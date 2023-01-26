PERIOD PIECE… Montrio Bistro is moving the decimal back and offering a small plate or craft cocktail for just $1.89. Stop by between 4:30pm and 5pm to get the chef’s choice for that unbeatable price. 414 Calle Principal, Monterey. 648-8880, montrio.com.
POP IT UP… After three years off, the Monterey Sports Center is opening up its concession stand featuring a unique local pop-up: Chef David Pasculli will be serving his gourmet Sammich’d sandwiches, many featuring spice blends by Yolk Marketplace. The concession stand will be open Saturday-Sunday Feb. 4-5 and 18-19. 301 E. Franklin St., Monterey. instagram.com/sammichd, instagram.com/yolkmarketplace.
DEALS WORTH C-ING… The C Restaurant + Bar has launched a new happy hour menu. Monday through Thursday from 4-6pm, offerings include a selection of small bites like arancini saffron risotto and Sonoma duck croquettes for just $8. They are also serving a select cocktail for $8, draft beers for $6, and wines by the glass for $7. Treat yourself without breaking the bank. 750 Cannery Row, Monterey. 375-4800, thecrestaurant-monterey.com.
Fully Planted… Want to make 2023 the year you learn about plant-based cooking and eating? The Blue Zones Project is here to help. The group hosts a cooking demo with Chef Rosario Garcia that will teach you how to make the food you’re already eating – with a vegetable twist. The free event happens Monday, Jan. 30 at Oldemeyer Center. 986 Hilby Ave., Seaside. Email ana.acosta@sharecare.com for more information.
READY TO ROAST… On the meatier end of the spectrum, Salt Wood Kitchen has decided that pig roasts are not just for special occasions. In fact, they’ve committed to roasting on both Sundays and Mondays from 2-5:30pm. A $45 ticket gets you freshly roasted suckling pig with a variety of sides. There are also draft beers on offer for $7. 3295 Dunes Drive, Marina. 883-5535, saltwoodkitchenandoysterette.com.
CINNAMON HEARTS… Spice up Valentine’s Day with heart-shaped churros from mmm… Churros, available by the dozen, half-dozen or individually. You can also purchase Valentine’s cards that can be redeemed for a heart-shaped churro any time this year. Find them at the upcoming Night Market 831 (at 525 Ortiz Ave., Sand City) from 5-9pm on Friday, Feb. 3. mmmchurros.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.