Taste 09.19.19
Dave Faries

Poppy Hall

Fritters accented by herbs and Swiss cheese under the care of Poppy Hall Chef Philip Wojtowicz are almost ethereal – a crisp shell revealing an airy dough, given essence by the lattice of cheese, offering a genteel calm with light, grassy drifts.

Wojtowicz is a free-form artist, at least with the fritters. They are not given a regular shape. Rather, he drops the dough and allows it to find its own form in the fryer. Still, this is something deserving of a fine balsamic drizzle and… grilled lettuce?

Yes, Wojtowicz has the temeritry to plate these delicate, golden brown fritters alongside an unkempt mound of greens. On paper – even at first glance – the arrangement seems like a mismatch. There is a rich sweetness from the balsamic, as well as a tart edge. But the greens bristle with bitterness and flail against the aged vinegar, though to little avail.

It becomes everything the fritters aren’t: boastful, broad-shouldered, threatening.

Chefs often go for complementary flavors. But this distinct contrast works, taking your palate on a ride from the heavens to the earth, from the sublime to the intense, though equally blissful.

POPPY HALL, 589 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. 204-9990, poppyhallpg.com

Keep Informed

  • - Opinionated insiders news
  • - Foodie news
  • - Events calendar
  • - E-edition and comics
Your email is never shared.

Become a Member Today

YOU ENJOY READING US. LET’S KEEP IT THAT WAY.
PLEASE HELP KEEP YOUR INDEPENDENT MEDIA HERE FOR GOOD.

It takes a huge effort for Monterey County Weekly to stay independent and deliver the quality news, arts & entertainment you’ve come to depend on. We’re inviting our readers to join our new membership program, a new way to support independent, local media.

Learn more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.