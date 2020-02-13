Love can be elusive, Love Potion even moreso. It flirts with you through color, like the lingering embers of a sunset. It winks at you with a bouquet of welcoming fruit – cherry and raspberry are added during fermentation. But the Valentine’s-themed beer at Carmel Craft Brewing Company is not one for commitment, even as it puts its spell on you.
While the fruit is alluring, it doesn’t wear on the malt. While the sweeter impressions soothe the palate, a lean minerality comes through, as well as a faint citrus zest – nothing obvious, but all creating an easy balance. A warm, toasty grain gives it a familiar finish. Somehow it makes you feel as if you are drinking in a tropical paradise.
Brewmaster Marco Herrera mixed a little pomegranate into a wheat beer base. “The result creates a sweet medley of flavors that are familiar and are appealing to the eye,” he says.
Herrera is also a fan of tart beers, so he is working on a kettle sour brewed with cherry and raspberry. So like love, Love Potion comes and goes. But there’s nothing like that first blush – or sip.
CARMEL CRAFT BREWING COMPANY, 3777 The Barnyard, Carmel. 776-3379, carmelcraft.com
