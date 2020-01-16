Culturas Hidalgo y Oaxaca
Let’s start by saying, if you’re going to order this for lunch, either plan to eat only half of it, or prepare to go back to work in a blissfully comatose state that can only be induced by eating so much meat.
The guajolote (that’s Spanish for turkey) at Culturas Hidalgo y Oaxaca is easy to misunderstand. First, it has no turkey. Second, it has an enchilada inside. But such a misunderstanding is easy when “typical” Mexican food means dishes from northern México. Dishes from southern states, such as Hidalgo, are relatively new in this area.
Described as an old-fashioned working man’s dish, the guajolote is like a torta – a thick sandwich served on a warm bread roll – with a bed of flattened black beans; loaded with your choice of a single meat (carne asada for me) or a mix of all them all if you’re feeling extra-hungry (and hey, for $9 why not?); two tortillas with a salsa (that’s the enchilada in this stack); slices of boiled egg; weenie slices; and gooey cheese that wraps it all up.
If you dare to try the oil-based hot sauce, listen to the staff: A few drops go a very long – and very fiery – way.
CULTURAS HIDALGO Y OAXACA RESTAURANT, 473 E. Market St., Salinas. 975-4766.
