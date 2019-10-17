Let’s say you order the Hole in One cocktail on a friend’s recommendation, without first glancing at the menu. It’s quite possible you might believe this is Salt Wood Kitchen’s signature mocktail.
It’s a pretty drink, bursting with raspberry with drifting floral aromas and a more grounded nip of basil. There’s gin involved, as well as St. Germain liqueur. Yet the alcohol fades under a friendlier cast of ingredients.
Instead of relying on the mixologist alchemy of herbs, spices and things measured carefully, bartender Melissa Crisafulli and her crew turn to Nolet’s Gin for this soft touch. The raspberry and peach notes from the gin complement the brightness of the cocktail without clubbing the berry and citrus with pine. The gin’s botanicals ease through the sip, giving it an earthy yet delicate background in which hints of rose petal, cassia and – eventually – a touch of stern juniper stroll casually.
This is a lighthearted brunch cocktail, one that is quick to prepare and so easy to drink it goes down all too quickly.
SALT WOOD KITCHEN & OYSTERETTE 3295 Dunes Drive, Marina. 883-5535, saltwoodkitchenandoysterette.com
