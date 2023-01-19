Morsels 01.19.23

FARM TO TABLE… The 43rd annual EcoFarm conference is currently underway through Jan. 21 at Asilomar Conference Grounds. The conference features keynote speeches and workshops on all manner of topics in sustainable farming, from climate justice to curating and supporting the next generation of farmers. For more information and to register, visit eco-farm.org.
CHEESIN’ OVER CHEESESTEAKS… The Oli’s Cheesesteaks food truck is gearing up to add new locations to its weekly repertoire. You can now enjoy delicious, melty cheesesteaks at the Pacific Grove Everyone’s Harvest farmers market on Mondays from 3-6pm and at Post No Bills every second and fourth Friday from 3-8pm. Visit instagram.com/olis_cheesesteaks for other pop-up locations.
A Perfect Theme… In case you didn’t know, January is both National Tea Month and National Meat Month. The Great British Bake Shop in Salinas is teaming up with neighbor Gold Leaf Spice & Tea for a celebration of these two special occasions. Join them on Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 2-4pm for a cheeky open house. Enjoy samples of authentic British meat pies with a “cuppa” tea – as it should be. 8 West Gabilan St., Salinas. 356-0005, thegreatbritishbakeshop.com.
RADICI RADNESS… Are you ever in the mood for farmers market-style goods when the market isn’t happening? There is a new solution to this problem. Radici Market has opened at Hacienda Hay and Feed to bring you market finds like fresh, seasonal foods and local goods from a variety of your favorite vendors and eateries. Check out the farmstand Tuesday through Saturday from 9am-5pm and Sundays from 10am-4pm. 7180 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. instagram.com/radicimarket.
WINTER WELLNESS… Blue Zones Project and the Marina library are bringing a fun, healthy, family-friendly event to the community. Join them at the Marina branch library on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10am for gardening activities, a Zumba class and – best of all – plant-based bites. There will also be a prize drawing where a lucky winner could take home a bicycle. 190 Seaside Circle, Marina. friendsofthemarinalibrary.org, montereycounty.bluezonesproject.com
