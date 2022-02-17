TRIPLE DOUBLE GOLD… Three of Morgan Winery’s wines were awarded a double gold accolade at the San Francisco Chronicle’s Wine Competition. The three award-winning wines are: the 2019 Highland Chardonnay, 2019 Twelve Clones Pinot Noir and 2019 Cotes du Crow’s. Cheers! 204 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel. 626-3700, morganwinery.com.
BRAND NEW BEERD… The Beerded Bean, a Salinas-based coffee shop that serves small-batch coffee and craft beer (and hosts live music events), is opening a second location. The grand opening happens Saturday, Feb. 19 from noon-6pm. Swing by and celebrate with your brew of choice. 319 Mid Valley Shopping Center, Carmel Valley. 202-0966, instagram.com/thebeerdedbean.
PEPPER AND PETALS… Alta Bakery’s latte of the month is rose and white pepper – it’s festive in an unconventional way and has a flavor profile unlike any other. Give it a try before February is over. 502 Munras Ave., Monterey. 920-1018, altamonterey.com.
ADVANCED ARTICHOKE… The dates for the 62nd annual Artichoke Festival have been chosen and tickets are now on sale. The festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday, June 11-12 at the Monterey County Fairgrounds. This event, themed “Heart of the Harvest,” showcases the best of the county’s produce with farmers markets, cooking demonstrations and much more. 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey. 633-2465, artichokefestival.org.
PIZZA FRIDAYS… What better way to unwind after a long week than with some wine and pizza? Dawn’s Dream Winery hosts pizza night from 5-7pm on Fridays, featuring Chef Rich Pèpe’s pizzas from Little Napoli. Pizzas are $18 and can be enjoyed with a flight or a glass of wine. Pizzas are 50-percent off with the purchase of a bottle. Corner of 7th and San Carlos, Carmel. 659-2649, dawnsdreamwinery.com.
NACHOS AND KNOWLEDGE… Enjoy $5 beers and delicious nachos while you test your knowledge. Nacho Bizness is now hosting a trivia night every Wednesday starting at 7pm. The top team in each round wins a prize, so bring your brains and your buddies for some fun competition. 470 Alvarado St., Monterey. Nachobiz.biz.
