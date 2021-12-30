Morsels 12.30.21

Bake For A Crowd…Are you dreaming of getting your cottage baking business off the ground in 2022? Popular Monterey coffee shop Captain + Stoker is calling for guest bakers to fill their pastry case from Jan. 9-25 (while Parker-Lusseau, where the shop generally gets its baked goods, is on a holiday break). It’s a great opportunity to get your creations in front of lots of hungry coffee lovers. Contact info@captainandstoker.com for more information on how to participate. 398 E. Franklin St., Monterey. 901-3776, captainandstoker.com.
New and noteworthy…Sea Root, the sleek newish restaurant at Monterey’s Hyatt Regency, is finding its stride and offering up a “new level” of Mediterranean cuisine—complete with butter churned in-house on a daily basis. Visit mcweekly.com/food_wine to read more. 1 Old Golf Course Road, Monterey. 657-6588.
Dance, Dance Celebration…Bring your appetite and your dancing shoes to 201 Main for a fun New Year’s Eve celebration. The planned festivities include three meal choices, three rooms of dancing and entertainment, a glass of complimentary Champagne, a photo booth, balloon drop and more. Tickets are available at bit.ly/NYE2012021. 201 Main St., Salinas. 353-3155, 201complex.com.
Fit For A King…Next up in seasonal specialties from the pastry experts at Parker-Lusseau: Galette des Rois, or King’s Cakes—a tradition that accompanies Epiphany on Jan. 6. The bakery will produce its first batch on Thursday, Dec. 30. Be sure to watch out for the ceramic “féve” inside when eating this buttery, flaky cake and remember, if you find it, you’re King (or Queen) for the day. 539 Hartnell St., Monterey. 641-9188, parkerlusseau.com.
Fermentation Fun…Join Happy Girl Kitchen on Friday, Jan. 14 for a fermentation workshop. They will teach you all about the fermentation process, including how to make sure it’s being done safely and deliciously. Participants prepare sauerkraut, kimchi and pickles to take home and learn how to make kombucha and kvass. A light dinner will be served as well. Spots are filling up fast so reserve yours online to ensure a seat. The workshop will run from 5:30-8:30pm and is $95 per person. 173 Central Ave., Pacific Grove. 373-4475, happygirlkitchen.com.
