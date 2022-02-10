MONTRIO RETURNS… After a pandemic pause, renovations and the hunt for a new executive chef, Montrio Bistro is poised to reopen on Feb. 17 with Chef Sasha Lyon at the helm. Lyon began his culinary career at 14, graduated from the Culinary Institute of America and has worked alongside many renowned and celebrated chefs. He has a passion for creating dishes that are sustainably sourced and locally inspired. 414 Calle Principal, Monterey. 648-8880, montrio.com
CAKE FOR A CAUSE… Meals on Wheels of the Monterey Peninsula has partnered with Pacific Grove High School for a sweet fundraiser. Students from the high school’s culinary arts program will donate artisan cheesecakes (complete with hand-crafted cake stands made by ceramics students) to a benefit at 10am-2pm on Monday, Feb. 14. Cheesecakes will be sold for $30 to help support MOWMP’s home-delivered meals program. 700 Jewell Ave., Pacific Grove. 375-4454, mowmp.org
BEER WEEK IN THE BAY… San Francisco Beer Week is coming to Monterey County courtesy of Other Brother Beer Co. They host the kick-off party for the Coast Chapter of the Bay Area Brewers Guild on Friday, Feb. 11 from 2-10pm. Tickets are $50 ($75 for VIP) and include an hour-and-a-half session with unlimited tastings from a fantastic selection of Central Coast brewers. Attendees must present proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/BeerWeekOtherBrother. 877 Broadway Ave., Seaside. 747-1106, otherbrotherbeer.com
BLENDING WITH YOUR BETTER HALF… This is a sweet way to make a signature wine blend for Valentine’s Day. From Feb. 12-14, The Wine Experience hosts a blending special for two; for $69 you can try a private wine blending where you get to create four to six blends, then take home a whole bottle of your favorite with a custom label. Reservations are required. 381 Cannery Row, Monterey. 324-4974, wineexperience.org; reservations at bit.ly/VDayWineBlending
SNACKS AT STOKES… Stokes Adobe now hosts a happy hour daily from 4-5:30pm in their bar and patio area. They have bar snacks specials, beers for $4 and select wines and cocktails for $9. 500 Hartnell St., Monterey. 264-8775, stokesadobe.com
