 Alta St., Gonzales. (831) 675-7800, luigisrestaurantmenu.com
Mo’s River Road Grill
Eclectic
Pizza, nachos, baked brie, burgers, steaks, pasta, seafood, sandwiches, salads – it’s easier to list what’s not on Mo’s menu, because they offer a broad, something-for-everyone list. 275 River Road, Salinas. (831) 998-7564, mosriverroadgrill.com
Restaurante El Rinconcito
Mexican
The place can get crowded because it has a reputation for exceeding expectations, which then brings people back for more – of both the food and the almost comically giant cocktails. 246 El Camino Real, Greenfield. (831) 856-8228, elrinconcitorestauran.com
Tacos La Potranca de Jalisco
Mexican
Choose your meat for tacos, burritos or try their vegetarian burrito. The room is colorful, the presentations classic and the place has been around for a while, so you know it has fans. 201 Broadway St., King City. (831) 385-7500, tacoslapotrancadejalisco.com
Taqueria Pacheco
Mexican
Located inside La Placita, a grocery store, Taqueria Pacheco still manages to draw traffic from the highway thanks to made-to-order tortillas. 325 Front St., Soledad. (831) 678-1808
The Cork & Plough
American
This is a culinary destination thanks to the kitchen’s commitment to local and seasonal ingredients. The kitchen takes great pains to prepare things from scratch, right down to the ketchup. 200 Broadway, King City. (831) 386-9491, thecorkandplough.com
The Windmill Restaurant
American
Go big, with a T-bone steak, or go light, with one of the many salads on offer – or anything in between. This is a great spot to refuel for a trip to nearby Pinnacles National Park. 1167 Front St., Soledad. (831) 678-1775
DELIS, MARKETS AND SHOPS
La Plaza Bakery & Cafe
With three Salinas locations and four South County locations – in Gonzales, Soledad, Greenfield and King City – La Plaza is a dominant presence in Mexican cuisine, with a full list of savory classics, plus mouthwatering cakes and a coffee bar. laplazabakery.com
SANTA CRUZ
Crow’s Nest
American
Located right on the harbor, this place is as much about the view as the daily chef’s specials. Stay into the evening for regular live shows. 2218 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. (831) 476-4560, crowsnest-santacruz.com
Gilda’s
American
Order any of the classics – with seafood prominently (and appropriately) featured – at this oceanfront stop. 37 Municipal Wharf, Santa Cruz. (831) 423-2010, gildas-restaurant.com
Hula’s Island Grill
Hawaiian
See listing under Monterey. 221 Cathcart St., Santa Cruz. (831) 426-4852, hulastiki.com
Paradise Beach Grille
American
Come for the view, stay for dinner. The classic menu encourages sharing, with a few family-style offerings, so instead of spending time worrying about what to order, you can focus on said view. 215 Esplanade, Capitola. (831) 476-4900, paradisebeachgrille.com
Santa Cruz Diner
Diner, American
They combine the best of the East Coast diner experience with a California twist for a fresh take on familiar comfort foods. (831) 426-7151, santacruzdiner.com
Shadowbrook
American, Steak
Unlike lots of casual settings around here, you have to dress up in your hard pants and shoes to dine here – no flip-flops and beach attire. The dress code gives you a sense of the quality to expect. 1750 Wharf Road, Capitola. (831) 475-1511, shadowbrook-capitola.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.