Eva’s Café
Being born in Mexico and raised by a mother fluent in the many morsels of its spice-packed cuisine, it’s hard to eat at a Mexican restaurant. Typically the experience can go one of two ways: either they try to reassure us that it’s “just like eating at home” – in which case I’ll save my money and eat at home – or they try to cater to the U.S. mentality of abundance with massive burritos that will make a Subway sandwich shy.
The huarache at Eva’s Café brings a bit of ease to a soul that grew up dreading any form of huarache-based discipline (blink twice if you get the joke). This colorful delight of a dish magically combines the aforementioned hominess with American exuberance while throwing in their own flavors. And trust me, you’ll want to enjoy this dish with its freshly-made maíz base (a thick tortilla in the shape of a sandal), a thin layer of beans, a mix of melted Monterey jack cheese with queso fresco heated up, your choice of meat or vegetarian (which comes with mushroom and bell peppers), and avocado, all topped with a cooked nopal sliced in a way that makes it look like it’s high-fiving its huarache friend. It comes with a cooked serrano pepper to give it a smoky flavor that adds more of a punch.
EVA’S CAFÉ, 246 Williams Road, Salinas. 998-8820.
