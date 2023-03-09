Morsels 03.09.23

FLAT BREAD… Pavel’s Bakerei is now serving “phat” bread, which is like a personal pizza served on half a slice of homemade French bread. Get yourself a delicious slice of potato pesto, salame, margarita or BLT (bacon, lemon and tomato) for $10. They are open Tuesdays and Saturdays from 7am until 3pm, or until sold out. 219 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. facebook.com/PavelsBackerei.
CREDIT CHECK… Little Napoli, Vesuvio and Carmel Bakery have all gone cashless, ostensibly in order to run more efficiently and keep prices from increasing. It’s a choice that has proven controversial at many other restaurants, both in Monterey County and beyond, with cold hard cash buying you nothing. But for now, remember to bring your credit cards if you go to dine at Chef Pèpe’s Carmel staple restaurants. chefpepe.com.
THE LAST AT LAST… Bill and Teresa Lee’s last restaurant has opened at last. Kona Steak and Seafood, with The Zen Den bar, is now open for business. Get a taste of island life without leaving Monterey County. With such seasoned restaurateurs behind the scenes and esteemed Chef Mario Luevano in the kitchen, you can get excited about all the flavors that await. 1200 Del Monte Center, Monterey. konamonterey.com.
GRAND REOPENING… Mission 19 Taqueria is throwing a grand reopening and first-anniversary celebration on Saturday, March 11 starting at 11am. The celebrations include $2 street tacos, $3 beers and $4 Miches for this special occasion. They also have some surprises up their sleeve so stop by for these delicious deals and celebratory fun. 598 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. 717-4843, mission19taqueriaca.com.
FRIED CHICKEN FRIDAYS… You can now get fried chicken with your made-to-order donuts on Fridays at Dutch Door Donuts. From 11am until they sell out, enjoy a fried-chicken-and-donut special, topped with hot honey. 1 Mission St., Unit 205C (in Carmel Plaza), Carmel. 250-7901, dutchdoordonuts.com.
PARTY DOWN… Central Coastan Pizza and ZumZum Tea are celebrating their second anniversaries with a customer appreciation party at The Shop in Monterey. There will be food, friends, live music and goods from a whole host of other local vendors. It happens 5-9pm Saturday, March 11. 1271 10th St., Monterey.
