Morsels 01.21.21

MOCHI AND ME… If you’re looking for a sugar rush with a unique texture, get a mochi donut box from Koahware, based out of Salinas. Their boxes are full of cute little decorated donuts made from chewy, rice-based mochi. They have hazelnut, s’mores and even (gasp!) pumpkin-spice flavored donuts, Find them and order online at instagram.com/koahware. Order early and often, because they sell out fast.
BOUNTY OF THE BAY… Need fish? Want fish? Here’s how to get fish, fresh from local Monterey Bay boats. A few fishermen got together to form the Monterey Fisherman’s Market as a way to let people know when local boats are coming in with fresh catches. Depending on the catch, they’ve had rock crab, spot prawns and halibut. They usually sell at Monterey Harbor on weekends; register for notifications on what they caught, and when and where they are selling, online at instagram.com/montereyfishermansmarket.
SQUID SAMMY… Speaking of seafood, Alvarado Street Brewery is offering a new calamari sandwich: fried tubes and tentacles, tartar sauce, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, red onion, jalapeño aioli on a brioche bun. 655-2337.
MEATY LOCAL MEATS… For the meat lover in your life, get some certified Black Angus local, grass-fed beef from the Doud Family Ranch, a fifth-generation cattle ranch located in Big Sur. Their inventory changes seasonally, so email or call to see what they have available. 229-2821, bigsurbovine@gmail.com.
SAUSAGE FEST… Pick up some sausages to replenish after a long day of herding cattle (or, at least, looking at videos of cattle grazing in scenic places on YouTube?). Cowboy Sausage & Chili Company does a unique Kurobuta 1908 Italian sausage, based off of a 104-year-old family recipe, and you can snag some to shove in your pie hole on Sundays from 10am-2pm at the Carmel Valley Farmers Market, located at 77 W. Carmel Valley Road, or you can call to order at 261-0540.
BUILD A BAR… Why stop with Eat Local, when you can Drink Local too. Start with Monterey Rye or California Moonshine from Fog’s End Distillery, based in Greenfield. (Find their liquor in several local markets and online at fogsenddistillery.com.) Then, get some bitters from Big Sur-based The Bitter Ginger and you’re ready to go wild (responsibly) with some cocktail recipes. Bitters are alcoholic spirits infused with herbs, roots, fruits and leaves; Bitter Ginger carries celery, blood orange and lemon varieties. thebitterginger.com.
