MONTEREY IS FOR LOVERS… Captain + Stoker is hosting the perfect pre-V-Day event to get the lovers and friends ready for the big day. Stop by on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 5:30-8:30pm to get yourselves some locally made jewelry, custom chain-stitched clothing, and locally sourced vintage clothing. You can also make your own flower arrangement while enjoying live art displays and can get a bite from Oli’s Cheesesteak when hunger strikes. 398 E. Franklin St, Monterey. 901-3776, captainandstoker.com.
GAME DAY PIE… Get the Super Bowl game day pizzas you crave from Seaside’s The Oven – in addition to the regular menu, the spot will be whipping up two themed specials dedicated to Kansas City (yes, barbecue meat is involved) and Philadelphia. 720 Broadway Ave., Seaside. 899-1762.
BUNDLE FOR BAE… Scheid Vineyards is making Valentine’s shopping a little easier for you by pre-”pairing” two wine and chocolate bundles. For $79, including shipping, you can get an assorted box of Lulu’s Chocolates paired perfectly with either their 2020 Pinot Blanc or their 2020 Barbera. Orders must be placed by Sunday, Feb. 5. San Carlos and 7th, Carmel, 626-9463, scheidvineyards.com.
GET DOWN… Consider yourself a lucky duck if you attend Chef Cam’s upcoming paella de pato (duck paella) making workshop at The Quail & Olive on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Participants will learn the process to make this coveted dish, enjoy a Valentine’s themed meal and treats, and leave with recipes to re-create it at home. Tickets are $130 per person and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.
EARLY BIRD GETS THE DEAL… With sunsets still happening on the early side, Pangaea Grill is offering a sunset dinner early bird special: three courses for $32 from 3-5pm Monday-Friday. Pick a starter, main course and dessert for this hard-to-beat price. Reservations recommended. Ocean Avenue between Lincoln and Dolores, Carmel. 624-2569, pangaeagrillcarmel.com.
BABKA BAKE… Chabad of Monterey’s Women’s Circle is hosting a babka bake on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 4pm. Get your hands dirty in the dough while learning how to prepare and bake this traditional, sweet, braided bread. 620 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. 643-2770, monterey.chabadsuite.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.