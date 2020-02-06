John Whitacre works at a golf course. From that, one can assume he plays the game, right? “I do – not well,” he says.
Whitacre is food and beverage director for Porter’s in the Forest, the restaurant at Pebble Beach’s Poppy Hills Golf Course. It’s a post the Salinas native and Everett Alvarez High School graduate has held for three years. He’s putting in longer hours during Pro-Am weekend, as the restaurant is open until 7pm.
Weekly: You have to sit inside and look out at the course. That must be frustrating.
Whitacre: With the green, the Del Monte Forest – that is definitely something that occurs at this course.
How many Arnold Palmers do you sell?
The Arnold Palmer is one of the more popular choices. And we can spike it. But it’s definitely the golfer’s preferred nonalcoholic beverage.
Are the challenges of a golf course restaurant different?
Our times of busy operation are dependent on golf rather than the normal breakfast, lunch and dinner rush. I’m checking the tee sheet two to three weeks out. And every day I’m looking at tee times plus four to four-and-a-half hours.
What do you do to make the restaurant stand out?
Primarily by trying to elevate what you see, without being more expensive than what you would expect. We do a lot of farm-to-table, we make our own bacon, we smoke our own meats. The Forest Burger with our house-made bacon is a classic.
Is that your favorite?
We just updated our menu, so I would say the fish taco – local cod, beer battered, house-made corn tortillas. A lot of times corn tortillas will fall apart. But these have a subtle crispness. They don’t break.
