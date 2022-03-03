Morsels 03.03.22

URBAN BARBECUE… Marv’s Barbecue is the brainchild of former Weekly staffer Marvin Green IV. This venture has found a home at Urban Kitchen Monterey from which to provide delicious, locally sourced barbecue on Fridays and Saturdays from 11:30am until closing (or until sold out). Expect signature items like Central Texas-style brisket and Santa Maria-style tri-tip, as well as an assortment of sides and weekly specials. 1425 Munras Ave., Monterey. 649-4771, urbankitchenmonterey.com, instagram.com/marvsbarbecue.
WHARF WALK… Food meets culture meets history at monthly Wharf Walks with local historian Tim Thomas, hosted by the Fisherman’s Wharf Association. The Sunday, March 6 iteration (from 10am-noon) ois themed “Sardine Stories of the Monterey Bay.” Join to learn about the food that helped put Monterey on the map – then head to one of the restaurants on the wharf to enjoy some sardine specials. $20; $15 for those aged 10-15; must be 10 or older. Reserve in advance by calling 521-3304 or emailing timsardine@yahoo.com. 1 Old Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey.
SCOOP FOR THE MOON… There’s a new ice cream spot in Marina. Moonscoops Ice Creamery just opened and in addition to a variety of artisanal soft-serve flavors, the stylish spot also serves up freshly baked cookies and Italian ice. You can get ice cream sandwiches with the soft serve and homemade cookies, or a “double trouble” which features both Italian ice and soft serve for those who have a hard time choosing. 110 General Stillwell Drive, Suite 104, Marina. moonscoops.com.
WINE AND DINE… Each Sunday is a new opportunity to enjoy live music and food on the patio at Scheid Vineyards’ home location in Greenfield. Coming up on Sunday, March 6 from 1-4pm, Casa De Humo Barbecue serves food and Jacob Chase provides the music. 1972 Hobson Ave., Greenfield. 386-0316, scheidvineyards.com.
DINE FOR DOGS… Sanctuary Vacation Rentals is hosting a fundraiser for Animal Friends Rescue Project at Lugano Swiss Bistro. Join them on Sunday, March 6 from 11:30am-2:30pm and enjoy food for a good cause. They also have a special doggie menu. Twenty percent of sales for the entire day will be donated. 3670 The Barnyard, Carmel. 676-3779, swissbistro.com.
