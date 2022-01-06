POP-UP PREVIEW… In a prelude to opening later this year, Chez Noir will be holding pop-up dinners at Stationaery. The first will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 11, starting at 5:30pm. On offer is a seafood-centric, four-course meal for $85 per person and a wine pairing with winemaker Samuel Louis Smith for $45 per person. San Carlos Street between 5th and 6th, Carmel. cheznoircarmel.com.
BIG SUR BENEFICIARIES… The annual Big Sur Food and Wine Festival is about flavor and fun, but also a cause. The Big Sur Food and Wine Foundation has announced the beneficiaries of the $150,000 raised by the 2021 festival, and the will be distributed to 13 different Big Sur nonprofits in the areas of health, education, safety and the arts. That includes $45,000 each for Big Sur Fire and the Big Sur Health Center (the largest two amounts) as well as money for the Henry Miller Library, Esselen Tribe of Monterey County and more.
FIRST FIRST FRIDAY… Celebrate the first Friday of the year with Night Market 831. It’s a great opportunity to dance, create art, shop and eat. Central Coastan Pizza, Cre’s BBQ & Soul Food, Mmm Churros! and Seoul Food 831 will help satisfy your hunger while Nitrocycle, Post No Bills and Zumum Tea will help you quench your thirst. You can also bring diapers of all sizes to donate to All In Monterey. Wear warm layers – it’s all outdoors. 525 Ortiz Ave., Sand City. facebook.com/nightmatket831.
PAELLA PARTY… Carmel Valley olive oil boutique The Quail & Olive is hosting a paella cooking demonstration on Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 5-7pm. Chef Camilla Mann will guide you through the process of making paella valenciana, a traditional Spanish dish made with chicken, rabbit and snails. In addition to getting to taste the dish, you’ll have the opportunity to do a wine tasting and purchase a paella kit. Tickets are $55 per person, available at bit.ly/MakePaella. 14 Del Fino Place, Carmel Valley. 659-4288, quailandolive.com.
HOORAY FOR HALF-OFF… Who doesn’t like a deal? You can get bottles of wine for half-off on Wednesdays at the Big Sur River Inn, and score $10 off on Sundays at Trailside Cafe (from 6-8pm). The River Inn is at 64800 Highway 1, Big Sur, 667-2700, bigsurriverinn.com. Trailside Cafe is at 3 Del Fino Place, Carmel Valley, 298-7453, trailsidecafecv.com. Cheers.
