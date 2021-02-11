Morsels 02.11.21

DISH DELISH… Celebrate the love of your life with a Valentine’s Day prix fixe dinner from Estéban in Monterey. Their menu includes a red beet salad, wagyu steak served with wild sea scallops and, to top it all off, a decadent dessert of chocolate & caramel custard slathered in cream. Cost is $60 per person. Dine on their patio or get it to go. 700 Munras Ave., Monterey, 375-0176.
PIZZA YOUR HEART… Angelina’s Pizzeria has the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for the pizza lover in your life: a kit to make a heart-shaped pizza. It comes with heart-shaped dough and toppings. All you have to do is put it together and bake it. You can preorder at their website (AngelinasPizzeria.org) or give them a call at 484-1164. 22736 Portola Drive, Salinas.
FLOUR POWER… Pick up some special ingredients for your baking needs at Mezzaluna Pasteria’s gourmet shop. Look for their finely ground Pasini flour to make your perfect pizza, black truffle oil to add decadence to any meal, or pick up some gelato Italiano for a tasty treat at home. The Italian market is open 5-8pm Wednesday to Sunday, 1188 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. 372-5325.
WINE AND ART, THE PERFECT COMBINATION… Shale Canyon Wines has some new art for its bottles and in the tasting room by local artist John Cerney, best known for his oversized, figurative cutout murals seen along roadsides all around the county. Try Shale Canyon’s award-winning Cabernet Franc starting at $30 at the tasting room on San Carlos Street between Ocean and 7th, or order a bottle or five at www.ShaleCanyonWines.com. Reservations are suggested for the tasting room patio, reservations@shalecanyonwines.com or 332-2227.
CHOWDER IN A BREAD BOWL… Get a bowl of the good stuff from S & M Clam Chowder Hut. Not only do they serve up the classic Boston-style clam chowder, they also offer cheesesteak sandwiches and specials like linguine and clams. Find them at the Salinas Farmers Market on West Gabilan Street from 9am-2pm Saturday, or the Carmel Valley Farmers Market 10am-3pm Sundays at 77 West Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley.
TwITWits… To Monterey’s long list of accolades, check out the Twitter account @nonstandardsmcd, which notes that the Monterey McDonald’s facade features black arches instead of the traditional yellow.
