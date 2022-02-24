Morsels 02.24.22

FOOD TRUCK FUN… Every last Saturday of the month, Odonata Winery hosts a food truck to provide guests with delicious eats to accompany their wine. On Saturday, Feb. 26 the spot goes to La Papa Baked Potatoes. 645 River Road, Salinas. 566-5147, odonatawines.com, instagram.com/lapapa.bakedpotatoes.
REAL BIG ANNIVERSARY… Community Supported Fishery Real Good Fish is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The subscription service, a CSF – think a CSA for seafood – has dedicated the last decade to providing easier access to sustainably sourced fish. They partner with numerous organizations to provide high-quality seafood to those who may not have access to it otherwise and to create beneficial policies for the fishing industry. Congrats on 10 years of success and growth. 332-1234, realgoodfish.com.
NEW ROOTS… There are a lot of exciting new developments at the Sea Root Bar at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel. In addition to some impressive renovations, they recently brought Andrew Boggan on as the head of the new bar program (see story, p. 38). Boggan has a plethora of ideas for the new program, starting with an extended happy hour on weekdays from 3-6pm. Stop in for local wines, craft beers, signature cocktails and select small bites all for $6 each. 1 Old Golf Course Road, Monterey. 372-1234, hyatt.com.
NOT-SO-TOURISTY TUESDAY… Tuesdays at The Salty Seal are for locals appreciation. The bar offers a 10-percent discount on all food and drink, all day and night, to anyone who brings in a local ID, every Tuesday. Give and receive some local love while sitting by the fire, playing pool or darts, and enjoying some food and beverages. 653 Cannery Row, Monterey. 920-2327, saltysealpub.com.
NUEVO MEZCALERO… Alvarado Street Brewery’s Yeast of Eden line has teamed up with Is/Was Brewing, SACRED Agave, Agave Road Trip and La Luna Mezcal to create a unique new saison called Maestro Mezcalero that is fermented with Cupreata agave hearts. It has bright notes of zested citrus and orange blossom with a smokey, earthy taste. A portion of Maestro Mezcalero sales will be donated to SACRED Agave, whose mission is to improve the quality of life in rural Mexican communities where heritage agave spirits are crafted. asb.beer/collections/yeast-of-eden.
