HELLO SUNRISE… There’s a new breakfast spot on Lighthouse and it’s quickly becoming a fan favorite. Sunrise Cafe is open daily from 8am to 2pm and serves all the breakfast and lunch staples like breakfast burritos, home-style pancakes and eggs, prepared in a plethora of different ways. Dig in. 204 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. 372-1170, instagram.com/sunrise_cafe_monterey.
FORAGE FOR YOURSELF… It’s rainy out there, which means it’s mushroom season. If you have been wanting to learn how to safely forage for mushrooms, Julia’s Vegetarian Restaurant is offering a series of classes. Every Sunday during the month of January they offer a three-hour foraging class where participants will learn which mushrooms to avoid and which are safe to consume. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at bit.ly/JuliasForagingClass. Or, simply stop by the restaurant to enjoy some delicious mushroom dishes. 1180 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. 656-9533, juliasveg.com.
FORAGE FROM HOME… Speaking of mushroom season, Big Sur Foragers Festival – a benefit for the Big Sur Health Center – has partnered with hospitality company Acquire to put on a virtual event this year. While you may think you need to be in person to fully enjoy this kind of experience, think again. Acquire has prepared a selection of forager kits to be enjoyed at home while you participate. Select from the wine kit, virtual tasting kit, or full foragers kit. The event will take place on Jan. 21, but kit sales end Jan. 8. Place your order at bit.ly/ForagerFest2023.
PARK(LET) IT… The city of Pacific Grove has decided, after much deliberation and with an outpouring of feedback from the community, to allow restaurant parklets to stay. Restaurant owners – and outdoor diners – rejoice. For more details on what’s next, visit mcweekly.com/news.
NEW BY THE SLOUGH… Woodward Marine Market recently opened in Moss Landing, serving fresh seafood, coffee, dessert and incredible views right on the water. Enjoy an order of fish tacos or calamari on the picturesque dining deck, complete with a fire pit. The market is open Monday through Saturday from 11:30am-6pm, and Sundays from 11:30am-4pm. 10932 Clam Way, Moss Landing Harbor. 632-0857, woodwardmarinemarket.com
