BRUNCH WITH A BUNNY… Enjoy a prix-fixe brunch with the Easter Bunny at Quail Lodge on Sunday, April 9 from 11am-3pm. This family-friendly celebration is complete with a children’s menu, Easter egg hunt, egg decorating, and photo opportunities with, of course, the Easter Bunny. Brunch is $79 for adults, $39 for kids under 12, and reservations can be made online at quaillodge.com/special-offers/dining-offers/easter-brunch. 8205 Valley Greens Drive, Carmel. 866-675-1101, quaillodge.com.
SIP AND SHOOT… Bring your pretty pup to Folktale Winery on Thursday, April 13 for a fun photoshoot. You’ll get to sip on a glass of wine while your canine companion gets photographed by a professional photographer for a good cause. Half of the photo-op proceeds will go to Max’s Helping Paws Foundation. Reservations can be made at lovedogandco.com. 8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. 293-7500, folktalewinery.com.
BRUNCH BUFFET… Stillwater Bar & Grill is hosting a decadent Easter brunch buffet on Sunday, April 9 from 10am-2pm. Expect a variety of upscale, gourmet offerings such as caviar, a carving station, a seafood display with King crab, oysters and more. Plus, of course, dessert. This scenic experience is $155 per adult, $75 per child 6-12 years old, free for children under 6, and reservations can be made by calling 625-8524. 1700 17 Mile Drive, Pebble Beach. 800-877-0597, pebblebeach.com/dining/stillwater-bar-grill.
BIG KID BRUNCH… It’s not all kid-focused brunching.. Hotel 1110 hosts an adults-only Easter brunch on Sunday, April 9. For $65 per person, guests can enjoy a selection of brunch bites like deviled eggs and smoked salmon bagels, Easter favorites like glazed ham and lamb stew, and end with blueberry cobbler and a chocolate fountain with strawberries. This rooftop extravaganza is $65 per person including tax and gratuity, and bottomless mimosas can be added on for $20. Tickets are available online. 1110 Del Monte Blvd., Monterey. 655-0515, hotel1110.com.
NEW TRIVIA SCENE… 101 Wine Press is now hosting trivia nights on Wednesdays at 7pm. Show off your smarts while enjoying a glass – or two – and some delicious barbecue. 8049 San Miguel Canyon Road, Prunedale. 272-3025, 101winepress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.