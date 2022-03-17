WAFFLES BY THE WATER… L’aubette Bakery is now serving fresh, baked-to-order Belgian waffles on Sundays from 8am-noon just off Cannery Row. The waffle of the month for March is a churro waffle. It comes loaded with all the key ingredients and flavors you might expect: Ceylon cinnamon sugar, Mexican vanilla and melted Belgian chocolate. 102 Drake Ave., Monterey. 905-4509, instagram.com/laubetterbakery.
HEATABLE EATABLES… You can shop to cook, or just shop to eat. Elroy’s Fine Foods offers meals fully prepared to heat and eat at home on the last Thursday of every month. For March, the theme is Seoul Food, with a meal full of Korean-inspired flavors. Each kit is designed for two and contains grilled beef short ribs, purple rice, shiitake glass noodle salad, Napa cabbage kimchi, radish and cucumber, sweet soy glazed potatoes, sweet-sour daikon and sesame marinated greens. Pre-order by March 24 to pick up March 31; $100 feeds two. 15 Soledad Drive, Monterey. 373-3737, elroysfinefoods.com.
FROM ST. HELENA TO HERE… Save yourself a trip to St. Helena by heading to Chart House restaurant on Thursday, March 24. The winery Orin Swift is teaming up with Chart House to present a four-course meal with wine pairings from 7-10pm. There will be wine representatives present to tell you more about the wines and how they pair with the carefully curated courses. Tickets are $130 per person and can be purchased online at bit.ly/ChartHouseOrinSwift. 444 Cannery Row, Monterey. 372-3362, chart-house.com.
COOKING FOR HEALTH… In preparation for Diabetes Alert Day, Chef Brandon Miller holds an outdoor, in-person cooking demonstration. You can watch him prepare a healthy spring vegetable salad with yogurt dressing (and learn some tips and tricks) at 12:40pm on Monday, March 21 on the Rose Garden Patio at Mee Memorial Hospital. 300 Canal St, King City. 385-6000, meememorial.com.
SPRING FORWARD… To coincide with the changing of the clocks, the hours of the Everyone’s Harvest Pacific Grove farmers market have also changed. Market hours are now extended by an hour, meaning you can shop from 3-7pm every Monday. 150 Grand Ave., Pacific Grove. 384-6961, everyonesharvest.org/pacific-grove-certified-farmers-market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.