PARKLET PARTY… The community pulled through, and the folks at Other Brother Beer Co. got the support they needed to rebuild the Seaside brewery’s popular parklet. To give thanks and celebrate, Other Brother hosts a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Saturday, March 4 from 5-10pm. There will be live music from local bands The Ruddians and Rise Up Reggae Band, plus drink and merch specials. You don’t want to miss this cover-free, family – and pup-friendly event. 877 Broadway Ave., Seaside. 747-1106, otherbrotherbeer.com.
HAMANTASCHEN TIME… On Sunday, March 5, Chabad of Monterey hosts a hamantaschen baking event. This is a fantastic opportunity to learn about the history of this traditional Ashkenazi Jewish cookie, served in celebration of Purim and shaped like a triangle in acknowledgment of a three-cornered hat worn by Haman, the villain in the Purim story. Bake your own, and bring the family for some baking fun. $10 per baker, or $25 per family; register online. 620 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. 643-2770, chabadofmonterey.com.
TASTE TEST… Elroy’s Fine Foods, always home to a solid natural wine section, is starting a wine-tasting series. The first event takes place at 4pm on Friday, March 3. In the first session, participants will taste a selection of natural wines, each with a cheese pairing. Each session will have a different theme. One session is $35, or sign up for the entire series for $140. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/FirstElroysWineTasting. 15 Soledad Drive, Monterey. 373-3737, elroysfinefoods.com.
WHISKEY AND WISDOM… The Whisky Club in Monterey hosts trivia on the first and third Thursday each month from 5-7pm (for more on this and other local trivia nights, see story, p. 18). Enjoy their extensive whiskey selection while showing off your expertise on various topics. There are drink specials and small bites, plus prizes for winners. 425 Alvarado St., Monterey. 241-6713, twc11.com.
A DUMPLING A DAY… What’s better than eating a delicious dumpling? That’s eating a delicious dumpling that you made yourself, while sipping on a glass of wine, thanks to Miss Lippe’s Dumpling Party. Join in at The Wine Experience (381 Cannery Row, Monterey) at 6:30pm on Thursday, March 2. It’s $60 for all the dumplings you can make and eat. misslippes.com.
