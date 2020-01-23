Ichiban Sushi
I’m not sure what Mexico and Japan have in common when it comes to cuisine – even the carbohydrate in common, rice, is prepared in a wholly different style. But I do know that where there is alcohol, there may also be a hangover. And where a hangover exists there must also be a hangover cure.
Enter the Hangover Roll, a fusion from two countries with different culinary philosophies. A sushi roll featuring salmon, cucumber, tempura onion and unagi sauce holds Japanese reverence for simplicity. It also offers the tradition of Mexican eccentricity by adding avocado, jalapeño (fried) and hot sauce, all piled on top like they’re trying to prevent the sushi from scoring a touchdown.
The softness of rice and fish meet the crunch of a cucumber as the sauces and jalapeños plot to put your tongue on fire, while an evil wasabi sits on the corner of your plate, calling you a chicken for not using it.
While I highly recommend the roll, I can’t guarantee it will cure your hangover (although I had a chavela, so the experiment is inconclusive). It will definitively leave you happily wondering what else these two countries and this little restaurant can produce.
ICHIBAN SUSHI, 17561 Vierra Canyon Road, Prunedale. 272-3932.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.