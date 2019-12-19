Melville Tavern
If some scribe were to assemble a canon of American comfort food, meatloaf would certainly be prominent. It’s a staple at truck stops, but can be dressed up for fine dining. Simple and familiar, meatloaf is also subject to personal whims – a coating of baked ketchup, for example.
At Melville Tavern, chef Ernesto Ruiz and his kitchen crew ladle their meatloaf with a mushroom-studded brown gravy. Maybe it’s not the most creative approach, but this basic reduction of pan drippings and red wine really brings the restaurant dish home. A dark cherry tang counters the rustic, earthy foundation, and both develop flavors from the ground beef – a rich must from the pan juices, a tart minerality from the wine. In between, there’s a sharp, bittersweet wisp of tarragon that yokes the two main ingredients together. The sauce draws even more depth from the mushrooms.
Oh, yeah – the meatloaf. It’s packed, but not so dense that it feels weighty. There are grumbling scorched streaks along the edges that complement the sauce. And the sauce… guess we’ve done that, but it’s what pulls everything on the plate into one warm, comforting memory.
MELVILLE TAVERN 484 Washington St., Monterey. 643-9525, melvilletav.com.
