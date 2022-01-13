CUISINE BY THE SEA… Carmel Culinary Week begins Friday, Jan. 14 and concludes on Sunday, Jan. 23. There will be events happening all over town showcasing the best food and beverage Carmel has to offer. You can download a free virtual passport that will show you all the events and give you access to special offerings. Visit bit.ly/CarmelCulinary for more.
DINE OUT IN SUPPORT… On Wednesday, Jan. 19, Wild Fish Restaurant will donate 15 percent of all sales to the Big Sur Foragers Festival, which benefits the Big Sur Health Center. And then on Thursday, Jan. 20 Lugano Swiss Bistro will donate 20 percent of sales to the same cause. Join for good food, drinks and fun for a good cause. Reservations are recommended and can be made by phone. Wild Fish is at 545 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove, 373-8523, wild-fish.com. Lugano Swiss Bistro is at 3670 The Barnyard, Carmel, 626-3779, swissbistro.com.
NEW YEAR, NEW COCKTAIL… The Haute Enchilada has added a buzzworthy new cocktail to the menu in celebration of the new year. The Haute Honey Bee and is made with plata tequila, homemade honey syrup, freshly squeezed lemon juice and a dash of angostura bitters, and is garnished with a cinnamon sugar rim. Buzz on over and bee sure to check out this delicious concoction (sorry). 7902 Moss Landing Road, Moss Landing. 633-5843, huateenchilada.com.
TASTINGS AND TUNES… Every Saturday in January you’ll be able to enjoy live music while wine tasting at the Puma Road tasting room at Portola Plaza from 5-7pm. They’ll be joined by Out Of The Blue on Saturday, Jan. 15, Magenta Spreen on Jan. 22 and Sej Miles on Jan. 29. 281 Alvarado St., Monterey. 747-1911, pumaroad.com.
UNWIN(E)D FOR PEACE OF MIND… Join Hofsas House Hotel on Jan. 21 for the first “Local’s Favorite Wine Friday” of the year. They will be serving wine from Bernardus Winery from 5:30-7pm in their poolside meeting room. Tickets are $15 per person and include a glass of wine and small bites, and all proceeds go to nonprofit Peace of Mind Dog Rescue. Space is limited and reservations are required and can be made by phone or email. San Carlos Stretty between 3rd and 4th, Carmel. 624-2745, carrie.theis@hofsashouse.com, hofsashouse.com
