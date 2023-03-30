SPRING FLING… What better way to welcome spring than with a little rosé? Comanche Cellars is hosting a “spring fling” event at 5:30pm on Monday, April 3 where you will get to do just that. Sip a selection of white and rosé wines while learning about what goes into the fermentation and production process (hint: it’s a lot of work!). Tickets are $35. 412 Alvarado St., Monterey. 747-2244, comanchecellars.com.
AIN’T NO PARTY… Like a pizza party. Luckily, Il Vecchio is bringing back its beloved sourdough crust pizzas. You can get your hands on these delicious pan pizzas on Thursday evenings only. Dinner service starts at 5pm and reservations are recommended. 110 Central Ave., Pacific Grove. 324-4282, ilvecchiorestaurant.com.
SING IT LOUD… Show off your talents at Rustique Wines’ open mic night on Saturday, April 1. This is a great opportunity to showcase your skills on stage with some liquid courage in the form of, well, wine. To reserve a spot email sara@rustiquewines.com. 1010 River Road, Salinas. 320-8174, rustiquewines.com.
SUMMER PLANS… The dates for this year’s Monterey Beer Festival and Monterey Wine Festival have been announced and tickets are now on sale. The Monterey Wine Festival will take place Saturday-Sunday, June 3-4 and tickets are available at bit.ly/MontereyWineFest2023. The 20th annual Monterey Beer Festival will take place on Saturday, June 8 and tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/MontereyBeerFest2023. Raise a glass to summer planning.
SPRING CLEANING… Are you thinking about doing a little spring cleaning, maybe even extending beyond your home into other areas of life? On Friday, April 7, Jordan Champagne of Happy Girl Kitchen leads a workshop on how to start a cleanse or detox. Learn about the benefits of an Ayurvedic Kitchari cleanse ($120). 173 Central Ave., Pacific Grove. happygirlkitchen.com.
SAKE SUPPER… Toro Sushi hosts a sake dinner with a carefully curated pairing menu on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:30pm. For $155 per person, guests will get to enjoy a seven-course, seafood-centric tasting menu, where each course is paired with a different kind of sake. To reserve a table, email kristen@promescarmel.com or call 572-3255. Dolores Street between 5th and 6th, Carmel. torosushicarmel.com.
