Morsels 04.01.21

SIP AND SUN… A chance to support a good cause, sip on mezcal and learn to paint? Sign me up. The fifth annual Sunrise Challenge has a Paint and Sip event. While their usual photo challenges happens at sunrise, this benefit is from 4-7pm. While you dab paint on the canvas (guided to create a sunset), Cultura Carmel will host a flight of three types of mezcals with appetizers, including chapulines (grasshoppers). The fundraiser benefits Carmel Sunset Rotary Club. For $125 you get a guided art session; for $75 you get food and drink. At Bennett Sculpture Gallery, Dolores and Sixth, Carmel. 224-4053, sunrisechallenge@gmail.com.
TACOS FOR A CURE… Main Street Bakery & Catering has a very special taco Tuesday, which will put food in your belly and money toward a cure. The Oldtown mainstay is offering a dozen tacos for $25, with 50 percent going to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Every Tuesday until May 18; owner Luz Cedillo asks for orders to come in one hour ahead of pickup time. 711 S. Main St., Salinas, 771-2253. mainstreetbakeryandcatering.com.
LIKE THE PHOENIX… There’s lots of reopening news this spring, with the Red Tier and likely soon the Orange Tier upon us. That includes at The Haute Enchilada Cafe, Gallery & Social Club which reopens Thursday, April 1. They hope to entice people back with an eclectic menu drawing inspiration from around the world, with items like Peruvian ceviche, pitchers of sparkling sangria with fresh fruit and, of course, enchiladas. After you fill up, check out their art on display or take a walk and try to spot an otter in the harbor. 7902 Moss Landing Road, Moss Landing, 633-5843, hauteenchilada.com.
SNACK AND SIP… With Covid restrictions being lifted, restaurants and bars are coming back to life. The Wine House has a new small bites menu, including a melt-in-your-mouth marinated goat cheese. Specials on their oft-updated menu include such a turkey-bacon panini laced with fig jam. Find it all at 1 E. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. 298-7438, thewinehousecv.com.
BIG CHEESE… Local sandwich savants Toasted Artisan Grilled Cheese have upgraded, debuting a huge new trailer so they can sling their cheesy goods in style. Find out where they’ll be chilling and grilling next at instagram.com/toasted.artisan.grilled.cheese.
