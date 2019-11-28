Taste of India
Two weeks. That’s how long Taste of India has been serving guests – a mere blip in which lumps usually get taken and wrinkles show. But if the restaurant’s lamb samosas are any indication, the kitchen is easing smoothly through its start.
The golden shell has a mellow, nutty character with a faint sweetness that supports the filling with a warm and comfortable tinge. But there’s something more, and it’s in the way the crust crackles without splintering, feels thin but at the same time cushy. It’s so rarified you could wander into verse and leave no room for a sonnet on the minced meat within.
Taste of India’s chefs, Kamaljeet Singh and one who just goes by the singular Uttam, will not reveal the spices they blend into the lamb mixture (other than “a lot – it’s India”), but they contribute an earthy, toasty streak within which layers of smoky heat and rustic twangs rise, fall and sometimes break through to the surface. Yet the seasoning plays as a reserve, supporting the burly savor of the lamb as well as the gentle earthiness of the dough.
These are the touches you expect from a veteran restaurant. Taste of India has achieved it in just two weeks.
TASTE OF INDIA, 1180 Forest Ave. #A, Pacific Grove. 641-7493.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.