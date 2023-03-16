Morsels 03.16.23

HOURS TO GO… Barmel is introducing a new happy hour with special drink prices ($8 mixed drinks and house wine, $10 martinis, $5 beers) from 2-6pm daily (Wednesday-Sunday, closed Monday-Tuesday) and a special happy hour food menu from 4-6pm. These enticing bar bites include the Barmel sliders ($12), braised beef or pork tacos ($8), loaded fries ($12) and more. San Carlos and 7th Avenue, Carmel. 626-3400, barmel.com.
TASTING TIME… The Sardine Factory has added a three-course, fixed-price tasting tour to its weekly offerings. Each course includes specialty items and diners get to choose their desired dish. For $49 per person, try some of the restaurant’s menu highlights like escargot, grilled bistro steak, seafood pasta and a selection of desserts. This special menu is served Thursday through Sunday. 701 Wave St., Monterey. 373-3775, sardinefactory.com.
GO GREEN… Get your green on at Peter B’s and Hotel 1110 on Friday, March 17. Both will be serving green beer, St. Pat’s fare like corned beef and cabbage, and whiskey selections in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Stop by either, or both, for a fun and festive Irish extravaganza. Peter B’s is at 2 Portola Plaza, Monterey; 649-2699, portolahotel.com/dining/peter-bs-brewpub. Hotel 1110 is at 1110 Del Monte Ave., Monterey; 655-0515, hotel1110.com.
CALAMARI CRAWL… Or, Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with more than just green beer. On Friday, March 17 the restaurants on Old Fisherman’s Wharf will be serving a variety of calamari and cocktail specials for a festive touch. There will be an award-winning bagpiper making the rounds from 6-7pm to enhance the ambiance. Old Fisherman’s Grotto offers traditional Irish fare and Kokomo’s serves crab and green beer for the occasion. Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey. 238-0777, montereywharf.com.
SIP AND SHOP… Rustique Wine’s spring Sip And Shop event takes place on Sunday, March 19 from noon-4pm. Stop by and sip on Rustique’s delicious wines while shopping for goods from local vendors. There will also be plenty of tasty food and (non-wine) beverages from Otto’s Bread Company, Zum Zum Tea, Lumpia Lady, Mmm Churros, Donna Dirt Farms, Chamoy Bros. and Hoodbachi. 1010 River Road, Salinas. 320-8174, rustiquewines.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.