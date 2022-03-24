Morsels 03.24.22

RAISE A GLASS… Congrats to Marlene García of Brew-N-Krew Ale House for a much-anticipated opening of the hot new Salinas spot. After a few delays, this brewery is pouring all kinds of interesting flavors and flavorful decor. Open 5-10pm Thursday-Friday, 4-10pm Saturday, noon-6pm Sunday. 155 S. Main St., Salinas. instagram.com/brewandcrewsalinas.
NATIONAL NUTRITION MONTH… March is National Nutrition Month and Everyone’s Harvest is marking the occasion with a virtual cooking demonstration on Tuesday, March 29 from 4-5pm. Sarah Cook, owner and chef at Café Carmel, demonstrates how to make a vegan lemon cake and nutritious broccoli soup with kale chips. You will have access to the recipes at the end. Join the free, virtual session at bit.ly/VeganLemonCakeMarch.
CHARDONNAY BY THE BAY… Bargetto Winery’s 2020 Chardonnay, Santa Cruz Mountains, Regan Vineyards Reserve won the Double Gold in this year’s San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. What does victory taste like, you ask? You can try this award-winning vintage, along with other wines, at their tasting room on Cannery Row and find out. 700-G Cannery Row, Monterey. 373-4053, bargetto.com.
SPRUCED UP STONIES… Stonies Taphouse has added new menu items, expanded its beer options and extended hours. The taphouse is now open from 11am-9pm Sunday-Thursday, and from 11am-10pm Friday-Saturday. Stop by for some barbecue and chase the flavor with one of the many beers on tap. 1366 S. Main St., Salinas. 302-0632, stoniestaphouse.com.
ONE STOP FOR WINE… A new wine bar has arrived, and offers a carefully chosen selection of wines from California and beyond, but also has a wine club and wine concierge service. Visit Vin Bar Carmel to try a selection of small production wines; if you decide to stay a while, you can enjoy small bites curated by The Meatery. Open daily. 237 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel. 293-8715, vinbarcarmel.com.
MISSION MEXICAN… Mission 19 serves all the hits like tacos, quesadillas, tortas and more. They also offer several birria dishes and some excellent desserts. Open daily from 10:30am-9pm. 598 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. instagram.com/mission19taqueria.
