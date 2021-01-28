Morsels 01.28.21

OPEN UP… The SIP-era rules for restaurants have been a constantly moving target. Based on improved ICU capacity, the latest round of restrictions has lifted, and Monterey County is back to the Purple Tier – meaning outdoor-only table service is allowed again.
FEE FOR ALL… That reopening news is good for restaurants, but takeout is likely to remain big. On Jan. 20, Pacific Grove became the first local city to cap delivery fees for third-party services like DoorDash and Uber Eats, at 15 percent.
OH NUTZ… Is there anything better than a good peanut butter sandwich? If you’re looking to amp up your nut-butter-between-two-slices-of-bread game, check out Positively Nutz Nut Butters, where longtime friends from Santa Cruz have banded together to produce nut butters. Current flavors available include chocolate, Touch of Vanilla and Sunday Morning Cinnamon, and you can snag your jar (or jars) at farmers markets around Monterey County. Check them out at positivelynutz.com.
KNIVES OUT… Whether you’re cutting tofu, meat or celery, the importance of a sharp knife is paramount for the home chef. Get your knives sharpened by local bladesmith Sean Joseph’s company, Blade Tech. The average cost is about $7 per knife, ready within about 24 hours. Call or text him at 917-1330 to set up an appointment, or stop by his booth Sundays at the Carmel Valley Farmers Market.
MACARON MADNESS… These adorable little sugar bombs are all the rage, and if you’re looking for both (adorable and sugar bomb, that is), check out the elegantly decorated and customized macaron cookies made by local baker Jacquelyn M. Nickerson at Mac City Macarons. A dozen start at $25 with a variety of flavors offered. 444-5628, maccitymacarons.com.
BUTTER UP, SWEETHEART… Alta Bakery in Monterey has a Valentine’s Day special to-go, with a complete meal featuring beef Wellington and a salad, along with pot de crème (a baked chocolate custard) and two slices of banana bread. The whole experience costs $145. Pre-order at altamonterey.com.
GLUTEN FREEDOM… Some people can’t handle traditional flour, but that doesn’t mean they are without great options. Monterey-based Nece’s Gluten Free Baked Goods offers a variety of delectable goodies including muffins, cakes and vegan cookies. Savory options, such as mac and cheese, are also available. 316-9768, necesglutenfree.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.