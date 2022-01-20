ROUND UP… If you love both barbecue and helping children with life-threatening conditions and their families find support, then head over to Salinas City BBQ. They are asking their patrons this year to round up their bill, and to donate the change to Partnership for Children, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing access to services for children with life-threatening conditions in Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties. 700 W. Market St., Salinas. 758-2227, salinascitybbq.com.
PARTY LIKE IT’S FRIDAY… Fried Chicken Friday, that is, courtesy of The Meatery. As the Seaside butchery gets going under new ownership and leadership from Chef Todd Fisher, it recently launched a new end-of-week special. The meal, which serves two, comes with fried chicken, pimento mac and cheese, red cabbage and Pippin apple slaw, buttermilk biscuits and more. It must be pre-ordered for pick up on Friday afternoon. Visit instagram.com/the_meatery for information on how to order. $55 feeds two. 1534 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. 656-8810, themeatery.us.
STOKED ON SWEETS… For the month of January, Captain + Stoker is hosting guest bakers to provide their sweets and treats. They have a rotating schedule with Bees Knees Bakery, Kimchi’s Kakes & Desserts, Everything You Knead Bakery, B.E.G. For More Sweets, Nece’s Gluten Free, Lazy Daisy Cookie Co., Annie’s Bananies and Hidalgo Pies. Check the schedule online to see when each baker’s goodies will be there. 398 E. Franklin St., Monterey. 901-3776, captainandstoker.com.
FOOD BUSINESS 101… El Pájaro Community Development Corp. hosts a free Zoom webinar series to tell you all you need to know about opening a food business. The sessions take place on Jan. 24, 26, 31 and Feb. 2, from 6-7:30pm. They’ll provide information on creating a business plan, obtaining permits, packaging, distribution and more. 722-1224, elpajarocdc.org.
CERVEZA TO CELEBRATE… Let’s raise a pint to the region’s growing beer scene. La Cantina Brewing Company, which has been creating craft beers for years, has recently opened a new brewery, storefront and taproom in Salinas. You can now enjoy their delicious brews in their beautifully renovated new digs. 165 Main St., Salinas. Hours and more information online at instagram.com/lacantinabrewingcompany.
