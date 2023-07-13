No, you cannot select dinner from the tank, but fresh local fish is certainly on the menu at the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s cafe, a smoothly functioning operation with wide ocean vistas that presents to the Aquarium’s visitors an omnivore’s dilemma.
That’s because the cafe offers everything – a combination of upscale dining in a casual format (miso ora king salmon on soba noodles, lemon herb chicken with artichokes, quinoa and pistachios), an all-American grill (fish and chips, burgers, as well as chicken tenders for children), and a kiosk that would put most international airports to shame (milk, bottled water, yogurt parfait and Monterey Beer from Alvarado Street Brewery).
Partnerships with local and sustainable vendors are at heart of the operation, says Mariana Arredondo, who has worked at the Aquarium Cafe as the operations manager for six years and is passionate about the facility.
“We live in the perfect place to source local, fresh, organic produce, so we always have fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables to offer and play with in our creative menus,” she says. “I am proud of the changes we have been able to make as pioneers in sustainable choices in our industry. We offer an elevated, seasonal menu with a wonderful variety of colors, flavors and textures.”
In addition to the common dining space, there are four separate food stations – two of them devoted to hot food, with soups and salads on one side, pasta carbonara and a bacon burger on the other. The third is a baked goods, coffee and dessert station, where it’s hard to say no to donuts in the shape of a turtle. Finally, the to-go section – located next to island-style cashier counters – will match you with the cold beverage of your choice, along with apples, oranges and bananas.
Somehow the cafe offers everything that a diner might want – burritos, fries, sushi – but also the trendy and the regional, such as a poke bowl or cioppino. To break the seafood routine, there’s even a bison burger.
It’s also a precise operation. All dishes are available immediately; the staff gradually adds more trays as items disappear from the line. Prices are reasonable – if any restaurant prices can be called reasonable these days.
There is also plenty of evidence of the institution’s obsession with sustainability. Refillable water bottles are allowed and encouraged; the cafe eliminated single-use items, opting for reusables like ceramic coffee mugs instead of paper to-go cups. All food containers are compostable and reusable; there are compostable napkins and condiment cups. The cafe uses paper straws and bamboo food trays rather than plastic. Beverages are served in aluminum or glass bottles. A zero-plastic policy is one of the main rules, Arredondo explains.
“I love the food aspect and the creativity of making better choices and being able to share that with our guests, our teams and others in our industry,” she says.
But what she loves the most about her job is the opportunity to meet people from all over the world on a daily basis.
Thousands of people visit Monterey Bay Aquarium each week and they end up – along with their spouses, children, parents, cousins and friends – at the cafe tables. The atmosphere is relaxed; thanks to the dramatic views from the picture windows, one does not feel the pressure of the crowd.
The Aquarium Cafe is also an ideal place to eat lunch alone – whether during a personal visit to Monterey or, for residents, on a “date day” with the city. With families, couples and singles from all over the world, the multilingual cafeteria-style experience is the optimal form of eating alone but together. You will not have to wait for your meal and when you are done, you can simply hand over your tray at the people-operated exit counters.
A visit to the Aquarium Cafe results in a full belly and a clean conscience.
