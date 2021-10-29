PARTY LIKE A MON-STAR… The Wine House is throwing a big Hallo-wine bash complete with live music, all-you-can-eat tacos and prizes for the three best costumes. The event takes place Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6:30-9:30pm at 1 E. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. Tickets are $40. 298-7438, thewinehousecv.com.
HOWL-O-WEEN… If you want to celebrate Halloween with your pup, then Estéban Restaurant has the paw-fect event for you. (It’s the season, we can’t help it with the puns.) Join in on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 4:30-10pm for fur-friendly festivities on the patio including live music, craft cocktails and tasty treats for both canines and their humans. 700 Munras Ave., Monterey. 375-0176, hotelcasamunras.com.
BIRTHDAY PARTY… Franklin Street Collaborative is turning 1 year old this week, and celebrating in style with a pop-up event on Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 4-7pm. Enjoy bites by The Mad Batter, Azucar Con T, and Miss Lippe’s Dumpling Party while you peruse their selection of goods from local artists and vendors. 201 W. Franklin St., Monterey. 920-2611, franklinstreetcollaborative.com.
ROARING 20S… In true ’20s fashion, a new speakeasy has opened in Monterey. Savvy Bar serves artisanal beverages including Prohibition-era, barrel-aged cocktails, as well as small bites. While the location is not a secret, you do have to get a special passcode (from their website) for entry. Same decade, new century. 420 Tyler St., Monterey. 921-2518, savvybarinc.com.
SWING ‘N’ SIP… For golf lovers who also appreciate a post-game margarita, Pebble Beach Resort’s newest restaurant, Hay’s Place, could become a go-to. This Mexican-inspired restaurant offers loungey outdoor furniture, views of Stillwater Cove and a solid bar. Hungry? Tuck into a chile relleno or the “Tiger’s Fajitas,” so named for golf legend Tiger Woods (who recently redesigned the course at The Hay). 1700 17-Mile Drive, Pebble Beach. (800) 877-0597, pebblebeach.com/dining/hays-place.
SPICE ON THE ROCKS… Who says delicious fall beverages have to be hot? Villa Azteca has added some new fall-inspired cocktails to their menu. Their pumpkin cocktail, “Falls Kiss,” will give you those cozy seasonal vibes, with a kick. 157 Main St., Salinas. 256-2669, villaazteca.com.
