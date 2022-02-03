DRIVE-THRU DELI… The congregation of Temple Beth El is making their annual kosher-style lunch a contactless event this year. You can pick up a kosher deli pack, which consists of a pound of pastrami or corned beef, a loaf of rye bread, a salad, four dill pickles and half of a chocolate cake for $33 at two drive-thru locations. Ordering in advance online or by phone is recommended, and orders can be picked up in Monterey or Salinas on Thursday or Friday, Feb. 10 or 11. 424-9151, templebethelsalinas.org.
KINZER AND DINNER… There are some exciting things happening at the Hyatt Carmel Highlands’ Pacific’s Edge. Chef Joshua Kinzer recently joined the team and is serving up a new dinner menu, with offerings from both land and sea. Kinzer is well-renowned in the area and has over 15 years of experience – with Cal Stamenov at Bernardus, Tim Wood at Carmel Valley Ranch and more. 120 Highlands Drive, Carmel. 622-5445, hyatt.com.
CHARCUTERIE HOW-TO… If you have been wanting to learn how create a beautiful charcuterie board, then The Cheese Fairy Charcuterie has the perfect opportunity for you. She leads a charcuterie class on Sunday, Feb. 27 from 1-3pm in Salinas. Learn how to style and assemble a standout board – and bring yours home to enjoy. There are only 12 spots available and tickets can be purchased for $80 in advance. To sign up, send a message at instagram.com/thecheesefairycharcuterie.
FLY BYE… Sushi Fly, the downtown Monterey sushi bar that opened in 2018, has closed. Owner Mike Adams said a recent injury, combined with two years of Covid stress, led to a reassessment of his interest in owning a restaurant. “As I began to think about my future, it became clear to me that owning a restaurant like Sushi Fly was not going to provide the quality of life I seek and I needed to make a change,” he wrote in a farewell letter. For more on some recent restaurant closings, and some exciting openings, visit montereycountyweekly.com/food_wine.
MARKET MOVE… The Oldtown Salinas Certified Farmers Market has outgrown its old location and moved from West Gabilan Street to the 300 block of Main Street. It continues to run on Saturdays from 9am-2pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.