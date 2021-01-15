FIELD FRESH… With Covid lockdowns still in full effect, many people are turning to grocery pickup and delivery services. One local option includes From Our Market. Their premise is simple: Order your weekly groceries from local farmers markets. Their “Best of the Market” package costs $45-$71 and promises the freshest seasonal fruits and veggies. If you don’t want to pay the delivery fee, opt for curbside pickup at the Monterey Farmers Market at Del Monte Center. Order at fromourmarket.com
MORE FRESH… Another option for fresh fruit and veg straight to you is Jeannie Girl Fresh Produce Delivery. This one – woman operation offers $20 and $25 produce box options which could include several varieties of lettuce, treats like artichokes and sweets like fruit delivered to your door. Call or text 277-0891 to set up an order.
BEST DRESSED… Now that you have boxes of fresh produce, get some locally sourced salad dressing from Parsley and Fig. Using ingredients from California (with a focus on Monterey County) they offer several Italian-style dressings, including a Champagne vinaigrette called Salud and an Italian-herb vinaigrette called Terra. 401-1503, instagram.com/parsleyandfig.
CARAMELS-BY-THE-SEA… If your sweet tooth is in need of satiating, a good place to start is Sweets of Eden. They specialize in small-batch, slow-cooked caramels. Flavors range from vanilla and coffee to unique varieties such as passion fruit and chipotle. Find them at select local stores or order direct; 783-5566, sweetsofeden.net.
THE BAD NEWS… Stay-at-home orders, which include a prohibition on sit-down dining even outdoors, remain in effect in Monterey County with no end date after the hopeful Jan. 11 end date came and went. Order in, tip well, and help local restaurants get by.
SOMETHING SWEET… If you want something fancy, consider special ordering from Sabreezy Sweets. The cakes by Greenfield-based baker Sabryna Cardenas look as amazing as they taste. She specializes in intricately designed theme cakes, often with chocolate-covered strawberries embedded into the cake itself. She also offers churro cheesecakes, combining two of my favorite things. If you want one for a special occasion, order ahead; she books up. Instagram.com/sabreezysweets
