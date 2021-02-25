Morsels 02.25.21

BAKERY AND BBQ BASH… If you like good BBQ and good pastries (who doesn’t?!) local grill master Casas de Humo Barbecue is teaming up with the pastry lords at The Bakery Station for a special pop-up called BBQ at the Station. They’ll serve up ribs, tri-tip, brisket and pulled pork with all the fixings Saturday, Feb. 27. You can pre-order (hit them on Instagram @casasdehumobarbecue) or walk up and get one of their to-go boxes. It all starts at 11am and goes until they’re sold out. 202 Monterey St., Salinas.
KNEAD TO KNOW… Michelle Lee is a professional baker who started making “QuaranTreats” for friends in the Monterey area early in the pandemic. They were so popular she decided to start up her own cottage bake shop called Michelle Kneads Dough. She offers up whimsically decorated pies, cakes and cookies. She can also whip up a custom cake for you. Find her pop-up bake shops or to put in a special order find her at instagram.com/michelle.kneads.dough.
SEA TO SPOON… Alvarado Street Brewery and Bistro (the Carmel outpost of the original Alvarado Street, Monterey location) has put their own spin on a ceviche, special made with local rock cod. The white fish appetizer is garnished with diced Fresno chili, cucumber and mango, and served with crispy plantain chips. Stop by for a snack and a beer on their patio at Carmel Plaza, Suite 112, Ocean and Mission.
FOOD OF THE GODS… If you’re looking to amp up your eating and buying local game, Goddess of Monterey has you covered with locally made salad dressing that pairs well with artichokes, fish dishes and, of course, salads. Goddess manufactures in Monterey and sells at a few local markets, including Grove Market (242 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove), Bruno’s Market & Deli, (Junipero Street, Carmel) and The Meatery (1534 Fremont Blvd., Seaside). More at goddessofmonterey.com.
SHARING THE BOUNTY… A national nonprofit that delivers fresh fruits and vegetables directly to families has expanded to Monterey County. Brighter Bites launched their seventh national location in Salinas. They focus on produce distribution and nutrition education and have partnered with the Gonzales Unified School District, Greenfield Union School District and Monterey County Head Start to get produce and nutrition education to those who need it. If you want to donate or volunteer, find them at brighterbites.org.
