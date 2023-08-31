On a warm day, Lolita’s Ice Cream is a popular place on Soledad’s Front Street. It brings you back to Mexico when you step in – with colorful walls and light shades made of rope. The shop sells antojitos (snacks) and other Mexican street food that will satisfy your sweet, spicy or savory cravings, from raspados (shaved ice) to fruit cocktails, tortas and even pozole.
The place is a family-owned and operated business that has been around for three decades. Maria Esther Lopez Mendoza and her husband Longino Castro started their business in a small commercial space on Kidder Street in 1993, selling ice cream, raspados and nachos. They didn’t have a large menu or inventory, and each time they ran out of cups or ice, their young son Daniel would go to the store to get supplies.
Prior to starting this business, the couple worked selling products door to door. One day when Castro was doing his route, he noticed a sign transferring a business on Kidder Street. He told his wife, who saw it as an opportunity to start their own business.
“She told me: ‘Buy it for me, buy it for me,’” he says.
They named it Lolita’s after their daughter.
After three years on Kidder Street, Lolita’s moved to its current location in a commercial space on Front Street, a place about eight times larger. Front Street runs along Highway 101 and is a popular place for locals and travelers visiting Pinnacles National Park or who are just passing by Soledad on their way to their final destination. Little by little they started to expand their menu, adding tortas, fruit juices and more. Now the Lolita’s menu has over 50 options to choose from – and people can stop by to quickly grab a drink or snack or sit down and eat a full meal.
Recently, Lolita’s turned 30 years old, and received recognition for its long-running operation from California’s 29th Assembly District and 14th Senate District.
“It has been a lot of effort,” Lopez Mendoza says in Spanish. “Thanks to God, we’ve always had a lot of clientele.”
Beyond the recognition from government representatives, the family celebrated the 30th anniversary of their business with a group hug and doing what they do best: providing tasty Mexican snacks and food. Every member of the family – including Lopez Mendoza, her husband, her daughter Lolita and the couple’s two sons – have all worked in the family business. The oldest, Daniel, and youngest, Ronaldo, both still work at Lolita’s.
Nachos, tortas and shaved ice are some of the most popular items. Lolita’s also sells obispos – a sweet, refreshing treat with raspado, ice cream, condensed milk and a touch of powdered cinnamon that is very common in Guanajuato, Mexico – the state Castro and Lopez Mendoza are from.
A favorite obispo combo is Horchata shaved iced with vanilla ice cream. But if these flavors are not of your liking, no problem – customers can mix and match from the store’s selection of 12 syrup flavors and 18 ice cream flavors. Lopez Mendoza learned how to make them by experimenting with ingredients. She highlights that she didn’t go to school, but this wasn’t an obstacle to having a business or creating her own ice cream recipes.
Most of the food and sweet flavors are house-made, including the syrup for the raspados, the carnitas and tamales (pork, sweet and rajas and cheese). The only seasonal item is champurrado – a thick and creamy chocolate-based atole thickened with corn masa or flour (a drink sold only during winter).
Former South County residents return to Lolita’s, and travelers return to a comforting Mexican snack spot along the 101 every time they come back home or pass by. “People come and seek our products. That motivates us more and makes us move forward,” Lopez Mendoza says. “That keeps us in business.”
