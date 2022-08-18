It may be best to sit for a moment and absorb what is about to follow.
Ready? One of the most unexpected good meal deals in Monterey County is a $50 tray of nachos.
Consumers may be numbed by the imperfect storm of inflationary forces and their effect on dining out. Prime cuts of steak in the $90 range, quick drive-through lunches pushing $20 – such numbers almost draw shrugs. But $50 for what was once ballpark fare?
The restaurant with the audacity to charge so much is Hay’s Place in Pebble Beach. And $50 actually does break down to a bargain.
It’s a shareable dish, for starters. One order satisfies the cravings of at least two people. And in the nachos pantheon – if such a thing exists – these sit at or near the top.
The nutty sweetness of blue and yellow chips take on the rustic earthiness of black beans in a queso blanco wielding a tang that balances the creamy note. A selection of sauces served alongside sway from smoky heat to cool, mellow and bright.
That’s what they bring you for $25. Add lobster – a lot of it – and the toll doubles. But the shellfish lends a sweet, musty richness that plays nicely with everything in the mix. And you don’t need to be so extravagant – call for short rib instead and it becomes a $37 dinner for two with an expansive view over the rooftops of the lodge and the Pacific.
This is Pebble Beach, but nachos give the setting a relaxed, informal vibe. The restaurant furthers this with a whimsical presentation. Nachos arrive in a tin can. When the vessel is lifted, chips, beans, meat and queso spill over the platter.
Unexpected deals are a relative term. It’s possible, however, to duck into fine establishments and leave with your credit intact.
The circumstances that have sent food costs soaring add dollar signs to pretty much everything, including tapas. At $10 for tortilla española and $14 for croquetas de jamón, the bill at Promesa can add up quickly. But Chef Anthony Quintana can turn something as simple as Marcona almonds into a warm memory. And he offers a chef’s selection of tapas, cheese and charcuterie for $85 that is more than enough for two.
Ham croquettes crackle into tufts of cashmere potato punctuated by tangy cubes of meat. A selection of olives plays a range of octaves on the senses, once sweet and delicate then nutty or fruity or dragging herbal claws. Its simplicity is not overwhelmed by craft.
The Sardine Factory long ago established itself as a haven for white tablecloth dining, where guests are expected to take their time and savor the meal. Yet the restaurant responded to the more casual pace with a bar menu that features several unexpected twists.
In a restaurant where the prime rib-eye steak is served with truffle butter and the signature abalone bisque was ordered by President Reagan, a burger and fries may seem like an afterthought. Indeed, there is little pretense given to the sandwich, no pan-seared foie gras frills, no poached egg.
Sure, the bun of choice is brioche and the burger is decked with arugula in place of lettuce, along with a biting cheddar instead of common American cheese. But it relishes in the rough-hewn huskiness of good red meat, in this case, a blend of ground short rib and sirloin.
With fries on the side, it’s a deal at $19.
A burger probably does suit Sardine Factory’s menu, given the tendency toward meat. Sea Root in Monterey’s Hyatt Regency, however, draws inspiration from Mediterranean flavors. So the smashburger catches attention.
As it should – two patties of hearty beef with a rustic, bittersweet char. The fries show a kitchen taking its time, even with a basic presentation. A fragile, crisp veneer breaks into the comfortable notion of mashed potatoes. Not bad for $22.
Not so long ago, you probably would have needed to sit down before being jolted by the news of a $22 burger. Remember? Now, it’s a reminder that, in today’s dining scene, a “good deal” is all relative.
