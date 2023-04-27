SNACK ATTACK… Ad Astra Bread Co. is getting ready to settle into its new home on Alvarado Street, so Other Brother Beer Co. has introduced The Snack Shack to fill the food void left behind. Chef Josie Lewis has crafted a menu of snacks, salads and sandwiches that can be served from behind the bar while they build out a fully functioning kitchen. 877 Broadway Ave., Seaside. 747-1106, otherbrotherbeer.com.
HALL OF FAMER… The Whaling Station has been inducted into the Steakhouse Hall of Fame. (Bet you didn’t know that was a thing.) Founded by Bob Sambol, the Steakhouse Hall of Fame celebrates those in the steakhouse industry that go above and beyond. The Whaling Station is one of only seven inducted steakhouses, and the only steakhouse in all of California to be part of the group. 763 Wave St., Monterey. 373-3778, thewhalingstation.com.
CARBO LOAD IT… Big Sur International Marathon weekend means runners, and runners mean pasta. At 5:30pm on Friday, April 28, join a big group of local runners at Carmel Valley Lodge for a fundraising dinner for Relay for Rachael – an annual event that raises money for local photographer Rachael Short, who was left quadriplegic by a car accident in 2010. You don’t need to be a runner to enjoy homemade lasagna, appetizers and dessert. Tickets ($50) can be purchased online at events.helphopelive.org/event/5791/signup. 8 Ford Road, Carmel Valley.
STAY FOR DINNER… Stationæry is bringing back dinner service on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights starting on Thursday, May 4. The popular Carmel spot will introduce a new menu weekly to provide the best seasonal dishes, with some staple items remaining consistent. Brunch will be served from 8am-3pm and dinner from 5:30-9pm, with afternoon offerings in between. San Carlos Street between 5th and 6th, Carmel. 250-7183, thestationaery.com.
FRIED FRIDAYS… Fried chicken Friday is back at The Meatery. For $65 you can get a boxed fried chicken dinner for two. Each box comes with six pieces of pickle-brined fried chicken, buttermilk biscuits, fried green tomatoes, pimento mac & cheese and coleslaw. Place orders in advance online. 1534 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. 656-8810, themeateryseaside.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.