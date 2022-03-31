Morsels 03.31.22

HALF BAKED… Paul and Johanna, the owners and operators of Pavel’s Backerei, have decided to slow down a bit and give themselves some quality time by limiting their hours of operation. The bakery is now only open Tuesday, Fridays and Saturdays, from 7am until they sell out. 219 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. 643-2636, facebook.com/PavelsBackerei.
HOLY SMOKES… The third annual Smoked Out BBQ bash at the Monterey County Fairgrounds takes place on Friday and Saturday, April 8-9 from 2-11pm. In addition to live comedy and hip-hop performances from E-40, P-Lo, Mozzy, Too Short and many more, you’ll find a full bar and an extensive selection of barbecue and craft beers. Optional BBQ passports are $55; single-day tickets start at $75. 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey. montereycountyfair.com.
SLICE OF THE PIE… Pizza Factory in Salinas is hosting a fundraiser for Partnership For Children, a nonprofit that supports families of children with life-threatening illnesses. On Wednesday, April 6 they will donate 25 percent of the checks of those who mention the fundraiser. Stop by to support a good cause. 926 S. Main St., Salinas. 758-3227, pizzafactory.com/southsalinas.
D-DAY… Sunday, April 3 would have been Doris Day’s 100th birthday so De Tierra Vineyards is holding a celebration in her honor, and to raise funds for the Doris Day Animal Foundation. Join them and Jon Provost of the TV show Lassie from 2-5pm on April 3 for wine and fur-friendly fun, unless Timmy falls down a well again. Mission and 5th, Carmel. 622-9704, detierra.com.
BEER RUN… One of the best parts of exercise is the beer you drink right after the exercise is over. Fieldwork Brewing Co. and Fleet Feet team up to host a pub run every Monday at 6:30pm. Start and end at Fieldwork – all paces, levels and abilities are welcome. 560 Munras Ave., Monterey. 372-5664, fleetfeet.com/s/monterey.
LEPE YEAR… Lepe Cellars is celebrating their one-year anniversary in Carmel. Celebrate at their tasting room on Saturday, April 9 from noon-3pm. $30 and include a tasting of six of their wines and gourmet small bites from Heidi Licata of Delicious And Simple, all to be enjoyed in the art gallery and accompanied by live music. Dolores between Ocean and 7th, Carmel. 597-2029, lepecellars.com.
