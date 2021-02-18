Morsels 02.18.21

EATING WELL… More local eateries are developing menus based off the Blue Zones Project, a community-wide health initiative to get people eating better and moving more. Culturas Hidalgo & Oaxaca’s Blue Zone-approved plant-based specials are good for your heart and your taste buds. Try the burrito with black beans, mushroom, zucchini blossoms, avocado and a side of salsa, or the green mole with squash and mushrooms. 473 E. Market St., Salinas, 975-4766. For more Blue Zones-approved restaurants, info.bluezonesproject.com/montereycounty.
NEW KID IN THE KITCHEN… Estéban Restaurant, known for its seasonal Spanish cuisine, has a new executive chef in Mario Garcia. He’s been a kitchen pro for 14 years, with past gigs that include The Sardine Factory and Roy’s at Pebble Beach. Garcia plans to roll out his new seasonal menu this month. Stop by to check it out at 700 Munras Ave., Monterey. 375-0176.
ONLY IN CALIFORNIA… Sure, you can call it fusion if you want to, because it is in fact a melding of Mexican and Japanese cuisine. Meet birria ramen. At Bajas Bar & Grill, they’ve combined the tastes and spices of a smoky Mexican soup with the springy noodles of ramen. They also serve poke tacos, unique rolls and micheladas. 435 Pajaro St., Salinas.
SLICK BUSINESS… Amp up your kitchen game with California-sourced oil and vinegar. Quail & Olive showcases the best the state has to offer, from extra virgin olive oils to blackberry balsamic vinegar made with berries grown in California. They also offer hyper-local goods such as Carmel Valley wildflower honey. 14 Del Fino Place, Carmel Valley, 659-4288, quailandolive.com.
BLACK EXCELLENCE… In recognition of Black History Month, here are some fantastic Black-owned food businesses to check out – not only in February, but any month. At Michelle’s Soul Food Kitchen, fried catfish plates or pork chop sandwiches are must-dos (2087 Del Monte Blvd., Seaside, 760-2368). For an elevated repast, check out Eddison and Melrose Tea Cottage, where Chef-Owner Karen Anne Murray offers the perfect place to enjoy afternoon tea and scones after your bridge game (1180 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove, 601-4851). For more Black-owned businesses, Community Before Cops is curating a list at instagram.com/communitybeforecops.
