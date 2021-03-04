Morsels 03.04.21

IT’S THE PET ISSUE!… Monterey County is packed with fluff-friendly spots to grab a bite with your furry friend. Carmel-by-the-Sea has developed a well-deserved reputation for dog-friendliness – at restaurants, hotels, the beach – but there are canine-loving establishments worth noting elsewhere too.
BACON IS BETTER THAN BISCUITS… For the 13 years he’s been running Coffee Mia, owner Horace Mercurio has made the cafe a premier pet-friendly pit(bull) stop for animals and humans alike. Four-legged guests are greeted with a piece of bacon. Humans do not get free bacon, but can load up on caffeine and treats like the breakfast croissant sandwich, grilled panini-style. 250 Reservation Road, Suite E, Marina, 384-0148.
PUPPY BOWL… A spacious back patio makes for a socially distant and pet-friendly atmosphere at Dust Bowl Brewing Co. Sip on some suds and nosh on a taco next to the Rec Trail while your pets chase their tails at 290 Figueroa St., Monterey. If you (and your pooch) prefer to stay home, pre-order a six-pack for pickup at dustbowlbrewing.com.
FOOD ON WHEELS… Food trucks are coming to town with a new event called “Thank God It’s Food Truck Friday” at the Monterey County Fairgrounds. Vendors will fry up good eats including BBQ, tacos, fried chicken and kettle corn. An outdoor dining area will be set up. The plan is to welcome the decadent convoy every Friday from 4-7pm, so you can try ’em all. 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey; 372-5863, montereycountyfair.com.
BARTENDER TO YOU… Gracie Gutierrez of Monterey is already dreaming about bookings for post-Covid life as she talks up her business, Point Break Cocktails Mobile Bar Service. They can hook you up with all of your adult beverage needs for an event, with a focus on pre-Prohibition-style drinks using fresh-squeezed juices and all the bells and whistles. instagram.com/pointbreakcocktails, 530-407-0244.
AT THE LINKS… Pacific Grove restaurateur Tamie Aceves, formerly of Crema fame, is back at it with a new venture: the Grill at Point Pinos, located at the P.G. Golf Links, is now open and serving some old Crema favorites and some new items, like a double cheeseburger, plus coffee to-go from a pickup window. 582-8919, grillatpointpinos.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.