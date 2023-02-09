COOKIE CRAFTING… Oscar’s Playground is hosting a Valentine’s Day cookie decorating party on Sunday, Feb. 12. Decorate a set of cookies with help of Chef Phillippe Costa, who has appeared on The Food Network. For $45, decorate and take home a dozen festive cookies, and enjoy two non-alcoholic beverages and an afternoon of fun. Reserve a space at oscarsplayground.com. 685 Cannery Row #3, Monterey. 241-6616, oscarsplayground.com.
LOVE, LUST AND LIBATIONS… Celebrate sensuality all month long at Lucia Restaurant & Bar at the Bernardus Lodge & Spa. Every weekend through February the restaurant offers a specialty, four-course menu centered around dishes with aphrodisiacs like oysters and dark chocolate (for more on that, see story, left). On the spicy end of things, they also have a list of lusty libations like the Menage À Trois martini and Sex In The Vines Sangria. 415 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. 658-3400, bernarduslodge.com.
BEER O’CLOCK… Seaside’s Other Brother Beer Co. hosts a kickoff party for the 2023 edition of SF Beer Week from 5-10pm on Saturday, Feb. 11. A ticket gets you unlimited tasters of locally (and locally-ish) brewed beers – think Alvarado Street, Fruition Brewing, Pacifica Brewing, the Slough Brewing Collective and many more. Plus there’ll be music, merch and food by Ad Astra. 877 Broadway Ave., Seaside. 747-1106, otherbrotherbeer.com.
PULL UP A BARSTOOL… There’s a swanky new cocktail bar, lounge and restaurant in Salinas by the name of Altura. The spot is a California take on a classic Sicilian bistro – serving up thin-crust pizzas and decadent pastas made with fresh local ingredients. There’s also a full bar and a lineup of craft cocktails. 66 W Alisal St., Salinas. 207-6266.
TACO TIME… Business has been booming since opening day (Jan. 21) at Tacos El Jalisciense in Seaside. The location (1390 Fremont Blvd.) is owner Moises Llamas-Hernandez’s third local spot. He previously operated two others in Salinas, down to one after his lease expired last July after a 23-year run. “Our main goal is to serve authentic street tacos,” Llamas-Hernandez says. “It’s really hard to find that flavor elsewhere, even in Mexico.”
