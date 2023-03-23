FIELD TO FIELD… The folks at Folktale Winery & Vineyards are cooking up a new culinary experience. Feast will be like a weekend cookout, only elevated. Think freshly caught seafood, meats and produce from local farms, with Chef Justin Robarge and his team preparing everything outdoors over a wood fire. And there will be no walls. Feast will exist on a knoll in the vineyard, distant from the winery buildings. Expect Feast to open its… vines?… in time for summer. In the meantime, Folktale offers Wine 201 Class on Monday, March 27 from 4-6pm in the winery’s barrel room. Learn barrel tasting, blending and more. You do not have to have passed Wine 101 to enroll. 8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. 293-7500, folktalewinery.com
ALL FUN NO ALCOHOL… Mocktails are hot right now, so Social Hour Carmel has added a non-alcoholic cocktail-making class to its workshop lineup. Join on Thursday, March 30 from 6:30-8pm to try your hand at mixing complex mocktails with homemade syrups and seasonal shrubs. The featured drink will be a blood orange mojito. Participants will get to make and consume their own creation, while enjoying snacks. Tickets ($85) can be purchased at socialhourcarmel.com/products/mocktail. 6th Avenue between Dolores and San Carlos, Carmel. 250-7326, socialhourcarmel.com.
PARTY TIME… Central Coastan Pizza and Zum Zum Tea are teaming up to throw a big customer appreciation party. While this event has been rescheduled due to recent weather disruptions, it’s still very much on. Head to The Shop on Sunday, March 26 from 3-7pm to enjoy goods from both appreciative parties as well as What’s Popp’n Popcorn, Mac City Macarons, Kimchi’s Kakes & Desserts, Sugar & T, Randy’s Seamoss, Bars & Jars, Chamoy Bros, Twixon Wine Co., The Sweet Flow Bakery, Taevada Treats and Yummy Juices. 1271 10th St., Monterey. instagram.com/centralcoastanpizzallc.
’CHOKE LOVE… Experience and appreciate artichokes in all stages of life and in a variety of forms on Monterey County’s new Artichoke Trail. Visit farms, restaurants, bars and shops, as well as the world’s largest artichoke statue, all in Monterey County. There are over 40 stops highlighted on the trail spanning from Big Sur to Moss Landing. seemonterey.com/food-wine/features/artichoke-trail.
