Morsels 03.18.21

COLOR CODED… Sitting down inside a restaurant is something we haven’t done since last year… until now. On March 17, Monterey County moved from the most restrictive Purple Tier into the Red Tier, meaning indoor dining – at up to 25-percent capacity – is now a go.
RAMSEY GOES COASTAL… Michelin-starred (and reality TV star) Chef Gordon Ramsey now has his own wine brand, and it’s made right here in Monterey County. The shouty chef collaborated on it with local winemaker Seabold Cellars. You can buy Ramsey’s wine at his restaurants or on his website at gordonramsay.wine, but Seabold still has its own brands available as well, including their 2018 Pinot Noir starting at just $25. Stop by at 3 Pilot Road in Carmel Valley, or order at seaboldcellars.com 288-2730.
SPEAKING OF WINE… Live music is back at Pessagno and Puma Road wineries with their Tasting and Tunes events. The two River Road wineries trade off as the location each week, and local musicians perform from 1-3pm every Saturday. Check out who is playing online: instagram.com/pumaroadwinery and instagram.com/pessagno_wines and sit and sip and listen.
FLAPJACK RIOT… Why eat four large pancakes when you can eat 25 miniature ones? Salinas-based Chochi Habits specializes in trays of mini-pancakes that come slathered in sauce, topped with strawberries and bananas or even with Fruity Pebbles cereal! Prices start at $12 for 35 Oreo-sized pancakes, in a to-go container. Place orders at instagram.com/cochihabits.
HOIST A PINT… St. Patrick’s Day has arrived, thus it’s time to have a wee dram of whiskey or a pint of the finer stuff at The Crown & Anchor. They have a selection of unique beer and whiskey from Ireland and the U.K. They also have a special St. Patrick’s menu on offer, so if you missed the big green celebration, their pub grub is good any day of the year. 150 W. Franklin St., Monterey. 649-6496, crownandanchor.net
TIMES A-CHANGIN’… The nefarious event known as Daylight Saving Time has struck again, costing us an hour of sleep. But there is good news in the longer evenings: Pacific Grove Farmers Market has been extended one hour for the spring and summer months, and is now open 3-7pm every Monday at Central and Grand. 384-6961, everyonesharvest.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.