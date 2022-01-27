CORRAL VALLEY… Corral Wine Co., which has been producing small-batch wines since 2017, recently opened its first tasting room. You can now enjoy their self-proclaimed good but not fancy wines on their beautiful property in Carmel Valley. The tasting room is open Thursday through Monday from noon-5pm on weekdays and noon-6pm on weekends. 19 E. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. 298-7646, corralwine.com.
HARVEST TIME… The board of directors for Everyone’s Harvest Certified Farmers Markets has announced Hester Parker is the nonprofit’s new executive director. Parker was first a volunteer with the organization and has been on the board since 2016. She has taught courses on environmental justice and service learning at CSU Monterey Bay for over a decade, and in March 2020 cofounded a coalition to address disparities in Covid-19, which hit agricultural workers especially hard. For more information (and a calendar of farmers markets), visit everyonesharvest.org.
DON’T BREAKER THE BANK… If you want a great lunch for an even greater price, then head to Lucy’s on Lighthouse Fridays from noon-1pm for their new lunch special. You can get a Breaker Dog – a Nathan’s hot dog with ketchup and mustard – with a side of tots for just $5. 1120 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. 920-2006, lucyspg.com.
WELCOME BACK BARBECUE… After a much-needed and well-deserved vacation, the owners of Keoki’s Hawaiian Barbecue are back from the islands and their restaurant is open for full business hours again. You can pretend you’re in the islands yourself while enjoying Hawaiian cuisine like chicken katsu, kalua pork and much more. 3170 Vista Del Road, Suite H, Marina. 809-8644, instagram.com/khbmarina.
COFFEE DATE MATERIAL… CastleRock Cafe & Mercantile has already released its Valentine’s Day drink specials and they are perfect for some self-love sips, or a romantic coffee date. The creative new menu includes a strawberry matcha cloud, horchata strawberry cloud, raspberry cloud white mocha, an ube latte and a strawberry white mocha. You can also grab some gifts for your special someone from the locally sourced and curated gift shop. 667 Highway 68, Corral De Tierra. 998-7187, castlerockcafe.com.
