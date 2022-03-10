Morsels 03.10.22

ST. PATRICK’S WITH PETER… On Thursday, March 17 from 4-10pm you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Peter B’s Brewpub. The bar serves green beer and some festive favorites like Reuben on Rye and Irish Car Bombs. As usual, they will have happy hour from 4-6pm and late-night happy hour from 9-10pm. Put on your green gear and join the party. 2 Portola Plaza, Monterey. 649-2699, portolahotel.com/peter-bs-brewpub.
CRAFT BREW CON CULTURA… After over four years of renovations and preparations, signage issues and more, Brew N Krew Ale House is poised to open at last. Join them on Thursday, March 17 for a grand opening. You can dance under the many disco balls and enjoy the “dope beer con cultura.” 155 Main St., Salinas. instagram.com/brewandcrewssalinas.
A DUMPLING A DAY… We think that every day can be made better with the addition of dumplings. If you agree, this event, an unusual St. Patrick’s Day celebration, may be for you. You are invited to learn how to make your own Irish-inspired dumplings with Miss Lippe’s Dumpling Party at Fourth Street Taphouse on March 17 starting at 6:30pm. Tickets are $45 and include a fun and informative dumpling folding lesson, Irish-inspired dumplings, pickled snacks and a beer. Purchase tickets online at bit.ly/IrishDumplings2022. 25 4th St., Gonzales. 675-5095, fourthstreettaphouse.com, instagram.com/misslippes.
SEITAN SKILLS… Chef Maria of Cali Dawg Vegan is holding seitan workshops on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12 from 10am-12:30pm. Learn how to make this popular plant-based meat alternative, get delicious recipe ideas for what to do with it once you have it and take home a ready-to-use flour mixture. Tickets can be purchased via text or email for $35. 21 Soledad St., Suite C, Salinas. (650) 560-5054, instagram.com/calidawgvegan, calidawgvegan@gmail.com.
UNLIKELY BEDFELLOWS… Always wondered what fine wine you should be pairing with those canned oysters? Weekly Features Editor Dave Faries tackles this unlikely pairing, and more, in his “Pairing Off” column. Visit mcweekly.com/food_wine to read all about what he drank with canned oysters and stay up-to-date on future oddball pairings.
